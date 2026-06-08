Developing a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor (Part 28): Adding a Position Closing Manager

Introduction

In Part 12, we added a risk manager module to the multi-currency EA to limit daily and overall drawdown. It does not increase profits, but is critical to protecting funds in adverse conditions. It is based on prop trading rules with flexible settings: drawdown in currency, as a percentage of the balance, or from the start of the day.



The module is implemented as the CVirtualRiskManager class with methods for tracking balance, profit, and checking limitations. A profit-locking function is also provided: once the target is reached, all positions are closed and trading stops.



For regular accounts, it would be preferable for trading to restart automatically once the profit target has been reached. Currently, this requires manual intervention. It is time to automate this as well.

I have considered two options of restarting trading strategies when reaching the target profit: expand the current risk manager,

create a separate module. I have chosen the second path because the current risk manager operates independently of strategies: it closes only real positions without affecting virtual ones. Changing this logic would complicate the architecture and violate modular independence. The risk manager also creates additional testing overhead, so it is better to move the new functionality into a separate module — it can be used even without the risk manager running. The new goal is a module that can restart all strategies when specified conditions (profit, loss, time, etc.) are met, without relying on trading history and without manual intervention. I will call the new module the closing manager, as it is a separate optional module, but its addition can improve the results, and it manages the process of completely closing all positions, both real and virtual.





Initial requirements



Let's formulate more clearly the closing manager's responsibilities and parameters.

The closing manager should:

Take profit, which means closing all virtual positions when the specified profit is reached. In this case, real positions are also automatically closed. Let's introduce three parameters to achieve that: Basic balance . The amount of funds in the trading account that serves as the reference balance for calculating profit or loss.

. The amount of funds in the trading account that serves as the reference balance for calculating profit or loss. Profit calculation method . It can take one of several possible values, for example, as a percentage of the base balance or a fixed amount in the deposit currency.

. It can take one of several possible values, for example, as a percentage of the base balance or a fixed amount in the deposit currency. Profit value. The number used to calculate profit using the chosen method. Limit loss, which means closing all virtual positions when a specified loss is reached. This process also requires three parameters, one or two of which can be shared with the profit-taking parameters: Basic balance . The amount of funds in the trading account that serves as the reference balance for calculating profit or loss.

. The amount of funds in the trading account that serves as the reference balance for calculating profit or loss. Loss calculation method . It can also take one of several possible values, as for the method of calculating profit.

. It can also take one of several possible values, as for the method of calculating profit. Loss value. The number used to calculate the loss using the selected method. Enable profit trailing — upon reaching the specified profit, virtual positions are not closed, but a certain lower profit level is saved the positions will be actually closed at. If profits grow, then this level should also increase. The increase can occur either continuously or in steps with some increment. The following parameters can be added for this process: Enabling trailing (Yes / No).

(Yes / No). Level setting method . In this parameter, we can select the preferred method for setting the trailing enable level. For example, the level can be set as a percentage of the fixed profit or as an absolute value in the trading account currency.

. In this parameter, we can select the preferred method for setting the trailing enable level. For example, the level can be set as a percentage of the fixed profit or as an absolute value in the trading account currency. Trailing start level . The number used to calculate the trailing start level for the selected method.

. Step size. The level at which the trailing threshold is moved. For calculation, we can use the same method as for the trailing start level. Enable breakeven level — when the profit reaches this value, we save a certain small positive profit level the positions will be closed at. With a further increase in profit, this level, unlike trailing, will not increase. The parameters that control this process can be as follows: Enabling breakeven (Yes / No).

(Yes / No). Level setting method . This parameter is similar to the same-name parameter for trailing meaning that it can also be either relative or absolute.

. This parameter is similar to the same-name parameter for trailing meaning that it can also be Breakeven enabling level. The number used to calculate the breakeven level for the selected method.

Let's focus for now on this basic functionality, which can be developed further. It is possible that during implementation we will need to add something to the parameters or otherwise change their composition. But initially we will focus on this description of the task.





Project repository



In Part 25, we added a new strategy and looked at how to create a project to automatically optimize the selected strategy and create a final EA that includes multiple instances of trading strategies with different parameters. The entire code was divided into two parts — library and project. For the library section, Part 26 already features the Adwizard public code repository in the MQL5 Algo Forge storage. However, for the project one this has not yet been done.

Let's fix this and create the new SimpleCandles repository. This repository will contain the project part for creating the final EA using strategies with the same name. Beyond the main branch, we will also introduce a development branch named develop. If this project is dedicated to several articles, then edits related to different articles will be distributed across different branches generated from the develop branch. As they are ready, they will be merged back into the develop and main branches.

Let's create a local folder to contain the project folder, for example, MQL5/Experts/Articles/17608. We clone this repository into the selected folder and create the Include folder in it. In this folder, we will place the repository of the library part this project depends on. The Include folder receives the clone of the Adwizard library repository.

Eventually, we get approximately the following folder structure in the terminal folder:

Fig. 1. The folder structure in the project repository after cloning the project and library parts

In the cloned folder of the Adwizard repository, switch to the develop branch. It will be common to all articles. However, as we work on this project, we will be making changes to the Adwizard library, so in this repository we will create a new branch generated from the develop one.

After that, create a separate branch for working on this article in the SimpleCandles project repository and start development.





Preparing the library code



Let's prepare the ground for the closing manager implementation. First of all, we should note that the latest MetaTrader builds have added stricter variable type checking, which is why previously compiled code now produces errors of the following type: parameter convertion type 'short[260]' to 'ushort[] &' is not allowed MTTester.mqh int user32::GetClassNameW(long,ushort&[], int ) winuser.mqh

Luckily, this occurred only once in the used code and was fixed by changing the array type:

static string GetClassName( const HANDLE Handle ) { string Str = NULL ; ushort Buffer[MAX_PATH] = { 0 }; if (user32::GetClassNameW(Handle, Buffer, :: ArraySize (Buffer))) Str = :: ShortArrayToString (Buffer); return (Str); }

However, after the next terminal update, this file was completely replaced with the latest version from the MultiTester library to fix incorrect behavior that has some other cause.

The next change is related to the need for the closing manager to initiate the closing of all positions. Let's add a separate method for closing all positions to the CVirtualAdvisor EA class, so that the closing manager can call it if necessary.

To implement this method, we already have everything we need: every strategy inherited from CVirtualStrategy has a method of closing all its virtual positions. Therefore, in the EA class, we only need to call this method for each strategy:

void CVirtualAdvisor::Close( void ) { FOREACH(m_strategies) ((CVirtualStrategy *)m_strategies[i]).Close(); }

In Part 27, we created a component for displaying multi-line text in a window that expands to cover the entire chart to which the EA is attached. It was made as part of another project, but it will be useful to us here as well. So let's move it to the Adwizard library placing the file with the CConsoleDialog class in the Adwizard/Utils folder. To use it, we will add the creation of an object of this class in the Adwizard/Experts/Expert.mqh file of the EA class:

CConsoleDialog *dialog; int OnInit () { dialog = new CConsoleDialog(); dialog.Create(__NAME__ + ":" + ( string ) magic_); dialog.Run(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the function for handling a new tick in the same file, we will add the setting of new text for this object. We will receive the text itself from the CVirtualAdvisor class calling its Text() method we are going to implement further on:

void OnTick () { expert.Tick(); if (IsNewBar( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 )) { dialog.Text(expert.Text()); } }

To prevent the lines for opening virtual positions from being drawn against the background of the text, we will temporarily disable their visualization by making the CVirtualChartOrder::Show() method empty:

void CVirtualChartOrder::Show() { return ; }





IsActive property for all descendants of CFactorable



When optimization is performed on trading instruments that include cryptocurrencies, and the launch is performed at a broker that does not support cryptocurrencies, an error may occur when launching the final EA. It involves trying to obtain the trading history and properties of a symbol that is not included in the Market Watch. In this case, if the final EA contains a large number of trading strategy instances working on the available symbols, we can simply disable strategies for the instruments not included in the Market Watch.

Currently, all trading strategies are descendants of the CFactorable class, which makes it possible to create objects of these strategies from the initialization string. This class provides for the possibility that the initialization string may not be entirely correct. Then this object and all previous objects from the common initialization string will be considered invalid. In this situation, the EA will not be able to initialize and resume its work.

What we would like is for a certain type of "error" in the initialization string to allow us to simply ignore part of the initialization string, ultimately creating an EA object from the full initialization string. To achieve this, let's add a new property to the CFactorable class named m_isActive , as well as the IsActive() method for reading its value:

class CFactorable { private : protected : bool m_isActive ; public : bool IsActive (); };

Such a property already existed for some classes, such as the CVirtualRiskManager risk manager class, so in these classes we will remove its declaration, since it will be made in the base class. This also applies to the future closing manager class, which will also use this property to check whether it is active.

At the same time, we made it optional to specify the risk manager and closing manager in the initialization string by adding a check for their presence when launching the EA in the CVirtualAdvisor class constructor:

CVirtualAdvisor::CVirtualAdvisor( string p_params) { m_params = p_params; string groupParams = ReadObject(p_params); string riskManagerParams = NULL ; if (IsObjectOf(p_params, "CVirtualRiskManager" )) { riskManagerParams = ReadObject(p_params); } string closeManagerParams = NULL ; if (IsObjectOf(p_params, "CVirtualCloseManager" )) { closeManagerParams = ReadObject(p_params); } ulong p_magic = ReadLong(p_params); string p_name = ReadString(p_params); m_useOnlyNewBar = ( bool ) ReadLong(p_params); if (IsValid()) { CREATE(CVirtualStrategyGroup, p_group, groupParams); m_symbols = CSymbolsMonitor::Instance(); m_receiver = CVirtualReceiver::Instance(p_magic); m_interface = CVirtualInterface::Instance(p_magic); m_fileName = FileName(p_name, p_magic); m_fromDate = TimeCurrent (); m_lastSaveTime = 0 ; Add(p_group); delete p_group; if (riskManagerParams != NULL ) { m_riskManager = NEW(riskManagerParams); } if (closeManagerParams != NULL ) { m_closeManager = NEW(closeManagerParams); m_closeManager.Expert(& this ); } } }

After making the changes, let's move on to the main part — creating the closing manager.





Creating the closing manager



To begin, let's highlight several possible states that the closing manager can be in. In a normal state, neither the planned profit nor the maximum loss has yet been achieved. While in this state, the closing manager only needs to wait for the transition to one of several subsequent states. Upon reaching a specified profit or loss, a transition to two corresponding states will be carried out. In these states, the close manager should close all positions, remember the new levels of the specified profit and loss, and return to the normal state.

If trailing is enabled, then when the specified profit level is reached, the closing manager will switch to another state. The transition back to a normal state will require more complex actions, so we will not describe them in detail for now.

We implement all states as the ENUM_CM_STATE enumerated type.

To define the methods for calculating planned profit and loss, we will also create two separate enumeration types: ENUM_CM_CALC_LOSS and ENUM_CM_CALC_PROFIT. Let's consider two options: a fixed value in monetary terms and a relative value as a percentage of a certain basic balance.

enum ENUM_CM_STATE { CM_STATE_OK, CM_STATE_LOSS, CM_STATE_PROFIT, CM_STATE_TRAIL_PROFIT }; enum ENUM_CM_CALC_LOSS { CM_CALC_LOSS_MONEY_BB, CM_CALC_LOSS_PERCENT_BB, }; enum ENUM_CM_CALC_PROFIT { CM_CALC_PROFIT_MONEY_BB, CM_CALC_PROFIT_PERCENT_BB, };

The closing manager class itself will be inherited from the CFactorable base class to provide the ability to create the closing manager object from the initialization string. At the same time, it will immediately have an inherited activity property for easily enabling or disabling the closing manager.

To be able to carry out this task, the closing manager will need to remember the base balance level, from which the resulting profit or loss will be calculated. When taking a profit or loss, this level should also change to the value of the current account balance reached after closing all positions. This is the difference between this parameter and the parameter of the same name in the risk manager. There the level of the basic balance always remains unchanged.

The next group of properties will be used to select the calculation method and the calculation itself of the planned profit and loss. They will be used in the LossMoney() and ProfitMoney() calculation methods returning a value in monetary terms.

To close positions, the closing manager should be able to request the EA's object to close. Therefore, we will add the pointer to the EA object and the method for setting it to the list of properties of the closing manager.

We will add one more property to store the current state of the closing manager object.

Creating based on CFactorable requires placing the constructor in a private area and adding two special macros as described in Part 24.

As a result, we get a description of the closing manager class that looks something like this:

class CVirtualCloseManager : public CFactorable { protected : double m_baseBalance; ENUM_CM_CALC_LOSS m_calcLossLimit; double m_maxLossLimit; ENUM_CM_CALC_PROFIT m_calcProfitLimit; double m_maxProfitLimit; CVirtualAdvisor* m_expert; ENUM_CM_STATE m_state; double m_balance; double m_equity; double m_profit; double m_overallProfit; double LossMoney(); double ProfitMoney(); void UpdateProfit(); void CheckLimits(); CVirtualCloseManager( string p_params); public : STATIC_CONSTRUCTOR(CVirtualCloseManager); virtual void Tick(); virtual string Text(); void Expert(CVirtualAdvisor* p_expert); virtual bool Save(); virtual bool Load(); virtual string operator ~() override ; }; REGISTER_FACTORABLE_CLASS(CVirtualCloseManager);

Let's look at the two main class methods: the constructor and the tick handling method.

In the constructor, as usual, we read the parameter values sequentially from the initialization string and assign them to the corresponding properties, set the current state to normal, update the current profit values, and save the current balance value as the base one if it was not set directly:

CVirtualCloseManager::CVirtualCloseManager( string p_params) { m_params = p_params; m_isActive = ( bool ) ReadLong(p_params); m_baseBalance = ReadDouble(p_params); m_calcLossLimit = (ENUM_CM_CALC_LOSS) ReadLong(p_params); m_maxLossLimit = ReadDouble(p_params); m_calcProfitLimit = (ENUM_CM_CALC_PROFIT) ReadLong(p_params); m_maxProfitLimit = ReadDouble(p_params); m_state = CM_STATE_OK; UpdateProfit(); if (m_baseBalance == 0 ) { m_baseBalance = m_balance; } }

In the basic tick handling method, we analyze the current state and, depending on it, either check whether the target profit or loss levels have been reached if the manager was in a normal state, or initiate the closure of all positions and then transition to a normal state:

void CVirtualCloseManager::Tick() { if (!m_isActive) { return ; } UpdateProfit(); if (m_state == CM_STATE_TRAIL_PROFIT) { if ( true ) { m_state = CM_STATE_PROFIT; } } if (m_state == CM_STATE_OK) { CheckLimits(); } if (m_state == CM_STATE_LOSS || m_state == CM_STATE_PROFIT) { m_expert.Close(); if ( PositionsTotal () == 0 ) { m_state = CM_STATE_OK; m_baseBalance = m_balance; } else { } m_expert.Save(); } }

To begin with, we decided to limit ourselves to this functionality of the closing manager, so the profit trailing state is not used for now.





Passing inputs



After creating the closing manager class, we need to connect it to the EA. To do this, we need to add inputs through which we can control the creation of the initialization string for the closing manager. This needs to be done in the Adwizard/Experts/Expert.mqh file:

input group "::: Use a strategy group" sinput int groupId_ = 0 ; sinput bool useAutoUpdate_ = true ; input group "::: Money management" sinput double expectedDrawdown_ = 10 ; sinput double fixedBalance_ = 10000 ; input double scale_ = 1.00 ; input group "::: Closing manager" input bool cmIsActive_ = true ; input double cmStartBaseBalance_ = 0 ; input ENUM_CM_CALC_LOSS cmCalcLossLimit_ = CM_CALC_LOSS_MONEY_BB; input double cmLossLimit_ = 100 ; input ENUM_CM_CALC_PROFIT cmCalcProfitLimit_ = CM_CALC_PROFIT_MONEY_BB; input double cmProfitLimit_ = 1000000 ;

This file is included when compiling the final EA, so the added inputs will become available in it. By default, we set the values of taken profit and loss to be set in money (in the deposit currency). We still have to select the values themselves, so what is specified in the default values is not important for now.





Initial testing



Let's see what we got. First, let's check the correct operation of the mechanism for closing positions without regard to the profit received. If everything works correctly, then at the next stage we can start optimizing the profit we receive.

Let's use the database of the final EA obtained in Part 25 to launch the final EA in the tester. We then carried out accelerated optimization on several intervals lasting 1 year and obtained twelve groups of strategies stored in the strategy_groups table:

The database file was called SimpleCandles-27183.test.db.sqlite. In order for the final EA to be able to use this database, this file should be located in the common data folder of the MetaTrader 5 terminals in the Files subfolder. In addition, the final EA should be named SimpleCandles.ex5 and the value of the magic number in the inputs should be left equal to 27183.

Let's first launch the EA without using the closing manager with the very first group of strategies with id_group=20. To do this, let's set the following values for the inputs:

We will use the same interval during which auto optimization was carried out as the test interval, i.e., the entire year of 2022. We get the following results:

Fig. 2. Results of the final EA with id_group=20 without a closing manager for 2022

As you can see, the optimization found quite good combinations of parameters for different instances of simple trading strategies to ensure a significant profit over a given interval while remaining within the specified drawdown of 10%.

Now let's turn on the closing manager and set a small value, for example USD 10, as the expected profit for taking:





Let's run the EA in visual testing mode. Since we have added the display of operation data to the final EA, in this mode we can see which symbols and how many strategies are used in the group with the ID 20 from the EA database (three symbols GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP and 48 strategies), the value of the base balance of the closing manager, as well as the target level of profit and loss for closing.

Fig. 3. Starting EA visual test with the closing manager enabled

Figure 3 shows that the closing manager's base balance has already reached USD 10009.89, meaning that all positions have been closed once the target profit of USD 10 has been reached.

We see the following line in the log:

2022.01.03 02:31:00 CVirtualCloseManager::CheckLimits | CLOSE PROFIT Profit = 12.94 | OverallProfit = 10.54 (10.00)

The closing manager was triggered when the total profit (OverallProfit = 10.54) relative to the initial base balance of USD 10,000 exceeded USD 10. Due to the testing mode only at the beginning of each minute bar (1 minute OHLC), closing all open positions was extended over two adjacent minutes, so the recorded new base level turned out to be slightly less than USD 10,010. We no longer observe such discrepancies when every tick mode is enabled.

Let's now test the loss limiting closing manager. Let's set a small value for sustaining a loss, for example USD 20, while making the value for taking a profit large, so that we most probably sustain a loss rather than take a profit.

In other parameters, we will disable working only at the opening of the bar, so that when the simulation mode for every tick is enabled, the EA performs all the required actions on every tick, and not just at the beginning of the minute bar:





We will launch testing on a short interval of one day (2022.01.03). By filtering the log messages, we select only the lines displayed when the specified loss of USD 20 is reached:

2022.01.03 17:11:33 CVirtualCloseManager::CheckLimits | CLOSE LOSS Profit = -33.13 | OverallProfit = -20.06 (-20.00)

2022.01.03 17:30:39 CVirtualCloseManager::CheckLimits | CLOSE LOSS Profit = -20.51 | OverallProfit = -20.51 (-20.00)

2022.01.03 19:13:31 CVirtualCloseManager::CheckLimits | CLOSE LOSS Profit = -21.20 | OverallProfit = -20.11 (-20.00)

We can see that this occurred three times during the testing day. In every tick mode, the total profit (Overall Profit), which triggers the closing of positions upon reaching a specified loss, is much closer to the value specified in the parameters. Please note that the first log entry above contains the following part: Profit = -33.13

This is the value of the current profit on open positions (negative profit is a loss). In this case, it differs from the USD -20 value because several positions were initially closed with a profit of about USD 13. Therefore, a loss of USD 20 relative to the initial base account balance was achieved with exactly this value of profit on open positions.

So, initial testing has shown that the developed closing manager can already perform the basic part of its work.





Conclusion

We will take a short break here and continue developing the closing manager further in one of the next parts. Plans for further development of its functionality primarily include adding a profit trailing feature for open positions and the ability to set a breakeven level.

The improvements do not stop there. For example, the closing manager currently checks whether all positions have been closed by simply waiting for the number of open positions to reach zero. But this can also happen if there are open virtual positions, so let's see if we need to use a more reliable verification method here. We may also have to arrange interaction between the risk manager and the closing manager: when closing, the risk manager's status should be updated and vice versa.

Nevertheless, the first version has been made and the next step will not be made from scratch.

Thank you for your attention! See you soon!





Important warning

All results presented in this article and all previous articles in the series are based only on historical testing data and are not a guarantee of any profit in the future. The work within this project is of a research nature. All published results can be used by anyone at their own risk.

Archive contents

The source code is also available in SimpleCandles and Adwizard





How to use open source repositories



As we gradually transition to the new Algo Forge storage, we are still working on the best and most convenient way to use it. The MetaEditor restriction to using a single repository corresponding to the MQL5 root folder is not particularly convenient. Other repositories will only be available as subfolders of the Shared Projects folder, which makes things a bit more manageable, but not enough to warrant using this approach right away.

Moreover, during the transition, the only main repository was created on behalf of the superadmin twice, and the second time, for some reason, its creation destroyed other additional repositories previously created by the user. Fortunately, having a local copy of the repository allows us to re-upload it to the server, but this kind of forced action is not particularly desirable. Therefore, for now we will wait for further development of the MetaEditor functionality for handling repositories without using them directly.

There is nothing complicated about this: while continuing to work in MetaEditor, we will simply move all storage-related operations to external applications for now.

For example, we can get a copy of all the files containing the code for this article on our local computer by running the following script in the console, after first setting a folder within the MQL5 folder of the desired MetaTrader terminal as the current one:

# Create a project folder

mkdir SimpleCandles



# Go to the project folder

cd SimpleCandles



# Clone the project repository into the current folder

git clone https://forge.mql5.io/antekov/SimpleCandles.git .



# Switch the repository to the desired branch (for this article - "article-17608-close-manager")

git checkout article-17608-close-manager



# Make sure we have switched to the branch

git status



# Create a folder for the library part

mkdir Include # Move on to it

cd Include



# Clone the Adwizard repository into the library folder

git clone https://forge.mql5.io/antekov/Adwizard.git # Go to the created folder

cd Adwizard



# Switch the repository to the desired branch (for this article - "article-17608-close-manager")

git checkout article-17608-close-manager



# Make sure we have switched to the branch

git status



# Go up two levels to the original project folder

cd ./../..





The only thing missing from these repositories is a file with the database of the final EA, since the code in the repository allows us to obtain it by performing automatic optimization. If necessary, this file can be taken from the archive to the article and placed in the common terminal folder in the Files folder.