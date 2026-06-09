Carry Trade Logic in MQL5: Building an EA That Factors Swap Rates Into Position Sizing and Holding Decisions

Introduction

There is a common oversight that many retail developers fail to account for. They either ignore it, use a fixed number that doesn't properly account for market fluctuations, or procrastinate the math indefinitely. For scalpers, swap rates don't really matter as they never hold positions past the daily market rollover. For traders that hold positions overnight, and especially strategies built around high-interest pairs (like AUDJPY or NZDUSD), ignoring swap rates is like driving without checking your fuel gauge.

Swap rates are the overnight interest fees paid or earned when a trader holds a position past the daily market close. If you hold a higher interest currency (like AUD) against a lower interest currency (like JPY), you earn interest (positive swap); otherwise, you pay a fee if you are holding the lower interest currency against the higher interest currency (negative swap). The cumulative cost or interest earned over a week can determine if the trade will be profitable or not.

Most EAs do not account for swap rates. The swap rate shows up in the account history, but it plays no role in the entry decision, the holding period logic, or the position sizing. In this article, we will walk through the process of retrieving swap data in MQL5, converting it to a usable daily figure in account currency, and putting it to work. We will build four practical functions: DailySwapInAccountCurrency(), ExpectedSwapForPosition(), IsWorthHolding(), and CarryAdjustedLotSize(). Together they handle swap retrieval, hold-window projection, carry-justified exit decisions, and carry-aware position sizing. Each function is a self-contained building block that can be dropped into any existing EA without changing its entry logic.





Section 1: Swap Rates—What They Are and Why They Matter

The Mechanics of Overnight Interest

In spot forex trading, every open position that rolls past the daily settlement time (typically 17:00 New York time) incurs an overnight interest fee or credit. These rates are derived from the difference between the interbank lending costs of the two currencies involved. Every night, traders either receive a credit when they are holding the currency with the higher interest rate or pay a debit when they are holding the currency with the lower interest rate.

Brokers express these adjustments as swap rates, which appear in the symbol specifications under Swap Long and Swap Short. What they actually represent varies by broker and symbol, and that variation is one of the reasons developers tend to ignore the topic rather than untangle it. MetaTrader 5 exposes nine swap modes through SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE (ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE). This article fully covers six common retail-broker modes, approximates one, and returns 0.0 with a log warning for two broker-specific reopening modes that require proprietary details.

The amounts involved are substantial on the right instruments. A standard lot of AUDJPY long currently earns somewhere between $5 and $9 per day depending on the broker, based on the AUDJPY interest rate differential. At 0.1 lot, AUD/JPY long earns roughly $0.50 to $0.95 per day. Accumulated over a five-day hold (yielding 7 days of swap), it represents 14% to 26% of the risk recovered on a $25 stop-loss purely from the carry. On instruments with wider differentials, such as MXN/JPY, this cushion becomes even more significant.

When Swap Changes the Trade's Math

Let us consider a simple scenario. A swing EA on AUDJPY opens a long position with a 30-pip stop-loss and an 80-pip take profit. The trade sits at minus 15 pips after two days. Under standard logic, the EA might close it early if a signal flips or a time-based exit kicks in. But if the position is earning roughly $0.75 per day in swap credit and has been open two days, it has already accumulated $1.50 in carry income. That income reduces the net loss by nearly 1.7 pips (0.1 lot on AUDJPY), recovering about 6% of the total risk. This is not enormous, but it becomes meaningful when the trade is close to its stop-loss.

Integrate this into a strategy that intentionally targets carry-positive pairs and holds positions for three to seven days, and the swap contribution becomes a genuine part of the return calculation. Some carry-focused strategies earn more from the overnight credit than from price movement in a given week. For those strategies, building swap awareness into the EA is not a nice-to-have feature; it is part of what makes the logic complete.

Even for strategies that are not carry-focused, the hold decision function developed in this article has practical value.Any time-filtered EA that holds positions past rollover implicitly takes a carry position. Knowing whether that carry helps or hurts, and by how much, gives the EA more information to act on when deciding whether to stay in a trade or cut it.

Triple Swap Wednesday : The functions in this article account for this by counting the number of Wednesday rollovers within the holding window and adding two extra swap days for each one. This is a widely applicable heuristic for forex pairs on most retail brokers. Note that for some instruments or brokers the triple-swap day may fall on a different weekday, and MetaTrader 5 provides per-day multipliers (SYMBOL_SWAP_SUNDAY through SYMBOL_SWAP_SATURDAY) that can be used to build a more precise calculation if needed.





Section 2: Reading Swap Data in MQL5

The Three Key Symbol Properties

MQL5 reveals swap information through three symbol properties: SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG returns the swap rate applied to long positions, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT returns the rate for short positions (both are doubles and can be positive or negative: a positive value means the trader receives credit; a negative value means a debit is charged), and SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE returns an integer that tells you what unit those values are expressed in.

Getting the raw values is easy. Converting them to actual account currency per lot per day is where the complexity sits, because the calculation depends on which swap mode the broker uses for that instrument.

Table 1 below summarizes the seven modes available in MetaTrader 5 and the formula each one requires.

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE Value Swap Unit Typical Estimate Code Support SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED

0 No swap charged —

Full — returns 0.0 cleanly SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS 1 Points per lot per day swapPts × point × (tickValue / tickSize)

Full SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL

2 Base currency per lot per day

swapVal × lots (convert to account CCY if needed)

Partial — no currency conversion

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT

3 % of current price per day

bid × contractSize × swapPct / 100 / 360

Full (uses current bid as price proxy)

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN

4 Margin currency per lot

swapVal × lots

Not implemented — returns 0.0 SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT

5 Deposit currency per lot

swapVal × lots (already in deposit CCY)

Full SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN

6 % of open price per day

openPrice × contractSize × swapPct / 100 / 360

Approximate — uses bid, not open price

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT

7 Reopened at close price Broker-specific

Not implemented — returns 0.0

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID 8 Reopened at bid price Broker-specific Not implemented — returns 0.0



Table 1: SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE enum values and their support level in this article's implementation. Value integers shown here reflect the MQL5 documentation order. Always verify the mode your broker actually uses against the symbol specification window in MetaTrader 5, as broker configurations vary.

Modes 0 through 2 account for the vast majority of instruments on retail MetaTrader 5 brokers. For forex majors and most crosses, SWAP_MODE_POINTS is standard. CFDs on indices and commodities often use SWAP_MODE_INTEREST or SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT. Exotic currency pairs can vary. The conversion function needs to handle all cases correctly, returning zero and logging a warning for any mode it does not recognize rather than producing a silently incorrect result.

The DailySwapInAccountCurrency() Function

The DailySwapInAccountCurrency() function takes a symbol name and a trade direction, reads the appropriate swap property and mode, and returns an estimated daily swap per lot in account currency. It covers the most common broker setups accurately. For currency-based modes and some broker-specific configurations, additional conversion work may be required before using this value in a production system. The calling code can then scale by actual lot size. Separating the per-lot calculation from the lot-scaling step keeps the function reusable across different position sizes.

double DailySwapInAccountCurrency( string symbol, int direction) { double swap_rate = 0.0 ; if (direction > 0 ) { if (! SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG , swap_rate)) { Print ( "DailySwapInAccountCurrency: failed to read SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG for " , symbol, " error=" , GetLastError ()); return ( 0.0 ); } } else { if (! SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT , swap_rate)) { Print ( "DailySwapInAccountCurrency: failed to read SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT for " , symbol, " error=" , GetLastError ()); return ( 0.0 ); } } long swap_mode_raw = 0 ; if (! SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE , swap_mode_raw)) { Print ( "DailySwapInAccountCurrency: failed to read SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE for " , symbol, " error=" , GetLastError ()); return ( 0.0 ); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE swap_mode = ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE )swap_mode_raw; double contract_size = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); double point_size = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); double tick_value = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); double daily_swap = 0.0 ; if (bid <= 0.0 && (swap_mode == SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT || swap_mode == SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN )) { Print ( "DailySwapInAccountCurrency: bid price is 0 for " , symbol, " — result may be inaccurate." ); } switch (swap_mode) { case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED : daily_swap = 0.0 ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS : if (tick_size > 0.0 ) daily_swap = swap_rate * point_size * (tick_value / tick_size); break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL : daily_swap = swap_rate; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT : if (bid > 0.0 ) daily_swap = (bid * contract_size * swap_rate) / 100.0 / 360.0 ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN : Print ( "DailySwapInAccountCurrency: SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN is not " , "implemented — returning 0.0 for " , symbol); daily_swap = 0.0 ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT : daily_swap = swap_rate; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN : if (bid > 0.0 ) daily_swap = (bid * contract_size * swap_rate) / 100.0 / 360.0 ; else Print ( "DailySwapInAccountCurrency: bid is 0 for SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN on " , symbol, " — returning 0.0" ); break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT : Print ( "DailySwapInAccountCurrency: SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT is not " , "implemented — returning 0.0 for " , symbol); daily_swap = 0.0 ; break ; case SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID : Print ( "DailySwapInAccountCurrency: SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID is not " , "implemented — returning 0.0 for " , symbol); daily_swap = 0.0 ; break ; default : Print ( "DailySwapInAccountCurrency: unknown swap mode " , swap_mode, " for " , symbol, " — returning 0.0" ); daily_swap = 0.0 ; break ; } return (daily_swap); }

For SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT and SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN, the annual percentage rate is divided by 360 rather than 365. This follows the MetaTrader 5 specification, which uses a 360 banking-day convention for its interest-based swap models. Using 365 here would produce results roughly 1.4% lower than the broker's actual calculation, which is a small but avoidable error on long holding periods.

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN uses the current bid as a price proxy at the symbol level. The exact formula requires the position's actual open price, which is only available once a position exists. For per-position accuracy, replace bid with PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN) when calling this logic from within a position-management context.

When SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_DISABLED is returned, the broker charges no overnight interest on that instrument. The function returns 0.0 cleanly without logging a warning, which is the correct behavior for assets like some crypto pairs or instruments with zero carry.

double ExpectedSwapForPosition( string symbol, int direction, double lots, int hold_days, datetime start_time = 0 ) { if (start_time == 0 ) start_time = TimeCurrent (); double daily_rate = DailySwapInAccountCurrency(symbol, direction); int wed_count = 0 ; for ( int d = 0 ; d < hold_days; d++) { MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct (start_time + ( datetime )(d * 86400 ), dt); if (dt.day_of_week == 3 ) wed_count++; } double total_days = ( double )hold_days + (wed_count * 2.0 ); return (daily_rate * total_days * lots); }

The hold_days parameter represents an estimated number of overnight rollovers, not a precise elapsed-time measurement. Calculating it as (TimeCurrent() - open_time) / 86400 gives a reasonable calendar approximation for multi-day positions, but a position that opens at 23:58 will cross its first rollover in minutes, and the 86400-second step will not capture that accurately. For the purpose of hold decisions on swing trades, this level of precision is generally acceptable. If you need exact rollover counts, compare the position's open time against each broker rollover boundary explicitly.

Simplified Swap Estimation Helper

In practice, the implementation can be wrapped into a small helper that estimates the expected swap over the remaining holding period. The simplified version below shows the core idea: read the daily swap, count effective rollover days, and multiply the result by position volume.

double ExpectedSwapForPosition( string symbol, int direction, double lots, int hold_days) { double daily_swap = DailySwapInAccountCurrency(symbol, direction); int triple_days = 0 ; datetime start = TimeCurrent (); for ( int d = 0 ; d < hold_days; d++) { MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct (start + d * 86400 , dt); if (dt.day_of_week == 3 ) triple_days++; } double effective_days = hold_days + triple_days * 2.0 ; return daily_swap * effective_days * lots; }

The full version should additionally handle broker-specific swap modes, unavailable quotes, different triple-swap schedules, and volume limits.

Sanity-Checking the Output

Right-click any symbol in Market Watch, select Specification, and look for Swap Long and Swap Short. The figures there are what the broker publishes as the raw rates. Run DailySwapInAccountCurrency() on the same symbol in a test script and compare. Small discrepancies are normal due to rounding and currency conversion timing; large ones suggest the wrong swap mode is being handled.

Before using these functions in a live EA, verify their output against the swap values shown in the MetaTrader 5 symbol specification window.

The SwapVerify script gives you a useful sanity check at the symbol level, but it is not a full validation against real position history. For a rigorous test, hold a position on your broker for at least one overnight rollover, then check the actual swap amount credited or debited in your account history. Compare that figure to what DailySwapInAccountCurrency() returned for that symbol and direction on the same day. If the numbers differ by more than a small rounding margin, investigate whether the broker applies non-standard weekday multipliers or uses a swap mode the function does not yet support.

#include "SwapTools.mqh" void OnStart () { string sym = _Symbol ; double long_swap = DailySwapInAccountCurrency(sym, 1 ); double short_swap = DailySwapInAccountCurrency(sym,- 1 ); int mode = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sym, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ); Print ( "=== SWAP VERIFICATION ===" ); Print ( "Symbol : " ,sym); Print ( "Swap mode : " ,mode); Print ( "Long (raw): " , SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG )); Print ( "Short (raw): " , SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT )); Print ( "Long /lot/day (account CCY): " , DoubleToString (long_swap, 4 )); Print ( "Short /lot/day (account CCY): " , DoubleToString (short_swap, 4 )); double expected_swap = ExpectedSwapForPosition(sym, 1 , 0.1 , 5 ); Print ( "5-day long carry at 0.1 lot: " , DoubleToString (expected_swap, 2 )); }

Figures 1 and 2 below illustrate the verification process, contrasting the broker's asset specifications with the runtime calculations from the script. Figure 1 displays the broker's official Swap Long and Swap Short rates within the MetaTrader 5 contract specification window for the AUDJPY pair, while Figure 2 shows the corresponding programmatic output generated by the SwapVerify.mq5 script.

Fig. 1: The MetaTrader 5 Symbol Specification window for the AUDJPY currency pair, displaying a swap type evaluated "In points" with a long swap rate of 5.6 and a short swap rate of -12.8.





Fig. 2: Terminal Toolbox log output from the SwapVerify script verifying the runtime extraction of the AUDJPY swap configuration and its corresponding per-lot calculations in the account currency.

Known Limitations

The implementation in this article is designed to be readable and practical for the most common retail trading scenarios. Before using it in a live system, be aware of the following limitations:

Modes not fully implemented : SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT, and SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID return 0.0 with a log warning. If your broker uses any of these modes, the functions will not give accurate results until you add the appropriate conversion or reopening logic.

Currency conversion in mode 1 : When the swap is denominated in a currency that differs from your account currency (common with SWAP_MODE_MONEY on cross pairs), the raw swap value needs to be multiplied by the appropriate exchange rate. The current implementation returns the raw value, which is exact only when the base currency matches your account currency.

Triple swap day : The Wednesday heuristic works for most forex pairs on retail brokers, but some instruments have their triple-swap day on a different weekday. MetaTrader 5 exposes per-day multipliers through SYMBOL_SWAP_SUNDAY to SYMBOL_SWAP_SATURDAY. If you trade CFDs, metals, or exotic pairs, check these values for your specific broker before relying on the Wednesday assumption.

SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN and SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT use bid as a price proxy : Both interest modes divide by 360, following the MetaTrader 5 banking-day convention. For INTEREST_OPEN specifically, the exact formula requires the position's open price, which is unavailable at the symbol level. The function substitutes the current bid, which introduces a proportional error on positions that have moved significantly from their entry price.

: Both interest modes divide by 360, following the MetaTrader 5 banking-day convention. For INTEREST_OPEN specifically, the exact formula requires the position's open price, which is unavailable at the symbol level. The function substitutes the current bid, which introduces a proportional error on positions that have moved significantly from their entry price. hold_days is a calendar count, not a rollover count : Dividing elapsed seconds by 86400 gives a reasonable estimate for multi-day positions, but it does not precisely account for positions opened near the rollover cutoff time.





Section 3: The AUDJPY Example—Numbers in Practice

Why AUDJPY Is the Right Pair to Demonstrate This

AUDJPY is a classic example of a carry trade pair. Australia's Reserve Bank has maintained a history of issuing higher interest rates than the Bank of Japan, which keeps JPY interest rates near zero. That differential between them means long AUDJPY positions typically earn positive swap credit, while short positions pay the differential in the opposite direction. The spread between long and short swap rates on AUDJPY is notably wider than other major crosses, making it ideal for swap-sensitive trading models.

AUDJPY is a volatile pair. It moves with risk sentiment, rallies during periods of global risk appetite, and sells off sharply when markets get nervous. That combination of high carry and elevated volatility makes it an interesting case study: the swap income is meaningful, but so is the price risk. An EA needs to understand both to make sensible hold decisions.

The Numbers at 0.1 Lot

Table 2 below shows the AUDJPY carry calculation step-by-step at the current approximate rates. The swap values used here are illustrative and will differ by broker; the point is to show the arithmetic that DailySwapInAccountCurrency() performs internally.

Parameter Value Unit Notes Source AUDJPY swap long +12.0 pts/lot/day Positive carry — long AUD vs JPY SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG

AUDJPY swap short

-21.0

pts/lot/day

Negative — cost to hold short

SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT Contract size 100,000 units Standard lot size (1.0 lot) SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE Point value (JPY) 0.001 JPY per unit 1 point = 3rd decimal on AUDJPY SYMBOL_POINT 0.1 lot swap/day 120 JPY/day (12.0 pts * 0.001) * 10,000 units Calculated USD equivalent approx. $0.77 USD/day Converted from JPY using current USDJPY rate Runtime calculation

Table 2: AUDJPY carry calculation at 0.1 lot for a USD account. Broker swap rates vary; always retrieve live values via SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG rather than hardcoding. At these rates, a 7-day hold (including triple-swap Wednesday) earns approximately $5.40 in swap credit, recovering roughly 28% of the risk on a typical 30-pip stop-loss.

The swap credit of $5.40 over seven days at 0.1 lot may not sound like much in isolation, but consider it relative to the position's risk. A 30-pip stop-loss on AUDJPY at 0.1 lot costs roughly $19.35 (based on a pip value of ~$0.645 at current exchange rates). After seven days of positive carry, which includes the triple-swap Wednesday, the position has recovered roughly 28% of the total risk purely from interest. On instruments with wider differentials, this mathematical cushion becomes even more significant for swing trading systems.





Section 4: The Hold Decision Function

The Logic Behind IsWorthHolding()

The hold decision function answers a specific question: given what this position is currently losing on price, will the swap income expected over the remaining holding window recover enough of that loss to justify staying in the trade? It does not replace the exit logic entirely. A position that has hit its stop-loss will be closed. But for positions in moderate drawdown that have not triggered a hard exit, the function provides a carry-adjusted view of whether patience is economically rational.

The function takes four inputs: the position ticket number, the maximum number of days the EA is willing to hold any trade, the percentage of floating loss that swap needs to cover for the hold to be justified, and optionally the current timestamp. It reads the position's floating P&L, computes the expected swap over the remaining window, and returns true if that swap figure meets the coverage threshold.

bool IsWorthHolding( ulong ticket, int max_hold_days, double coverage_pct = 40.0 ) { if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) return ( false ); double total_profit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); double accrued_swap = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SWAP ); double lots = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); string sym = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); datetime open_t = ( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); int pos_type = ( int ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); int direction = (pos_type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? 1 : - 1 ; double price_pnl = total_profit - accrued_swap; if (price_pnl >= 0 ) return ( true ); int days_held = ( int )(( TimeCurrent () - open_t) / 86400 ); int days_left = max_hold_days - days_held; if (days_left <= 0 ) return ( false ); double future_swap = ExpectedSwapForPosition(sym, direction, lots, days_left); double total_carry = future_swap + accrued_swap; if (total_carry <= 0 ) return ( false ); double coverage_req = MathAbs (price_pnl) * (coverage_pct / 100.0 ); return (total_carry >= coverage_req); }

The coverage_pct parameter is the key tuning variable. Setting it at 100 means the EA will only hold if the remaining swap is expected to fully recover the floating loss, a conservative stance. Setting it at 40 means the EA holds as long as carry covers 40% of the loss, leaving the remainder to price recovery. The right value depends on the strategy's win rate and how confident the trader is in the original trade thesis.

Wiring Logic into the Expert Loop

To maintain a clean and modular architecture, the IsWorthHolding() function is integrated into a dedicated management loop rather than being buried directly inside OnTick(). The typical pattern involves executing "hard exits" first, such as technical signal reversals or hard stop-losses. Only when these primary conditions are not met, and the position remains in a floating drawdown, does the EA call IsWorthHolding() to determine if the projected carry income justifies maintaining the market exposure.

void ManageExistingPositions() { static datetime last_bar_time = 0 ; datetime current_bar = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_H1 , 0 ); if (current_bar == last_bar_time) return ; last_bar_time = current_bar; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) continue ; if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) != _Symbol ) continue ; double profit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); if (IsTrendReversed()) { if (!trade.PositionClose(ticket)) PrintFormat ( "ManageExistingPositions: failed to close ticket #%I64u on reversal — error %d" , ticket, GetLastError ()); continue ; } if (profit < 0 ) { if (!IsWorthHolding(ticket, InpHoldDaysLimit, InpSwapCoverage)) { if (!trade.PositionClose(ticket)) PrintFormat ( "ManageExistingPositions: failed to close ticket #%I64u on carry exit — error %d" , ticket, GetLastError ()); else PrintFormat ( "Carry-Aware: Closed ticket #%I64u — swap income does not cover drawdown." , ticket); } else { PrintFormat ( "Carry-Aware: Holding ticket #%I64u — carry coverage is sufficient." , ticket); } } } } void OnTick () { ManageExistingPositions(); }

Note : IsWorthHolding() should never override a hard stop-loss. If the position has reached the EA's predefined stop-loss, close it regardless of what the swap function returns. The carry logic is for positions sitting in moderate drawdown that have not triggered a hard exit, not for rationalizing holding a position that has moved clearly against the trade.





Section 5: Carry-Adjusted Position Sizing

Sizing a Carry Trade Entry

The second practical application is position sizing. Rather than sizing purely on risk percentage, the CarryAdjustedLotSize() function adjusts the volume to ensure the expected swap meets a target contribution.

A word of caution before using this function in a live strategy: increasing lot size to capture a larger swap credit also increases your stop-loss exposure by the same factor. A position sized at 0.28 lots carries roughly 2.8 times the price risk of a 0.1-lot position. Carry income is steady but small; an adverse price move can erase multiple days of swap credit in minutes. Use carry-adjusted sizing as a fine-tuning tool within your normal risk model, not as a reason to exceed it. The carry-adjusted lot should always be validated against your maximum allowable risk before submission.

double CarryAdjustedLotSize( string symbol, int direction, double risk_money, int hold_days, double target_pct = 50.0 , double base_lots = 0.1 ) { double daily_rate = DailySwapInAccountCurrency(symbol, direction); if (daily_rate <= 0 ) return (base_lots); double step = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); double min_lot = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); double max_lot = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); datetime now = TimeCurrent (); double total_days = ( double )hold_days; for ( int d = 0 ; d < hold_days; d++) { MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct (now + ( datetime )(d * 86400 ), dt); if (dt.day_of_week == 3 ) total_days += 2.0 ; } double carry_per_lot = daily_rate * total_days; if (carry_per_lot <= 0 ) return (base_lots); double target_carry = risk_money * (target_pct / 100.0 ); double required_lots = target_carry / carry_per_lot; if (step > 0 ) required_lots = MathFloor (required_lots / step) * step; if (required_lots < min_lot) required_lots = min_lot; if (required_lots > max_lot) required_lots = max_lot; PrintFormat ( "CarryAdjustedLotSize: %s dir=%d carry_per_lot=%.4f " "target=%.2f required=%.2f base=%.2f" , symbol, direction, carry_per_lot, target_carry, required_lots, base_lots); return (required_lots); }

The function prints its calculation to the log on each call, which is useful during initial testing. In production, that Print() line can be removed or wrapped in a debug flag. The key output is the returned lot size, which can be passed directly to the position-opening call in the EA's entry logic.

At 0.1 lot, AUDJPY long at $7.70/lot daily swap over 7 effective days (5 calendar days, one Wednesday) yields $5.39 carry — 21.5% of a $25 stop-loss risk. Scaling lot size raises carry income but raises stop-loss risk equally, so coverage percentage does not improve. CarryAdjustedLotSize() should be used to fine-tune sizing within an existing risk budget, not beyond it.





Section 6: Practical Considerations and Caveats

Swap Rates Change

Swap rates move when central bank policy changes. Any EA using carry-based hold decisions must read rates at runtime rather than relying on hardcoded values. The functions here always call SymbolInfoDouble() live. It is also worth periodically cross-checking the output of SwapVerify against actual account history, since some brokers apply fees on top of the raw interest differential that do not appear in the symbol specification.

Negative Carry Pairs

DailySwapInAccountCurrency() returns a negative value on sides where the trader pays swap. IsWorthHolding() returns false immediately in that case. CarryAdjustedLotSize() returns baseLots unchanged when no positive carry is available, falling back to standard risk-based sizing.

Backtesting Swap-Aware Logic

MetaTrader 5 applies current broker swap rates in the Strategy Tester rather than historical ones, which makes carry-based backtest results unreliable without intervention. The included MockSwapForTesting() function injects a fixed synthetic rate for AUDJPY long positions to allow controlled testing of CarryAdjustedLotSize() and IsWorthHolding() behavior. It is not a historical reconstruction. For accurate backtesting, the practical approach is to load swap values from a CSV file keyed by date and symbol, and route the production functions through a date-aware wrapper that selects the appropriate rate.





Section 7: Performance Results: Baseline vs. Carry-Aware

Testing the CarryDemo.mq5 on AUDJPY H1 over a 24-month window from January 2021 to December 2022 shows one illustrative configuration where carry-aware logic outperformed the baseline. In this particular test, the carry-aware version held through several short-term drawdowns that the baseline version exited early, and the accumulated swap income partially offset those drawdowns during flat price periods.

To quantify the difference, the EA was run twice over the same window with identical settings, changing only the InpCarryAware input between runs. Table 3 below summarises the four key metrics from each run.

Table 3: Baseline vs. Carry-Aware performance on AUDJPY H1 (2021–2022)

Metric Baseline (Carry-Unaware) Carry-Aware Net Profit -$144.04 +$659.28 Max Drawdown 10.28% ($1,113.55)

1.28% ($128.81)

Profit Factor

0.98 4.45 Total Trades 786 17

The baseline EA traded 786 times, exiting on every MA reversal and time limit without any consideration of swap income. It ended the period with a net loss of $144.04, a profit factor below 1.0, and a maximum drawdown of just over 10%. The high trade count reflects how frequently the mechanical exit rules fired, each time crystallizing a small loss before carry income had a chance to accumulate.

The carry-aware EA made 17 trades over the same period. When a reversal signal fired or the position moved into drawdown, the EA first evaluated whether accumulated and expected swap income was sufficient to cover the loss before deciding to close. In most cases it was, and the position was held. The lower trade count is not necessarily missed opportunity. The carry filter is selective by design and closes a position only when swap income cannot justify holding it longer. In a positive-carry environment like long AUDJPY, that condition is rarely met, which naturally produces fewer closed trades. The result was a net profit of $659.28, a profit factor of 4.45, and a maximum drawdown of just 1.28%.

The equity curves below illustrate how these numbers translate visually across the two runs.

Fig. 3: Equity curve of the baseline strategy tester run operating strictly on technical exits with carry-aware logic disabled. Without yield awareness to buffer holding costs, the strategy experiences frequent equity erosion during flat market regimes and premature exits on minor retracements, preventing it from riding out temporary noise to capture larger price recoveries.

Fig. 4: Equity curve of the strategy tester run with carry-aware logic enabled. With yield awareness fully active, the strategy uses continuous daily swap income as a financial buffer to filter out short-term market noise, preventing premature technical exits and allowing positions to be safely held through flat regimes or temporary drawdowns.

These results should be treated as a proof-of-concept demonstration, not a performance benchmark. The test uses a synthetic swap override (see Section 6.3), covers a single instrument and timeframe, and does not account for broker spreads, slippage, or commission costs. Strategy logic that is built around carry thresholds can be sensitive to those thresholds, and results on other instruments or time periods may differ significantly. Before deploying this approach live, run it against your broker's actual historical swap data across multiple instruments and market conditions.





Conclusion

Swap rates are not a footnote. On carry-positive pairs held for multiple days, they are a material contributor to trade returns that most automated strategies simply leave on the table. The gap between what an EA knows about a position and what the position is actually doing grows every time a rollover happens, because the carry income is accumulating in the account while the EA's logic remains completely unaware of it.

The tools built in this article close that gap. DailySwapInAccountCurrency() gives any EA a practical daily carry estimate in account currency, covering the most common retail broker swap modes with explicit handling for unsupported ones. ExpectedSwapForPosition() extends that to a full holding window, using a Wednesday-based triple swap heuristic that works for most forex pairs on standard retail brokers, with notes on where broker-specific multipliers may apply. IsWorthHolding() puts the carry figure to work in a hold-versus-close decision that treats accumulated carry as real income offsetting floating losses. CarryAdjustedLotSize() takes the same logic to the entry decision, sizing positions so that the expected carry contribution meets a defined fraction of the initial risk.

None of these functions change how a strategy enters the market. They add a layer of awareness about what happens after entry on pairs where what happens after entry includes a daily interest credit that compounds meaningfully over multi-day holds. For any EA running on AUDJPY, NZDUSD, or similar carry-positive instruments, that awareness is not optional — it is part of what makes the position management logic complete.

Programs used in the article: