Discussion of article "How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service"
The inbuilt translator is specific -- work https://www.mql5.com/en/job/215046:
- Write about yourself, your key skills and your involvement in various projects.
- List your advantages as a contractor, upload a good avatar and put a high-quality picture on the cover.
- Describe already completed orders or just interesting cases from practice on your wall.
I wonder, - for personal work he can choose you, but when NOT personal work - he chooses a developer blindly? You can't refer to your own work?
Conducting orders bypassing the "Freelance" service
- The "Freelance" service may only be used for its intended purpose - to carry out all work and calculations within the published Orders. Searching for customers or performers in the "Freelance" service to perform work on the side is prohibited and is a violation of the Rules.
- Customers and Applicants are forbidden to exchange contact information of any kind before the conclusion of the Work Agreement. Violation leads to a ban on participation in Freelance.
- Itis forbidden to perform work and make payments for Orders placed in Freelanceoutside the framework of this service. Violation leads to the denial of access to all services of the MQL5.com website.
- The Administration may, as a result of an internal investigation, deprive the violator of the right to participate in the "Freelance" service without explanation.
- www.mql5.com
But in Freelance, experience means only what is inside MQL5: profile, order history, reviews.
The rule prohibits external links and communication outside the platform until the confirmation of the task.
Therefore, this is not a contradiction, but just different things that are often confused.
The rule prohibits external links and communication outside the platform until the confirmation of the task.
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I cannot agree. Before the conclusion of the Agreement on Work, you cannot provide links to any of your MQL5 resources in your messages: neither your profile, nor publications in Codebase, nor blogs, nor signals. That is, nothing that will help the customer understand who exactly responded to his order. If the customer creates a non-personalised work, he must choose the performer blindly. The customer will not know who exactly is the responding developer he has chosen until the Job Agreement is signed.
I say this from my own experience. When in one of the responses to an order I provided a link to my code in Codebase, I got my account blocked.
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New article How to earn money by fulfilling traders' orders in the Freelance service:
In our service MQL5 Freelance developers are paid to create trading applications for traders customers. The service has been successfully operating since 2010, with over 100,000 projects completed to date, totaling $7 million in value. As we can see, a substantial amount of money is involved here.
MQL5 Freelance is a specialized service for trading application developers. Traders come here when they need custom-made trading robots, indicators, and other utility apps developed in MQL5/MQL4, Python, C++ and other modern programming languages.
Over the past 14 years, 54,000 developers have undertaken the creation of trading programs, with 25,000 clients satisfied with their work. A developer actively working on the Freelance platform can earn several thousand dollars per month. You can earn just as much. Your potential clients include millions of traders using MetaTrader platforms, as they access the Freelance service directly from their terminals.
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.