INFY: Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares
17.57 USD 0.12 (0.68%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INFY hat sich für heute um -0.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
17.44 17.59
Jahresspanne
15.82 23.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.69
- Eröffnung
- 17.51
- Bid
- 17.57
- Ask
- 17.87
- Tief
- 17.44
- Hoch
- 17.59
- Volumen
- 11.316 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.68%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.65%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -2.87%
- Jahresänderung
- -21.70%
