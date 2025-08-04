Dövizler / INFY
INFY: Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares
17.00 USD 0.57 (3.24%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
INFY fiyatı bugün -3.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
16.24 17.60
Yıllık aralık
15.82 23.64
- Önceki kapanış
- 17.57
- Açılış
- 17.59
- Satış
- 17.00
- Alış
- 17.30
- Düşük
- 16.24
- Yüksek
- 17.60
- Hacim
- 33.734 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.24%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.25%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -6.03%
- Yıllık değişim
- -24.24%
21 Eylül, Pazar