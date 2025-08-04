FiyatlarBölümler
INFY: Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares

17.00 USD 0.57 (3.24%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

INFY fiyatı bugün -3.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.60 aralığında işlem gördü.

Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
16.24 17.60
Yıllık aralık
15.82 23.64
Önceki kapanış
17.57
Açılış
17.59
Satış
17.00
Alış
17.30
Düşük
16.24
Yüksek
17.60
Hacim
33.734 K
Günlük değişim
-3.24%
Aylık değişim
1.25%
6 aylık değişim
-6.03%
Yıllık değişim
-24.24%
