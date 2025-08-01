Devises / INFY
INFY: Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares
17.00 USD 0.57 (3.24%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de INFY a changé de -3.24% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.24 et à un maximum de 17.60.
Suivez la dynamique Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
INFY Nouvelles
Range quotidien
16.24 17.60
Range Annuel
15.82 23.64
- Clôture Précédente
- 17.57
- Ouverture
- 17.59
- Bid
- 17.00
- Ask
- 17.30
- Plus Bas
- 16.24
- Plus Haut
- 17.60
- Volume
- 33.734 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.24%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -6.03%
- Changement Annuel
- -24.24%
20 septembre, samedi