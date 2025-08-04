Valute / INFY
INFY: Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares
17.00 USD 0.57 (3.24%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INFY ha avuto una variazione del -3.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.24 e ad un massimo di 17.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.24 17.60
Intervallo Annuale
15.82 23.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.57
- Apertura
- 17.59
- Bid
- 17.00
- Ask
- 17.30
- Minimo
- 16.24
- Massimo
- 17.60
- Volume
- 33.734 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.24%
20 settembre, sabato