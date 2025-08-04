QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / INFY
Tornare a Azioni

INFY: Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares

17.00 USD 0.57 (3.24%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INFY ha avuto una variazione del -3.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.24 e ad un massimo di 17.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INFY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.24 17.60
Intervallo Annuale
15.82 23.64
Chiusura Precedente
17.57
Apertura
17.59
Bid
17.00
Ask
17.30
Minimo
16.24
Massimo
17.60
Volume
33.734 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.24%
Variazione Mensile
1.25%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.03%
Variazione Annuale
-24.24%
20 settembre, sabato