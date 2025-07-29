Divisas / INFY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
INFY: Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares
17.69 USD 0.63 (3.69%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de INFY de hoy ha cambiado un 3.69%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.19, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.78.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Infosys Limited American Depositary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INFY News
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.13%
- India’s IT sector nervous as US proposes outsourcing tax
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.39%
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on Infosys stock, citing strong cash position
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields - Infosys (NYSE:INFY), AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.55%
- Rothschild Redburn initiates Infosys stock with Sell rating, $12 target
- Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.30%
- Inside CIBR: What The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Offers Investors (NASDAQ:CIBR)
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.39%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.28%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.05%
- In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods
- WIX's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y, Stock Gains
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.30%
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Innodata Stock Before Q2 Earnings? (Revised)
- Innodata Trades 29% Below 52-Week High: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock? (Revised)
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy: 14.66% CAGR After Nearly 3 Years
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.82%
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Innodata Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Infosys: Rating Downgrade As The Path To Recovery Got Murkier (NYSE:INFY)
Rango diario
17.19 17.78
Rango anual
15.82 23.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.06
- Open
- 17.19
- Bid
- 17.69
- Ask
- 17.99
- Low
- 17.19
- High
- 17.78
- Volumen
- 28.275 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.69%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.21%
- Cambio anual
- -21.17%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B