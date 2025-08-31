Währungen / EBAY
EBAY: eBay Inc
89.60 USD 0.36 (0.40%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EBAY hat sich für heute um -0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 89.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 90.06 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die eBay Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
EBAY News
Tagesspanne
89.05 90.06
Jahresspanne
49.60 101.15
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 89.96
- Eröffnung
- 89.85
- Bid
- 89.60
- Ask
- 89.90
- Tief
- 89.05
- Hoch
- 90.06
- Volumen
- 11.365 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.20%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.58%
- Jahresänderung
- 37.72%
