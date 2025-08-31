KurseKategorien
Währungen / EBAY
Zurück zum Aktien

EBAY: eBay Inc

89.60 USD 0.36 (0.40%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EBAY hat sich für heute um -0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 89.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 90.06 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die eBay Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EBAY News

Tagesspanne
89.05 90.06
Jahresspanne
49.60 101.15
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
89.96
Eröffnung
89.85
Bid
89.60
Ask
89.90
Tief
89.05
Hoch
90.06
Volumen
11.365 K
Tagesänderung
-0.40%
Monatsänderung
0.20%
6-Monatsänderung
32.58%
Jahresänderung
37.72%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K