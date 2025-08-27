Currencies / EBAY
EBAY: eBay Inc
89.15 USD 1.21 (1.34%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EBAY exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.04 and at a high of 90.46.
Follow eBay Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EBAY News
Daily Range
88.04 90.46
Year Range
49.60 101.15
- Previous Close
- 90.36
- Open
- 90.40
- Bid
- 89.15
- Ask
- 89.45
- Low
- 88.04
- High
- 90.46
- Volume
- 10.432 K
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.92%
- Year Change
- 37.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%