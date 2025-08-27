QuotesSections
EBAY
EBAY: eBay Inc

89.15 USD 1.21 (1.34%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EBAY exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.04 and at a high of 90.46.

Follow eBay Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
88.04 90.46
Year Range
49.60 101.15
Previous Close
90.36
Open
90.40
Bid
89.15
Ask
89.45
Low
88.04
High
90.46
Volume
10.432 K
Daily Change
-1.34%
Month Change
-0.30%
6 Months Change
31.92%
Year Change
37.03%
