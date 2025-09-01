QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EBAY
EBAY: eBay Inc

91.11 USD 1.51 (1.69%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EBAY ha avuto una variazione del 1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.49 e ad un massimo di 91.39.

Segui le dinamiche di eBay Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
89.49 91.39
Intervallo Annuale
49.60 101.15
Chiusura Precedente
89.60
Apertura
90.31
Bid
91.11
Ask
91.41
Minimo
89.49
Massimo
91.39
Volume
12.794 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.69%
Variazione Mensile
1.89%
Variazione Semestrale
34.82%
Variazione Annuale
40.04%
20 settembre, sabato