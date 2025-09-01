Valute / EBAY
EBAY: eBay Inc
91.11 USD 1.51 (1.69%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EBAY ha avuto una variazione del 1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 89.49 e ad un massimo di 91.39.
Segui le dinamiche di eBay Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EBAY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
89.49 91.39
Intervallo Annuale
49.60 101.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 89.60
- Apertura
- 90.31
- Bid
- 91.11
- Ask
- 91.41
- Minimo
- 89.49
- Massimo
- 91.39
- Volume
- 12.794 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 40.04%
20 settembre, sabato