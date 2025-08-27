货币 / EBAY
EBAY: eBay Inc
88.85 USD 1.51 (1.67%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EBAY汇率已更改-1.67%。当日，交易品种以低点88.04和高点90.46进行交易。
关注eBay Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EBAY新闻
- StubHub’s IPO is this week. Here’s how it stacks up in the world of online ticketing.
- Klarna IPO, Mistral mega-round fuel Europe’s Wall Street tech revival
- Jim Cramer Says “I Fear the Old eBay Coming Back”
- Ticket reseller StubHub’s IPO 20 times oversubscribed, source says
- Instacart股价下跌，因纽约市批准杂货配送工人最低工资标准
- Instacart stock dips as NYC approves minimum pay for grocery delivery workers
- Paramount appoints Meta executive Dane Glasgow as chief product officer
- The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- E-Commerce Group Pattern Looking in Good Shape for $2.64B IPO - TipRanks.com
- Pattern seeks up to $2.64 billion valuation in a Nasdaq IPO
- Viral Labubu Doll Craze Just Made the Pop Mart Founder $27.5 Billion Richer — A Bigger Gain Than Buffett, Bezos, and Nearly Every Billionaire Alive - eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)
- eBay Inc. (EBAY) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia
- CEO of eBay: We now have a giant $10 billion collectibles business
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Shopify's GMV Rides on Growing Merchant Base: Sign of More Upside?
- Stock Of The Day A New Holding Of This 'Big Short' Investor
- 5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- Top E-Commerce Stocks to Watch Amid Sustainable Growth Trends
- Should You Hold or Fold MercadoLibre Stock at P/E Multiple of 42.7X?
- Marvell Technology, eBay, And DexCom Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 25-August 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
- eBay (EBAY) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Explainer-How the end of de minimis exemption will impact U.S. shoppers and businesses
- Trump is closing a shipping loophole. Etsy and eBay shares are tumbling.
- Help! eBay suspended me after my first purchase – and kept my $438
日范围
88.04 90.46
年范围
49.60 101.15
- 前一天收盘价
- 90.36
- 开盘价
- 90.40
- 卖价
- 88.85
- 买价
- 89.15
- 最低价
- 88.04
- 最高价
- 90.46
- 交易量
- 18.626 K
- 日变化
- -1.67%
- 月变化
- -0.64%
- 6个月变化
- 31.47%
- 年变化
- 36.57%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值