Moedas / EBAY
EBAY: eBay Inc
89.96 USD 1.11 (1.25%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EBAY para hoje mudou para 1.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 88.70 e o mais alto foi 90.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas eBay Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EBAY Notícias
- StubHub IPO: STUB Stock Nudges Higher In Ticket Marketplace's Debut
- MELI vs. EBAY: Which Online Marketplace Stock Is the Better Pick?
- StubHub (STUB) Makes $8.6B Debut on NYSE, Raises $800M in IPO - TipRanks.com
- StubHub’s IPO is this week. Here’s how it stacks up in the world of online ticketing.
- Klarna IPO, Mistral mega-round fuel Europe’s Wall Street tech revival
- Jim Cramer Says “I Fear the Old eBay Coming Back”
- Ticket reseller StubHub’s IPO 20 times oversubscribed, source says
- Ações da Instacart caem após Nova York aprovar salário mínimo para entregadores
- Instacart stock dips as NYC approves minimum pay for grocery delivery workers
- Paramount appoints Meta executive Dane Glasgow as chief product officer
- The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- E-Commerce Group Pattern Looking in Good Shape for $2.64B IPO - TipRanks.com
- Pattern seeks up to $2.64 billion valuation in a Nasdaq IPO
- Viral Labubu Doll Craze Just Made the Pop Mart Founder $27.5 Billion Richer — A Bigger Gain Than Buffett, Bezos, and Nearly Every Billionaire Alive - eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)
- eBay Inc. (EBAY) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia
- CEO of eBay: We now have a giant $10 billion collectibles business
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Shopify's GMV Rides on Growing Merchant Base: Sign of More Upside?
- Stock Of The Day A New Holding Of This 'Big Short' Investor
- 5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- Top E-Commerce Stocks to Watch Amid Sustainable Growth Trends
- Should You Hold or Fold MercadoLibre Stock at P/E Multiple of 42.7X?
- Marvell Technology, eBay, And DexCom Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 25-August 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
- eBay (EBAY) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
Faixa diária
88.70 90.38
Faixa anual
49.60 101.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 88.85
- Open
- 89.31
- Bid
- 89.96
- Ask
- 90.26
- Low
- 88.70
- High
- 90.38
- Volume
- 11.866 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.25%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.12%
- Mudança anual
- 38.27%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh