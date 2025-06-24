Währungen / CDTX
CDTX: Cidara Therapeutics Inc
71.22 USD 6.37 (9.82%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CDTX hat sich für heute um 9.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 71.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cidara Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDTX News
- Cidara Therapeutics: Aktie erreicht 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 69,42 USD
- Cidara Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 69.42 USD
- Cidara präsentiert vielversprechende Studiendaten zu Grippe-Präparat
- Cidara’s influenza preventative shows promising results in trials
- Cidara therapeutics CMO Davarpanah sells $29,796 in stock
- Cidara Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 67.23 USD
- Cidara Therapeutics stock price target raised to $66 from $59 at Citizens JMP
- Cidara Therapeutics: Still Big Catalysts Ahead Following Impressive Ph2b Readout (CDTX)
- Guggenheim raises Cidara Therapeutics stock price target to $70 on FDA meeting progress
- Cidara Therapeutics stock price target raised to $66 at Citizens JMP
- RBC Capital raises Cidara Therapeutics stock price target to $115 on market potential
- Cidara Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 56.85 USD
- Guggenheim raises Cidara Therapeutics stock price target to $69 on flu drug data
- Cidara Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 ® and Russell 3000 ® Indexes
- hVIVO reports positive results from Cidara’s Phase 2b influenza study
- Cidara Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
- FedEx Issues Soft Guidance, Joins Torrid Holdings, Allot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Cidara Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
- Cidara Therapeutics suspends ATM prospectus for common stock sales
- Cidara Therapeutics price target raised to $75 from $35 at RBC Capital
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT)
- Cidara stock price target raised to $68 on strong flu prevention data
- Cidara stock surges as H.C. Wainwright raises price target on trial data
Tagesspanne
65.80 71.49
Jahresspanne
10.14 73.79
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 64.85
- Eröffnung
- 66.12
- Bid
- 71.22
- Ask
- 71.52
- Tief
- 65.80
- Hoch
- 71.49
- Volumen
- 3.073 K
- Tagesänderung
- 9.82%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.25%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 224.17%
- Jahresänderung
- 571.25%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K