KurseKategorien
Währungen / CDTX
Zurück zum Aktien

CDTX: Cidara Therapeutics Inc

71.22 USD 6.37 (9.82%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CDTX hat sich für heute um 9.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 71.49 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Cidara Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CDTX News

Tagesspanne
65.80 71.49
Jahresspanne
10.14 73.79
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
64.85
Eröffnung
66.12
Bid
71.22
Ask
71.52
Tief
65.80
Hoch
71.49
Volumen
3.073 K
Tagesänderung
9.82%
Monatsänderung
9.25%
6-Monatsänderung
224.17%
Jahresänderung
571.25%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K