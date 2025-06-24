통화 / CDTX
CDTX: Cidara Therapeutics Inc
68.71 USD 2.51 (3.52%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CDTX 환율이 오늘 -3.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 68.48이고 고가는 74.51이었습니다.
Cidara Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CDTX News
- 시데라 테라퓨틱스, 52주 최고치 경신: 69.42 USD
- Cidara Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 69.42 USD
- 시더라, 인플루엔자 예방제 임상시험서 유망한 결과 보여
- Cidara’s influenza preventative shows promising results in trials
- Cidara therapeutics CMO Davarpanah sells $29,796 in stock
- Cidara Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 67.23 USD
- Cidara Therapeutics stock price target raised to $66 from $59 at Citizens JMP
- Cidara Therapeutics: Still Big Catalysts Ahead Following Impressive Ph2b Readout (CDTX)
- Guggenheim raises Cidara Therapeutics stock price target to $70 on FDA meeting progress
- Cidara Therapeutics stock price target raised to $66 at Citizens JMP
- RBC Capital raises Cidara Therapeutics stock price target to $115 on market potential
- Cidara Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 56.85 USD
- Guggenheim raises Cidara Therapeutics stock price target to $69 on flu drug data
- Cidara Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 ® and Russell 3000 ® Indexes
- hVIVO reports positive results from Cidara’s Phase 2b influenza study
- Cidara Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
- FedEx Issues Soft Guidance, Joins Torrid Holdings, Allot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Cidara Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
- Cidara Therapeutics suspends ATM prospectus for common stock sales
- Cidara Therapeutics price target raised to $75 from $35 at RBC Capital
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT)
- Cidara stock price target raised to $68 on strong flu prevention data
- Cidara stock surges as H.C. Wainwright raises price target on trial data
일일 변동 비율
68.48 74.51
년간 변동
10.14 74.51
- 이전 종가
- 71.22
- 시가
- 71.48
- Bid
- 68.71
- Ask
- 69.01
- 저가
- 68.48
- 고가
- 74.51
- 볼륨
- 2.046 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.52%
- 월 변동
- 5.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 212.74%
- 년간 변동율
- 547.60%
20 9월, 토요일