CDTX: Cidara Therapeutics Inc
64.71 USD 2.20 (3.29%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CDTX exchange rate has changed by -3.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.39 and at a high of 69.21.
Follow Cidara Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CDTX News
- Cidara therapeutics CMO Davarpanah sells $29,796 in stock
- Cidara Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 67.23 USD
- Cidara Therapeutics stock price target raised to $66 from $59 at Citizens JMP
- Cidara Therapeutics: Still Big Catalysts Ahead Following Impressive Ph2b Readout (CDTX)
- Guggenheim raises Cidara Therapeutics stock price target to $70 on FDA meeting progress
- Cidara Therapeutics stock price target raised to $66 at Citizens JMP
- RBC Capital raises Cidara Therapeutics stock price target to $115 on market potential
- Cidara Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 56.85 USD
- Guggenheim raises Cidara Therapeutics stock price target to $69 on flu drug data
- Cidara Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 ® and Russell 3000 ® Indexes
- hVIVO reports positive results from Cidara’s Phase 2b influenza study
- Cidara Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
- FedEx Issues Soft Guidance, Joins Torrid Holdings, Allot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)
- Cidara Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
- Cidara Therapeutics suspends ATM prospectus for common stock sales
- Cidara Therapeutics price target raised to $75 from $35 at RBC Capital
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT)
- Cidara stock price target raised to $68 on strong flu prevention data
- Cidara stock surges as H.C. Wainwright raises price target on trial data
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.89%
- Cidara Therapeutics stock falls after proposed public offering announcement
- Cidara Therapeutics plans $250 million common stock offering
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
64.39 69.21
Year Range
10.14 69.36
- Previous Close
- 66.91
- Open
- 66.94
- Bid
- 64.71
- Ask
- 65.01
- Low
- 64.39
- High
- 69.21
- Volume
- 2.059 K
- Daily Change
- -3.29%
- Month Change
- -0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 194.54%
- Year Change
- 509.90%
