BKSY: BlackSky Technology Inc Class A

19.97 USD 0.53 (2.73%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BKSY hat sich für heute um 2.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.00 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BlackSky Technology Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
19.60 20.00
Jahresspanne
4.47 28.85
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
19.44
Eröffnung
19.62
Bid
19.97
Ask
20.27
Tief
19.60
Hoch
20.00
Volumen
115
Tagesänderung
2.73%
Monatsänderung
18.17%
6-Monatsänderung
158.68%
Jahresänderung
310.06%
