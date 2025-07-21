Währungen / BKSY
BKSY: BlackSky Technology Inc Class A
19.97 USD 0.53 (2.73%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BKSY hat sich für heute um 2.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.60 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BlackSky Technology Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
19.60 20.00
Jahresspanne
4.47 28.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 19.44
- Eröffnung
- 19.62
- Bid
- 19.97
- Ask
- 20.27
- Tief
- 19.60
- Hoch
- 20.00
- Volumen
- 115
- Tagesänderung
- 2.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 18.17%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 158.68%
- Jahresänderung
- 310.06%
