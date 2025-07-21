Devises / BKSY
BKSY: BlackSky Technology Inc Class A
20.99 USD 1.55 (7.97%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BKSY a changé de 7.97% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.60 et à un maximum de 21.65.
Suivez la dynamique BlackSky Technology Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BKSY Nouvelles
- Why BlackSky Stock Popped Today
- The White House Premium: How Washington Is Creating AI Stock Rockets
- PATH vs. BKSY: Which High-Tech Stock Holds More Long-Term Potential?
- BKSY's Growth Driven by Strong Government Contract Momentum
- BKSY Stock Falls 28% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?
- BlackSky signs seven-figure contract with HEO for space monitoring
- BlackSky stock rises after securing two-year Gen-3 contract
- BlackSky secures two-year Gen-3 early access agreement with new customer
- Why BlackSky Stock Dropped Today
- BlackSky Q2: Revenue Delayed, Not Vanished (NYSE:BKSY)
- New space stock turns heads with $10 billion IPO surprise
- BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- BlackSky Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results amid strategic investments in Gen-3 satellites
- Analysts Estimate BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- BlackSky wins U.S. Navy contract to develop satellite communications tech
- BlackSky stock rises after winning Latin American defense contract
- Up 192% Since April, Is It Too Late to Buy the Breakout in BlackSky Stock?
- BlackSky wins Latin American contract for satellite monitoring services
- BlackSky Technology Stock Tumbled On Tuesday: What Happened? - BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)
- Why BlackSky Technology Stock Is Plummeting Today
- BlackSky Technology stock rating downgraded to Hold by Clear Street
- Space Stock Tracker: Virgin Galactic Makes A Comeback While Rocket Lab Takes A Breather - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- BlackSky stock price target lowered to $27 at Canaccord Genuity
- H.C. Wainwright raises BlackSky Technology stock price target to $28 on long-term outlook
Range quotidien
19.60 21.65
Range Annuel
4.47 28.85
- Clôture Précédente
- 19.44
- Ouverture
- 19.62
- Bid
- 20.99
- Ask
- 21.29
- Plus Bas
- 19.60
- Plus Haut
- 21.65
- Volume
- 4.181 K
- Changement quotidien
- 7.97%
- Changement Mensuel
- 24.20%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 171.89%
- Changement Annuel
- 331.01%
20 septembre, samedi