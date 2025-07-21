Valute / BKSY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BKSY: BlackSky Technology Inc Class A
20.99 USD 1.55 (7.97%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BKSY ha avuto una variazione del 7.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.60 e ad un massimo di 21.65.
Segui le dinamiche di BlackSky Technology Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKSY News
- Why BlackSky Stock Popped Today
- The White House Premium: How Washington Is Creating AI Stock Rockets
- PATH vs. BKSY: Which High-Tech Stock Holds More Long-Term Potential?
- BKSY's Growth Driven by Strong Government Contract Momentum
- BKSY Stock Falls 28% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?
- BlackSky signs seven-figure contract with HEO for space monitoring
- BlackSky stock rises after securing two-year Gen-3 contract
- BlackSky secures two-year Gen-3 early access agreement with new customer
- Why BlackSky Stock Dropped Today
- BlackSky Q2: Revenue Delayed, Not Vanished (NYSE:BKSY)
- New space stock turns heads with $10 billion IPO surprise
- BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- BlackSky Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results amid strategic investments in Gen-3 satellites
- Analysts Estimate BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- BlackSky wins U.S. Navy contract to develop satellite communications tech
- BlackSky stock rises after winning Latin American defense contract
- Up 192% Since April, Is It Too Late to Buy the Breakout in BlackSky Stock?
- BlackSky wins Latin American contract for satellite monitoring services
- BlackSky Technology Stock Tumbled On Tuesday: What Happened? - BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)
- Why BlackSky Technology Stock Is Plummeting Today
- BlackSky Technology stock rating downgraded to Hold by Clear Street
- Space Stock Tracker: Virgin Galactic Makes A Comeback While Rocket Lab Takes A Breather - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- BlackSky stock price target lowered to $27 at Canaccord Genuity
- H.C. Wainwright raises BlackSky Technology stock price target to $28 on long-term outlook
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.60 21.65
Intervallo Annuale
4.47 28.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.44
- Apertura
- 19.62
- Bid
- 20.99
- Ask
- 21.29
- Minimo
- 19.60
- Massimo
- 21.65
- Volume
- 4.181 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 7.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 24.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 171.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 331.01%
20 settembre, sabato