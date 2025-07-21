QuotazioniSezioni
BKSY: BlackSky Technology Inc Class A

20.99 USD 1.55 (7.97%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BKSY ha avuto una variazione del 7.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.60 e ad un massimo di 21.65.

Segui le dinamiche di BlackSky Technology Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.60 21.65
Intervallo Annuale
4.47 28.85
Chiusura Precedente
19.44
Apertura
19.62
Bid
20.99
Ask
21.29
Minimo
19.60
Massimo
21.65
Volume
4.181 K
Variazione giornaliera
7.97%
Variazione Mensile
24.20%
Variazione Semestrale
171.89%
Variazione Annuale
331.01%
