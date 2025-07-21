QuotesSections
Currencies / BKSY
Back to US Stock Market

BKSY: BlackSky Technology Inc Class A

18.59 USD 1.13 (5.73%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BKSY exchange rate has changed by -5.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.89 and at a high of 19.72.

Follow BlackSky Technology Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BKSY News

Daily Range
17.89 19.72
Year Range
4.47 28.85
Previous Close
19.72
Open
19.64
Bid
18.59
Ask
18.89
Low
17.89
High
19.72
Volume
2.706 K
Daily Change
-5.73%
Month Change
10.00%
6 Months Change
140.80%
Year Change
281.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%