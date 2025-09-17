KurseKategorien
Währungen / BAC
Zurück zum Aktien

BAC: Bank of America Corporation

52.13 USD 0.73 (1.42%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BAC hat sich für heute um 1.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 52.19 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Bank of America Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BAC News

Tagesspanne
51.30 52.19
Jahresspanne
33.07 52.19
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
51.40
Eröffnung
51.45
Bid
52.13
Ask
52.43
Tief
51.30
Hoch
52.19
Volumen
38.477 K
Tagesänderung
1.42%
Monatsänderung
3.80%
6-Monatsänderung
25.98%
Jahresänderung
31.91%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K