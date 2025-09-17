Währungen / BAC
BAC: Bank of America Corporation
52.13 USD 0.73 (1.42%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BAC hat sich für heute um 1.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 52.19 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bank of America Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BAC News
- Cohen & Steers gründet Joint Venture für Erwerb von Einzelhandelszentrum in Washington D.C.
- BofA Securities legt Ermittlungen zu Marktmanipulation mit Vergleich bei/n
- BofA Securities settles DOJ criminal probe over market manipulation
- US Justice Department says Bank of America Securities resolves criminal investigation
- Bank of America erwirbt spanisches Immobilienkredit-Portfolio von Santander für 100 Mio. Euro – Bloomberg/n
- Schwab Seeks to Win Retail Investors by Expanding Branch Network
- Bank of America buys €100 million Spanish real estate loan portfolio - Bloomberg
- Post-Rate Cut Rally: 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as They Hit New Highs
- Bank of America (BAC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Big US banks lower prime lending rates after Fed rate cut
- Warren Buffett’s net worth: A look at his fortune as he prepares to retire
- SoFi's Konecta Now Puts Banking Chatbots in the Spotlight
- EQS-Stimmrechte: TeamViewer SE (deutsch)
- Is JPMorgan's Recent Dividend Hike Enough to Buy the Stock?
- Bloomberg: US-Finanzminister Bessent mit Hypotheken für zwei Hauptwohnsitze
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent had dual "principal residence" mortgages - Bloomberg
- US Treasury’s Bessent made contradictory mortgage pledges, Bloomberg reports
- SEI Investments Partners With Mentenova to Expand South African Reach
- Fed’s Standing Repo Facility on track for big test at end of September
- Börse Frankfurt-News: Marktstimmung: "Gegen die internationalen Kapitalströme"
- Bank of America CEO Moynihan says he’s not leaving in short term
- Bank of America CEO tells Bloomberg TV he is not leaving in short term
- Bank of America hebt Mindestlohn in den USA auf 25 US-Dollar an
Tagesspanne
51.30 52.19
Jahresspanne
33.07 52.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 51.40
- Eröffnung
- 51.45
- Bid
- 52.13
- Ask
- 52.43
- Tief
- 51.30
- Hoch
- 52.19
- Volumen
- 38.477 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.42%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.80%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 25.98%
- Jahresänderung
- 31.91%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K