货币 / BAC
BAC: Bank of America Corporation
50.68 USD 0.09 (0.18%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BAC汇率已更改0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点50.21和高点50.87进行交易。
关注Bank of America Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BAC新闻
- Fed’s Standing Repo Facility on track for big test at end of September
- Bank of America CEO Moynihan says he’s not leaving in short term
- 美国银行将全美最低时薪提高至25美元
- BofA raises US minimum hourly wage to $25, delivering on 2021 commitment
- 印尼央行降息预测：美国银行预计2026年第一季度前降息75个基点
- These Financial Leaders' Stocks Look Firm Ahead Of Fed Announcement
- Citigroup's Card Delinquencies Decline, Charge-Offs Increase in August
- 美国银行金融CEO会议：战略洞察
- LendingTree股票触及52周高点74.48美元
- Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- US retail sales beat expectations in August; weakening labor market dims outlook
- Citigroup Hits a 52-Week High: Should Investors Bet on the Stock Now?
- Citigroup's Cost-Cutting Drive: A Catalyst for Stronger Returns?
- Prediction: Bank of America Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
- BAC's Leadership Changes: How Will This Impact Its Future Strategy?
- 3 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, JPMorgan and Citigroup
- UK and US to announce tech, energy deals during Trump visit
日范围
50.21 50.87
年范围
33.07 51.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.59
- 开盘价
- 50.60
- 卖价
- 50.68
- 买价
- 50.98
- 最低价
- 50.21
- 最高价
- 50.87
- 交易量
- 33.967 K
- 日变化
- 0.18%
- 月变化
- 0.92%
- 6个月变化
- 22.47%
- 年变化
- 28.24%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值