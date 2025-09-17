通貨 / BAC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BAC: Bank of America Corporation
52.13 USD 0.73 (1.42%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BACの今日の為替レートは、1.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.30の安値と52.19の高値で取引されました。
Bank of America Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAC News
- コーエン＆スティアーズ、DCリテールセンターの合弁事業を形成
- BofAセキュリティーズ、市場操作に関する司法省の刑事捜査で和解
- BofA Securities settles DOJ criminal probe over market manipulation
- US Justice Department says Bank of America Securities resolves criminal investigation
- バンク・オブ・アメリカ、バンコ・サンタンデールから1億ユーロのスペイン不動産ローンポートフォリオを購入―ブルームバーグ
- Schwab Seeks to Win Retail Investors by Expanding Branch Network
- Bank of America buys €100 million Spanish real estate loan portfolio - Bloomberg
- Post-Rate Cut Rally: 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as They Hit New Highs
- Citronリサーチの好意的言及を受け、Cardlytics株が急騰
- バンク・オブ・アメリカによると、これらの職業はAIによるリスクが最も高い
- 17日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは260ドル高、FOMC利下げを好感
- Bank of America (BAC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Big US banks lower prime lending rates after Fed rate cut
- Warren Buffett’s net worth: A look at his fortune as he prepares to retire
- SoFi's Konecta Now Puts Banking Chatbots in the Spotlight
- Is JPMorgan's Recent Dividend Hike Enough to Buy the Stock?
- 米財務長官ベセントが二つの「主たる住居」に住宅ローンを持っていた - Bloomberg
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent had dual "principal residence" mortgages - Bloomberg
- US Treasury’s Bessent made contradictory mortgage pledges, Bloomberg reports
- SEI Investments Partners With Mentenova to Expand South African Reach
- Fed’s Standing Repo Facility on track for big test at end of September
- バンク・オブ・アメリカCEOモイニハン、短期的な退任予定はないと発言
- Bank of America CEO Moynihan says he’s not leaving in short term
- Bank of America CEO tells Bloomberg TV he is not leaving in short term
1日のレンジ
51.30 52.19
1年のレンジ
33.07 52.19
- 以前の終値
- 51.40
- 始値
- 51.45
- 買値
- 52.13
- 買値
- 52.43
- 安値
- 51.30
- 高値
- 52.19
- 出来高
- 38.477 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.98%
- 1年の変化
- 31.91%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B