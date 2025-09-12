QuotesSections
Currencies / BAC
Back to US Stock Market

BAC: Bank of America Corporation

50.66 USD 0.07 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BAC exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.21 and at a high of 50.80.

Follow Bank of America Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BAC News

Daily Range
50.21 50.80
Year Range
33.07 51.09
Previous Close
50.59
Open
50.60
Bid
50.66
Ask
50.96
Low
50.21
High
50.80
Volume
15.188 K
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
0.88%
6 Months Change
22.43%
Year Change
28.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%