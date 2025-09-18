KurseKategorien
AMD
AMD: Advanced Micro Devices Inc

157.92 USD 1.24 (0.78%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AMD hat sich für heute um -0.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 149.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 158.77 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Advanced Micro Devices Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
149.85 158.77
Jahresspanne
76.48 186.65
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
159.16
Eröffnung
150.82
Bid
157.92
Ask
158.22
Tief
149.85
Hoch
158.77
Volumen
173.622 K
Tagesänderung
-0.78%
Monatsänderung
-0.09%
6-Monatsänderung
54.58%
Jahresänderung
-3.99%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K