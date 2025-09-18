Währungen / AMD
AMD: Advanced Micro Devices Inc
157.92 USD 1.24 (0.78%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AMD hat sich für heute um -0.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 149.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 158.77 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Advanced Micro Devices Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMD News
Tagesspanne
149.85 158.77
Jahresspanne
76.48 186.65
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 159.16
- Eröffnung
- 150.82
- Bid
- 157.92
- Ask
- 158.22
- Tief
- 149.85
- Hoch
- 158.77
- Volumen
- 173.622 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.78%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.09%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 54.58%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.99%
