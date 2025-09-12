Currencies / AMD
AMD: Advanced Micro Devices Inc
161.23 USD 0.07 (0.04%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMD exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 161.23 and at a high of 161.23.
Follow Advanced Micro Devices Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
161.23 161.23
Year Range
76.48 186.65
- Previous Close
- 161.16
- Open
- 161.23
- Bid
- 161.23
- Ask
- 161.53
- Low
- 161.23
- High
- 161.23
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 2.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 57.82%
- Year Change
- -1.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%