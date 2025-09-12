QuotesSections
Currencies / AMD
AMD: Advanced Micro Devices Inc

161.23 USD 0.07 (0.04%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMD exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 161.23 and at a high of 161.23.

Follow Advanced Micro Devices Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

AMD News

Daily Range
161.23 161.23
Year Range
76.48 186.65
Previous Close
161.16
Open
161.23
Bid
161.23
Ask
161.53
Low
161.23
High
161.23
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
2.01%
6 Months Change
57.82%
Year Change
-1.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%