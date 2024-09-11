Gold Pro Scalper
- Indikatoren
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Version: 2.23
- Aktualisiert: 11 Juni 2025
- Aktivierungen: 20
Präzise Einstiegspunkte für Währungen, Krypto, Metalle, Aktien, Indizes!
excellent indicator, i use it with 2 other indicators and all works a treat. Best use with price action knowledge to confirm trend continuation. Highly recommended!!
highly recommend
This is a non-repainting indicator worth recommending. You can make money by following Aleksandr's method. I made nearly $400 from September 29th to October 1st. Be patient and you can also make money using this indicator.
