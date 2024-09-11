Gold Pro Scalper

Präzise Einstiegspunkte für Währungen, Krypto, Metalle, Aktien, Indizes!

Indikator 100% nicht nachgemalt!!!

Wenn ein Signal erschienen ist, verschwindet es nicht! Im Gegensatz zu Indikatoren mit Redrawing, die zum Verlust der Einlage führen, weil sie ein Signal zeigen können, und dann entfernen Sie es.

Der Handel mit diesem Indikator ist sehr einfach.

Warten Sie auf ein Signal des Indikators und tätigen Sie das Geschäft entsprechend dem Pfeil

(Blauer Pfeil - Kaufen, Roter - Verkaufen).



Ich empfehle, ihn mit dem Trendfilter zu verwenden (laden Sie den Indikator und die Vorlage hier kostenlos herunter - Download )

Parameter des Indikators:

Amplitude - 4 (Sie können diesen Parameter für genauere Signale ändern)



Wenn Sie irgendwelche Fragen haben, kontaktieren Sie mich bitte in einer privaten Nachricht.

Viel Glück beim Handeln!!!



CHEN_851117
62
CHEN_851117 2025.10.02 05:21 
 

This is a non-repainting indicator worth recommending. You can make money by following Aleksandr's method. I made nearly $400 from September 29th to October 1st. Be patient and you can also make money using this indicator.

Bigluke1981
119
Bigluke1981 2025.07.18 22:17 
 

excellent indicator, i use it with 2 other indicators and all works a treat. Best use with price action knowledge to confirm trend continuation. Highly recommended!!

Yik Hung Lai
795
Yik Hung Lai 2025.01.01 05:34 
 

highly recommend

Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indikatoren
Alpha Trend Zeichen ist seit langem ein sehr beliebtes Handelstool in unserem Unternehmen. Es kann unser Handelssystem überprüfen und Handelssignale klar anzeigen, und die Signale werden nicht driften. Hauptfunktionen: Anhand der Marktanzeige aktiver Bereiche können Indikatoren intuitiv bestimmen, ob der aktuelle Markttrend zu einem Trendmarkt oder zu einem volatilen Markt gehört. Und betreten Sie den Markt gemäß den Indikatorpfeilen, mit grünen Pfeilen für Kauf und roten Pfeilen für Verkauf
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indikatoren
Daily Candle Predictor ist ein Indikator, der den Schlusskurs einer Kerze vorhersagt. Der Indikator ist in erster Linie für die Verwendung in D1-Charts gedacht. Dieser Indikator eignet sich sowohl für den traditionellen Devisenhandel als auch für den Handel mit binären Optionen. Der Indikator kann als eigenständiges Handelssystem oder als Ergänzung zu Ihrem bestehenden Handelssystem verwendet werden. Dieser Indikator analysiert die aktuelle Kerze und berechnet bestimmte Stärkefaktoren innerhalb
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indikatoren
MT5-Version  |  FAQ Der   Owl Smart Levels Indikator   ist ein komplettes Handelssystem innerhalb eines Indikators, der so beliebte Marktanalysetools wie die   fortschrittlichen Fraktale von Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag, das die   richtige Wellenstruktur   des Marktes aufbaut, und   Fibonacci-Levels , die die genauen Einstiegslevels markieren, enthält in den Markt und Orte, um Gewinne mitzunehmen. Detaillierte Strategiebeschreibung Anleitung zur Verwendung des Indikators Berater-Assistent im
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indikatoren
Der Trend-PA-Indikator verwendet Price Action und seinen eigenen Filteralgorithmus, um den Trend zu bestimmen. Dieser Ansatz hilft bei der genauen Bestimmung von Einstiegspunkten und des aktuellen Trends in jedem Zeitrahmen. Der Indikator verwendet einen eigenen Algorithmus zur Analyse von Kursveränderungen und Price Action. Das hat den Vorteil, dass Sie einen neuen Trend ohne Verzögerung und mit weniger Fehlalarmen erkennen können. Die Bedingungen für die Trendfilterung können in den Einstellu
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indikatoren
" Der Trend ist dein Freund" ist eines der bekanntesten Sprichwörter in der Welt des Investierens, denn das Erfassen großer trendmäßiger Kursbewegungen kann äußerst profitabel sein. Mit dem Trend zu handeln ist jedoch oft leichter gesagt als getan, denn viele Indikatoren basieren auf Preisumkehrungen und nicht auf Trends. Diese Indikatoren sind nicht sehr effektiv, wenn es darum geht, Trendphasen zu erkennen oder vorherzusagen, ob sich Trends fortsetzen werden. Um dieses Problem zu lösen, haben
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indikatoren
Insider Scalper Binary Dieses Tool ist für den Handel mit binären Optionen konzipiert. für kurze temporäre Ausgaben. um ein Geschäft zu machen, lohnt sich der Moment des Empfangs des Signals und nur 1 Kerze, wenn es m1 ist, dann nur für eine Minute und so in Übereinstimmung mit dem Zeitrahmen. für bessere Ergebnisse, müssen Sie gut volatile Charts auswählen.... empfohlene währungspaare eur | usd, usd | jpy .... Der Indikator ist bereits konfiguriert, Sie müssen ihn nur noch zum Chart hinzuf
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indikatoren
Dies ist ein Trend-Indikator ohne Redrawing Entwickelt anstelle der binären Optionen Strategie (durch die Farbe des Martingale Candlestick) Funktioniert auch gut im Forex-Handel Wann öffnen Sie Trades (binäre Optionen) Ein Signal wird an der Stelle mit einer Kerze, die die aktuelle Kerze Es wird empfohlen, ein Geschäft für eine Kerze des aktuellen Zeitrahmens M1 und M5 zu öffnen Wenn ein blauer Punkt erscheint, öffnen Sie ein Geschäft nach oben Wenn ein roter Punkt erscheint, öffnen Sie einen Ha
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indikatoren
Der Crypto_Forex-Indikator „Auto FIBO Pro“ ist ein großartiges Hilfsmittel beim Handel! - Der Indikator berechnet automatisch Fibo-Level und lokale Trendlinien (rote Farbe) und platziert sie im Diagramm. - Fibonacci-Level zeigen Schlüsselbereiche an, in denen der Preis umkehren kann. - Die wichtigsten Level sind 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % und 61,8 %. - Sie können ihn für Reversal Scalping oder für Zone Grid Trading verwenden. - Es gibt auch viele Möglichkeiten, Ihr aktuelles System mit dem Auto FIBO
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indikatoren
Der LineMagnit-Indikator für MT4 ist ein hochpräzises Werkzeug, das Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus bildet, die Preise magnetisch anziehen. Diese Funktion ermöglicht es Händlern, die wahrscheinlichsten Einstiegs- und Ausstiegspunkte im Markt leicht zu bestimmen sowie die Richtungskräfte des Marktes zu identifizieren, da die Niveaus auf den Kapitalzuflüssen in das Instrument basieren. Ausgestattet mit einer intuitiv verständlichen grafischen Oberfläche, ermöglicht der LineMagnit Indicator
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indikatoren
Trend Oscillator – ist ein erweiterter benutzerdefinierter Crypto_Forex-Indikator, ein effizientes Handelstool! - Es wird eine erweiterte neue Berechnungsmethode verwendet – 20 Optionen für den Parameter „Preis für Berechnung“. - Der sanfteste Oszillator, der je entwickelt wurde. - Grüne Farbe für Aufwärtstrends, Rote Farbe für Abwärtstrends. - Überverkaufte Werte: unter 5, überkaufte Werte: über 95. - Es gibt viele Möglichkeiten, selbst Standardstrategien mit diesem Indikator zu verbessern. -
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
Indikatoren
Die bahnbrechende Lösung für Trend Trading und Filtering mit allen wichtigen Funktionen in einem einzigen Tool! Der intelligente Algorithmus von Trend PRO erkennt den Trend, filtert Marktgeräusche heraus und gibt Einstiegssignale mit Ausstiegslevels. Die neuen Funktionen mit verbesserten Regeln für die statistische Berechnung haben die Gesamtleistung dieses Indikators verbessert. Wichtige Informationen aufgedeckt Um das Potenzial von Trend Pro zu maximieren, besuchen Sie bitte www.mql5.com/en
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indikatoren
Signal-Trend-Indikator. Erkennt die Richtung des Trends und ist entsprechend gefärbt. Verfügt über eingebaute akustische und visuelle Warnungen bei Trendänderungen. Kann Benachrichtigungen an Ihr Telefon oder Ihre E-Mail senden. Ermöglicht Trend- und Gegentrend-Handel. Funktioniert mit allen Zeitrahmen, allen Währungspaaren, Metallen, Indizes und Kryptowährungen. Kann mit binären Optionen verwendet werden. Unverwechselbare Merkmale Kein erneutes Zeichnen; Einfache und klare Einstellungen
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indikatoren
Fibonacci-Erweiterung und Retracement-Analyse-Tool Fibonacci-Retracing- und Extended-Line-Tools für die MT4-Plattform, ideal für Trader, die die und den Golden Section-Handel nutzen Hauptmerkmale: 1. Sie können mehrere Sätze von Fibonacci-Retracements direkt zeichnen, und die Beziehung zwischen wichtigen Rückkehrpunkten ist auf einen Blick ersichtlich. 2. Kann Fibonacci-Erweiterungen zeichnen 3. Das Fibonacci-Foldback und die Verlängerung der Linie können nach links und nach rechts zur ein
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Indikatoren
Alpha Trend ist ein Trendindikator für die MetaTrader 4 Plattform, der von einer Gruppe professioneller Trader entwickelt wurde. Der Alpha Trend-Indikator findet die wahrscheinlichsten Trendumkehrpunkte, was es ermöglicht, Trades gleich zu Beginn eines Trends zu machen. Dieser Indikator verfügt über Benachrichtigungen, die immer dann generiert werden, wenn ein neues Signal erscheint (Alarm, E-Mail, Push-Benachrichtigung). Dies ermöglicht es Ihnen, eine Position rechtzeitig zu eröffnen. Alpha Tre
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indikatoren
Dieser Indikator wurde für aggressives Scalping und schnelle Einträge bei binären Optionen entwickelt , und erzeugt Signale in jedem Balken , damit du genau weißt, was jederzeit passiert. Trete dem Happy Scalping-Kanal bei: MQL5 Es gibt keine Neuzeichnung : Das Signal des aktuellen Balkens wird in Echtzeit generiert, was bedeutet, dass es sich ändern kann, während der Balken noch gebildet wird, je nachdem, ob der Preis im Vergleich zum vorherigen Schlusskurs steigt oder fällt. Sobald der Balke
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indikatoren
Indikator Beschreibung GOLD-TITAN-KING-SIGNALINDIKATOR Hochpräzise Gold Scalping Kauf/Verkaufssignale - Manueller Handelsassistent Übersicht Der Gold Titan King Signalindikator ist ein manueller Handelsassistent , der für das Hochfrequenz-Scalping auf Gold (XAUUSD) und andere wichtige Paare entwickelt wurde. Er generiert klare KAUF-/VERKAUFS-Signale mit präzisen Einstiegslevels sowie einstellbaren Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Levels , die direkt auf dem Chart angezeigt werden. ️ Dieses T
Current Pointer
Nelson Adderly Ginibun
Indikatoren
Current Pointer - Reiten Sie mit Zuversicht durch den Marktfluss Hören Sie auf, die Richtung des Marktes zu erraten. Nach unzähligen Stunden persönlicher Programmierung und rigorosen Tests habe ich Current Pointer entwickelt, um ein häufiges Problem von Händlern zu lösen: das Durchdringen des Marktrauschens, um den wahren Trend zu finden. Es handelt sich hierbei nicht um einen weiteren einfachen Pfeilindikator, sondern um ein spezielles Tool, das mit Sorgfalt entwickelt wurde, um Klarheit und V
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indikatoren
Der Indikator "MR BEAST LIQUIDITY ALERTS" ist ein fortschrittliches Tool, das auf der Grundlage einer Reihe von technischen Indikatoren und Trendanalysen Signale und Warnungen zur Marktliquidität liefert. Dieser Indikator ist ideal für Händler, die auf der Suche nach Handelsmöglichkeiten auf der Grundlage von Preisdynamik und Volatilitätsniveaus sind. Er bietet eine klare und detaillierte Anzeige im MetaTrader-Chartfenster. Hauptmerkmale: Adaptiver ATR-Kanal: Berechnet einen dynamischen Kanal au
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indikatoren
Der Indikator erstellt aktuelle Notierungen, die mit historischen verglichen werden können, und auf dieser Grundlage eine Preisbewegungsprognose erstellen. Der Indikator verfügt über ein Textfeld zur schnellen Navigation zum gewünschten Datum. Optionen: Symbol - Auswahl des Symbols, das der Indikator anzeigen soll; SymbolPeriod - Auswahl des Zeitraums, aus dem der Indikator Daten aufnimmt; IndicatorColor - Indikatorfarbe; HorisontalShift - Verschiebung der vom Indikator gezeichneten Kurse u
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indikatoren
Regenbogen Preis Visualizer v1.21 Sehen Sie, wo der Markt wirklich atmet. Verwandelt Ihren MT4-Chart in eine ultrapräzise Heatmap, die Preiszonen hervorhebt, die von großen Akteuren bevorzugt werden. Warum das wichtig ist 300 Kursebenen mit einer Auflösung von 0,2 Pips - mikroskopische Details. 8 visuelle Themen (Regenbogen, Feuer, Ozean...) für sofortige Lesbarkeit. Intelligente Deckkraft: rauscharme Überblendungen, echte Pop-Zonen. Leichtes Rendering mit automatischer Bereinigung. Vollständig
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indikatoren
Guten Tag liebe Trader! Um Ihre Aufmerksamkeit der Indikator erstellt und arbeitet auf der Grundlage der Trend-Indikator ADX, für den Handel auf die Änderung der Richtung, die berücksichtigt, die Korrektur und gibt die Möglichkeit, auf sie zu verdienen. Ich verwende diesen Indikator für Scalping. Ich empfehle Zeitrahmen von 15 Minuten (M15) bis zur Stunde (H1). Der rote Kreis ist ein Verkaufssignal (Sell) Der grüne Kreis ist ein Kaufsignal (Buy). Je kleiner Ihr Zeitrahmen ist, desto weniger Pips
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indikatoren
Binäre Optionen Unterstützung-Widerstand-Indikator Dieser Indikator wurde für den Handel mit binären Optionen entwickelt und zeigt effektiv Rückschritte von Unterstützungs- und Widerstandsniveaus an. Die Signale erscheinen auf der aktuellen Kerze. Ein roter Pfeil, der nach unten zeigt, weist auf eine potenzielle Verkaufsmöglichkeit hin, während ein blauer Pfeil, der nach oben zeigt, auf Kaufgelegenheiten hindeutet. Lediglich die Farbe der Signalpfeile muss angepasst werden. Es wird empfohlen, i
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Indikatoren
Hatten Sie einen gewinnbringenden Handel, der sich plötzlich umkehrte? Im Rahmen einer soliden Strategie ist der Ausstieg aus einem Handel ebenso wichtig wie der Einstieg. Exit EDGE hilft Ihnen dabei, Ihren aktuellen Handelsgewinn zu maximieren und zu vermeiden, dass aus erfolgreichen Geschäften Verlierer werden. Verpassen Sie nie wieder ein Ausstiegssignal Überwachen Sie alle Paare und Zeitrahmen in nur 1 Chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 Wie man handelt Sie können Ihre offenen Trade
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indikatoren
„Naturu“ ist ein manueller Indikator, der die Symmetrie der Natur als Algorithmus nutzt. Beherrsche den Markt mit einer einfachen Strategie und verborgener Weisheit! Beim Laden des Indikators siehst du zwei Linien – Oben (Top) und Unten (Bottom). Klicke einmal auf eine Linie, um sie zu aktivieren. Um sie zu verschieben, klicke einfach auf die Kerze, an die du sie setzen möchtest. Du legst einen Höchst- und einen Tiefstpunkt fest, und der Indikator berechnet automatisch: Eine magentafarbene Zone,
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indikatoren
NostradamusMT4 ist ein leistungsstarker Indikator aus dem Set professioneller Trader. Der Indikator basiert auf der ursprünglichen Preisberechnungsmethode von Andrei Spiridonov (ESTIMATED PRICE) für den aktuellen Kerzenpreis. Vorteile Der Indikator wird nicht neu gezeichnet. Funktioniert auf jedem Zeitrahmen. Funktioniert mit allen Handelsinstrumenten. Hervorragend geeignet für Scalping und den Handel mit binären Optionen. Parameter Farbe - Farbe der ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE Linie. Wie man mit
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indikatoren
Der schrittweise Trendindikator Der Stepping-Trend-Indikator verwendet für seine Berechnung den Average True Range (ATR-Indikator). Damit können Sie den Zeitraum der durchschnittlichen wahren Spanne selbst festlegen, ich habe den Standardwert auf 10 gesetzt . Details zum Indikator. Grüner Pfeil nach oben: Dies bedeutet, dass Sie sich am Anfang eines neuen Aufwärtstrends befinden und es Zeit ist, zu kaufen . Roter Pfeil nach unten : Dies bedeutet, dass Sie sich am Beginn eines neuen Abwärtstre
MasterArrow
Pavel Krysanov
5 (1)
Indikatoren
Korrekte Marktein- und -ausstiege sind für jeden Forex-Händler unerlässlich. Der MasterArrow-Indikator befasst sich mit diesem Problem. Er hat keine überflüssigen Elemente und zeichnet nur Kauf-/Verkaufspfeile. Der nach oben zeigende Pfeil ist ein KAUFEN-Signal, während der nach unten zeigende Pfeil ein VERKAUFEN-Signal darstellt. Der Indikator ist einfach zu konfigurieren. Ändern Sie den Parameter Stärke, um die Häufigkeit der Signale zu konfigurieren. Das Produkt basiert auf Standardindikatore
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indikatoren
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Nutzen Sie die Möglichkeiten der fortgeschrittenen Mustererkennung mit unserem Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Dieser Indikator wurde für Händler entwickelt, die Präzision und Zuverlässigkeit suchen. Er identifiziert eines der effektivsten Umkehrmuster in der technischen Analyse und bietet einen bedeutenden Vorteil für Ihre Handelsstrategie. Hauptmerkmale: Nicht-nachzeichnende Genauigkeit: Genießen Sie das Vertrauen in die nicht nachmalende Technologie. Sobal
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indikatoren
Der Th3Eng PipFinite Indikator basiert auf einer sehr guten Analyse der richtigen Trendrichtung mit perfekten benutzerdefinierten Algorithmen. Es zeigt die wahre Richtung und den besten Punkt, um den Handel zu starten. Mit StopLoss Punkt und drei Take Profit Punkte. Außerdem zeigt es den richtigen Drehpunkt des Preises und kleine Punkte, um den dynamischen Unterstützungs- und Widerstandskanal zu ersetzen, der den Preis umgibt. Und schließlich zeichnet es eine sehr hilfreiche Box auf der linken S
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indikatoren
Crypto_Forex Indikator „Morning Star Muster“ für MT4. – Der Indikator „Morning Star Muster“ ist ein sehr leistungsstarker Indikator für Price Action Trading: Keine Neuzeichnung, keine Verzögerung. – Der Indikator erkennt bullische Morning Star Muster im Chart: Blaues Pfeilsignal im Chart (siehe Bilder). – Mit Benachrichtigungen für PC, Mobilgerät und E-Mail. – Auch sein Pendant, der bärische „Evening Star Muster“, ist verfügbar (Link unten). – Der Indikator „Morning Star Muster“ lässt sich her
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indikatoren
Derzeit 20% Rabatt! Die beste Lösung für jeden Neueinsteiger oder Expert Händler! Dieses Dashboard arbeitet mit 28 Währungspaaren. Es basiert auf 2 unserer Hauptindikatoren (Advanced Currency Strength 28 und Advanced Currency Impulse). Es bietet einen hervorragenden Überblick über den gesamten Forex-Markt. Es zeigt die Werte der Advanced Currency Strength, die Veränderungsrate der Währungen und die Signale für 28 Devisenpaare in allen (9) Zeitrahmen. Stellen Sie sich vor, wie sich Ihr Handel
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indikatoren
Gann Made Easy ist ein professionelles und einfach zu bedienendes Forex-Handelssystem, das auf den besten Handelsprinzipien unter Verwendung der Theorie von Mr. basiert. W.D. Gann. Der Indikator liefert genaue KAUF- und VERKAUFSsignale, einschließlich Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-Levels. Mit PUSH-Benachrichtigungen können Sie auch unterwegs handeln. BITTE KONTAKTIEREN SIE MICH NACH DEM KAUF, UM KOSTENLOS HANDELSTIPPS, BONUSSE UND DEN GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT ZU ERHALTEN! Wahrscheinlich haben Si
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indikatoren
M1 SNIPER ist ein benutzerfreundliches Handelsindikatorsystem. Es handelt sich um einen Pfeilindikator, der für den M1-Zeitrahmen entwickelt wurde. Der Indikator kann als eigenständiges System für Scalping im M1-Zeitrahmen oder als Teil Ihres bestehenden Handelssystems verwendet werden. Obwohl dieses Handelssystem speziell für den M1-Zeitrahmen entwickelt wurde, kann es auch für andere Zeitrahmen verwendet werden. Ursprünglich habe ich diese Methode für den Handel mit XAUUSD und BTCUSD entwickel
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indikatoren
Ein exklusiver Indikator, der einen innovativen Algorithmus verwendet, um den Markttrend schnell und genau zu bestimmen. Der Indikator berechnet automatisch die Eröffnungs-, Schluss- und Gewinnniveaus und liefert detaillierte Handelsstatistiken. Mit diesen Funktionen können Sie das am besten geeignete Handelsinstrument für die aktuellen Marktbedingungen auswählen. Darüber hinaus können Sie ganz einfach Ihre eigenen Pfeilindikatoren in Scalper Inside Pro integrieren, um deren Statistiken und Rent
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indikatoren
WEIHNACHTSVERKAUF PREIS FÜR NUR 70 DOLLAR Wenige Exemplare nur vom 25. DEZEMBER - 27. Dezember MITTERNACHT ERHALTEN SIE IHR Exemplar an diesem Heiligabend SMC Blast Signal mit FVG, BOS und Trend Breakout Das SMC Blast Signal ist ein präzises Handelssystem für Meta Trader 4, das Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , einschließlich Fair Value Gaps (FVG) und Break of Structure (BOS) , verwendet, um Trades mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit zu identifizieren. Es beinhaltet einen Trendfilter , der einen gleitenden
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indikatoren
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator – Das Forex-Handelstool der nächsten Generation AKTUELL 49 % RABATT. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator ist die Weiterentwicklung unserer seit langem beliebten Indikatoren und vereint die Leistung von drei in einem: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 Bewertungen) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE mit ALERT (520 Bewertungen) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus) Details zum Indikator https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Was bietet der Strength Indicator der nächsten Generation?
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indikatoren
Derzeit 33% Rabatt! Die beste Lösung für jeden Anfänger oder erfahrenen Händler! Dieser Indikator ist ein einzigartiges, qualitativ hochwertiges und erschwingliches Trading-Tool, da wir eine Reihe von proprietären Funktionen und eine neue Formel integriert haben. Mit diesem Update werden Sie in der Lage sein, doppelte Zeitrahmenzonen anzuzeigen. Sie können nicht nur einen höheren TF (Zeitrahmen) anzeigen, sondern sowohl den Chart-TF als auch den höheren TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Alle Supply Dema
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indikatoren
Trend Ai Indicator ist ein großartiges Tool, das die Marktanalyse eines Händlers verbessert, indem Trendidentifikation mit umsetzbaren Einstiegspunkten und Umkehrwarnungen kombiniert wird. Dieser Indikator ermöglicht es Benutzern, die Komplexität des Forex-Marktes mit Zuversicht und Präzision zu navigieren Über die primären Signale hinaus identifiziert der Trend Ai-Indikator sekundäre Einstiegspunkte, die bei Pullbacks oder Retracements auftreten, sodass Händler von Preiskorrekturen innerhalb d
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indikatoren
DERZEIT 26% RABATT Die beste Lösung für jeden Newbie oder Expert Trader! Dieser Indikator ist ein einzigartiges, qualitativ hochwertiges und erschwingliches Trading-Tool, da wir eine Reihe von proprietären Funktionen und eine neue Formel integriert haben. Mit nur EINEM Chart können Sie die Währungsstärke für 28 Forex-Paare ablesen! Stellen Sie sich vor, wie sich Ihr Handel verbessern wird, weil Sie in der Lage sind, den genauen Auslösungspunkt eines neuen Trends oder einer Scalping-Gelegenhei
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indikatoren
Derzeit 20% reduziert! Dieses Dashboard ist eine sehr leistungsfähige Software, die mit mehreren Symbolen und bis zu 9 Zeitrahmen arbeitet. Es basiert auf unserem Hauptindikator (Beste Bewertungen: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Das Dashboard gibt einen guten Überblick. Es zeigt: Gefilterte Angebots- und Nachfragewerte einschließlich der Zonenstärkebewertung, Pips-Abstände zu/und innerhalb von Zonen, Es hebt verschachtelte Zonen hervor, Es gibt 4 Arten von Alarmen für die gewählten Symbole in al
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indikatoren
Indikator im Voraus       Bestimmt Marktumkehrpunkte und -zonen   und ermöglicht es Ihnen, abzuwarten, bis der Preis zu diesem Niveau zurückkehrt, um am Anfang eines neuen Trends einzusteigen, anstatt an dessen Ende. Er zeigt       Umkehrniveaus       wenn der Markt eine Richtungsänderung bestätigt und weitere Bewegungen ausbildet. Der Indikator funktioniert ohne Nachzeichnen, ist für alle Instrumente optimiert und entfaltet sein volles Potenzial in Kombination mit dem       TREND LINES PRO  
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indikatoren
FX Power: Analysieren Sie die Stärke von Währungen für intelligentere Handelsentscheidungen Übersicht FX Power ist Ihr unverzichtbares Werkzeug, um die tatsächliche Stärke von Währungen und Gold unter allen Marktbedingungen zu verstehen. Indem Sie starke Währungen kaufen und schwache verkaufen, vereinfacht FX Power Ihre Handelsentscheidungen und deckt Chancen mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit auf. Ob Sie Trends folgen oder extreme Delta-Werte nutzen, um Umkehrungen zu prognostizieren, dieses Tool p
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indikatoren
Wir stellen vor       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , der bahnbrechende MQL5-Indikator, der die Art und Weise, wie Sie Trendumkehrungen erkennen und handeln, verändert! Entwickelt von einem Team erfahrener Händler mit über 13 Jahren Handelserfahrung,       Quantum Trend Sniper-Indikator       wurde entwickelt, um Ihre Trading-Reise mit seiner innovativen Methode zur Identifizierung von Trendumkehrungen mit extrem hoher Genauigkeit auf ein neues Niveau zu heben. ***Kaufe Quantum Trend Sniper
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indikatoren
3 Exemplare zu $65 übrig, nächster Preis ist $120 SMC Easy Signal wurde entwickelt, um die Verwirrung um das Smart-Money-Konzept zu beseitigen, indem es strukturelle Verschiebungen wie BOS (Break of Structure) und CHoCH (Change of Character) in einfache Kauf- und Verkaufssignale umwandelt. Es vereinfacht den Handel mit Marktstrukturen, indem es Ausbrüche und Umkehrungen automatisch identifiziert, sobald sie auftreten, so dass sich Händler auf die Ausführung statt auf die Analyse konzentrieren
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indikatoren
PRO Renko System ist ein hochpräzises Handelssystem, das speziell für den Handel mit RENKO-Charts entwickelt wurde. Dies ist ein universelles System, das auf verschiedene Handelsinstrumente angewendet werden kann. Das System neutralisiert effektiv so genannte Marktgeräusche, die Ihnen Zugang zu genauen Umkehrsignalen geben. Der Indikator ist sehr einfach zu bedienen und hat nur einen Parameter, der für die Signalerzeugung verantwortlich ist. Sie können das Tool einfach an jedes Handelsinstrum
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indikatoren
Volatility Trend System – ein Handelssystem, das Signale für Einstiege gibt. Das Volatilitätssystem liefert lineare und punktuelle Signale in Richtung des Trends sowie Signale zum Verlassen des Trends, ohne Neuzeichnung und Verzögerungen. Der Trendindikator überwacht die Richtung des mittelfristigen Trends, zeigt die Richtung und deren Änderung an. Der Signalindikator basiert auf Änderungen der Volatilität und zeigt Markteintritte an. Der Indikator ist mit mehreren Arten von Warnungen ausgestat
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indikatoren
Der Indikator analysiert das Volumen von jedem Punkt aus und berechnet die Erschöpfungsniveaus des Marktes für dieses Volumen. Er besteht aus drei Linien: Bullische Volumenerschöpfungslinie Bearische Volumenerschöpfungslinie Eine Linie, die die Marktrichtung anzeigt. Diese Linie ändert ihre Farbe, um anzuzeigen, ob der Markt bärisch oder bullisch ist. Sie können den Markt von jedem beliebigen Startpunkt aus analysieren. Sobald eine Volumenerschöpfungslinie erreicht ist, identifizieren Sie einen
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indikatoren
Stärke von 8 Währungen plus EIN EXOTISCHES Paar oder Rohstoffe oder Indexe! Jedes Produkt kann als 9. Linie hinzugefügt werden. Fügen Sie Rohstoffe, Indexes oder exotische Währungen hinzu (Gold, Silber, Öl, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ...). Eine neue noch nie dagewesene TRADING STRATEGIE  !!! Dieser Indikator ist einzigartig, weil wir eine Reihe von proprietäre Funktionen und neue Formeln eingebaut haben. Es funktioniert für alle Zeitrahmen. Basierend auf neuen zugrunde liegenden Algorithmen ist e
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indikatoren
TREND LINES PRO       Hilft dabei zu verstehen, wo der Markt tatsächlich die Richtung ändert. Der Indikator zeigt echte Trendumkehrungen und Punkte an, an denen wichtige Marktteilnehmer wieder einsteigen. Sie sehen  BOS-Linien   Trendwechsel und wichtige Kursniveaus in höheren Zeitrahmen – ohne komplexe Einstellungen oder unnötiges Rauschen. Signale werden nicht neu gezeichnet und bleiben nach dem Schließen des Balkens im Chart sichtbar. Was der Indikator anzeigt: Reale Veränderungen   Trend (B
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indikatoren
FX Volume: Erleben Sie den echten Marktüberblick aus der Sicht eines Brokers Kurzüberblick Möchten Sie Ihre Handelsstrategie auf das nächste Level bringen? FX Volume liefert Ihnen Echtzeit-Einblicke in die Positionierung von Retail-Tradern und Brokern — lange bevor verzögerte Berichte wie der COT verfügbar sind. Ob Sie nach beständigen Gewinnen streben oder einfach einen tieferen Vorteil am Markt suchen, FX Volume hilft Ihnen, große Ungleichgewichte zu erkennen, Breakouts zu bestätigen und Ihr
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indikatoren
Trendindikatoren sind einer der Bereiche der technischen Analyse und werden im Handel an Finanzmärkten eingesetzt. Angular Trend Lines -Indikator – bestimmt umfassend die Trendrichtung und generiert Einstiegssignale. Neben der Glättung der durchschnittlichen Richtung der Kerzen Dabei wird auch der Neigungswinkel von Trendlinien genutzt. Für den Neigungswinkel wurde das Prinzip der Konstruktion von Gann-Winkeln zugrunde gelegt. Der Indikator für die technische Analyse kombiniert Candlestick-Glätt
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indikatoren
Wenn Sie diesen Indikator kaufen, erhalten Sie meinen professionellen Trade Manager  + EA   KOSTENLOS dazu. Zunächst einmal ist es wichtig zu betonen, dass dieses Handelssystem ein Nicht-Repainting-, Nicht-Redrawing- und Nicht-Verzögerungsindikator ist, was es sowohl für manuelles als auch für automatisches Trading ideal macht. Online-Kurs, Handbuch und Vorlagen herunterladen. Das "Smart Trend Trading System MT5" ist eine umfassende Handelslösung, die für neue und erfahrene Trader maßgeschneide
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indikatoren
Currency Strength Wizard ist ein sehr leistungsstarker Indikator, der Ihnen eine Komplettlösung für erfolgreichen Handel bietet. Der Indikator berechnet die Stärke dieses oder jenes Forex-Paares anhand der Daten aller Währungen in mehreren Zeitrahmen. Diese Daten werden in Form von benutzerfreundlichen Währungsindizes und Währungsstärkelinien dargestellt, anhand derer Sie die Stärke dieser oder jener Währung erkennen können. Sie müssen lediglich den Indikator an das Diagramm anhängen, mit dem Si
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indikatoren
Bei diesem Indikator handelt es sich um einen Indikator für die automatische Wellenanalyse, der sich perfekt für den praktischen Handel eignet! Fall... Hinweis:   Ich bin es nicht gewohnt, westliche Namen für die Welleneinstufung zu verwenden. Aufgrund des Einflusses der Namenskonvention von Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) habe ich die Grundwelle als   Stift   und das sekundäre Wellenband als   Segment   bezeichnet Gleichzeitig hat das Segment die   Trendrichtung   benannt (diese Benennungsmeth
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Indikatoren
DERZEIT 31% RABATT! Die beste Lösung für jeden Newbie oder Expert Trader! Dieser Indikator ist ein einzigartiges, qualitativ hochwertiges und erschwingliches Handelsinstrument, da wir eine Reihe von proprietären Funktionen und eine geheime Formel eingebaut haben. Mit nur EINEM Chart liefert er Alerts für alle 28 Währungspaare. Stellen Sie sich vor, wie sich Ihr Handel verbessern wird, weil Sie in der Lage sind, den genauen Auslösepunkt eines neuen Trends oder einer Scalping-Gelegenheit zu erk
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indikatoren
War: $299 Jetzt: $99 Supply Demand nutzt frühere Kursbewegungen, um potenzielle Ungleichgewichte zwischen Käufern und Verkäufern zu erkennen. Der Schlüssel liegt darin, die Zonen mit den besten Chancen zu identifizieren, nicht nur die unberührten Zonen. Der Blahtech Supply Demand Indikator bietet eine Funktionalität, die bisher auf keiner Handelsplattform verfügbar war. Dieser 4-in-1-Indikator hebt nicht nur die Zonen mit höherer Wahrscheinlichkeit hervor, indem er eine Multikriterien-Stärke-Eng
Royal Scalping Indicator M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4.17 (6)
Indikatoren
Royal Scalping Indicator ist ein fortschrittlicher, preisadaptiver Indikator, der entwickelt wurde, um hochwertige Handelssignale zu generieren. Die integrierten Multi-Timeframe- und Multi-Currency-Fähigkeiten machen es noch leistungsfähiger, Konfigurationen basierend auf verschiedenen Symbolen und Timeframes zu haben. Dieser Indikator ist sowohl für Scalp Trades als auch für Swing Trades perfekt geeignet. Royal Scalping ist nicht nur ein Indikator, sondern eine Handelsstrategie selbst. Merkmale
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
Indikatoren
Gartley Hunter Multi - Ein Indikator zur gleichzeitigen Suche nach harmonischen Mustern auf Dutzenden von Handelsinstrumenten und auf allen klassischen Zeitrahmen: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Vorteile 1. Muster: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Gleichzeitige Suche nach Mustern auf Dutzenden von Handelsinstrumenten und auf allen klassischen Zeitskalen 3. Suche nach Mustern in allen
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indikatoren
Ein Top- und Bottom-Indikator, der intuitiv den Trend des Bandes erkennen kann. Er ist die beste Wahl für den manuellen Handel, ohne Redrawing oder Drifting. Wie Sie diesen Indikator kostenlos erhalten: Mehr erfahren Preiserhöhung von $20 alle 3 Tage, Preiserhöhungsprozess: 79--> 99--> 119...... Bis zu einem Zielpreis von $1000. Für alle Anfänger und Programmierung Trading-Freund, können Sie das Signal in den EA zu spielen frei zu schreiben. Array 3 und Array 4, zum Beispiel, 3>4 wird grün, 3<4
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indikatoren
Suchen Sie nach einem leistungsstarken und dennoch leichten Swing-Detektor, der Wendepunkte in der Marktstruktur genau identifiziert? Sie wollen klare, zuverlässige Kauf- und Verkaufssignale, die in jedem Zeitrahmen und für jedes Instrument funktionieren? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing ist genau dafür entwickelt worden - präzise Swing-Erkennung einfach und effektiv gemacht. Dieser Indikator identifiziert höhere Hochs (HH) , höhere Tiefs (HL) , niedrigere Hochs (LH) und niedrigere Tiefs (LL) mit bemerk
Gold Scalper Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indikatoren
Gold Scalper Super ist ein einfach zu bedienendes Handelssystem. Der Indikator kann sowohl als eigenständiges Scalping-System auf dem M1-Zeitrahmen als auch als Teil Ihres bestehenden Handelssystems verwendet werden. Bonus: beim Kauf eines Indikators, Trend Arrow Super ist kostenlos zur Verfügung gestellt, schreiben Sie uns nach dem Kauf. Der Indikator 100% nicht neu malen!!! Wenn ein Signal erscheint, verschwindet es nicht! Im Gegensatz zu Indikatoren mit Redrawing, die zum Verlust einer Einl
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indikatoren
System Trend Pro - Das ist der beste Trendhandelsindikator!!! Der Indikator nicht repaint!!! Der Indikator verfügt über einen MTF-Modus , der das Vertrauen in den Handel mit dem Trend erhöht ( kein Repaint ) . Wie wird gehandelt? Alles ist sehr einfach, wir warten auf das erste Signal (großer Pfeil), dann warten wir auf das zweite Signal (kleiner Pfeil) und steigen in den Markt in der Richtung des Pfeils ein. (Siehe Bildschirme 1 und 2.) Beim entgegengesetzten Signal steigen Sie aus oder neh
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indikatoren
Trendpfeil Super Der Indikator wird nicht neu gezeichnet oder verändert seine Daten. Ein professionelles, aber sehr einfach zu bedienendes Forex-System. Der Indikator gibt genaue BUY\SELL-Signale. Trend Arrow Super ist sehr einfach zu bedienen, Sie müssen ihn nur am Chart anbringen und einfache Handelsempfehlungen befolgen. Kaufsignal: Pfeil + Histogramm in grüner Farbe, treten Sie sofort in den Markt ein, um zu kaufen. Verkaufssignal: Pfeil + Histogramm in roter Farbe, gehen Sie sofort auf d
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Sonderangebot! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry ist ein leistungsfähiges Price-Action-Trading-System, das auf einer der beliebtesten und bekanntesten Strategien unter Tradern basiert: der Breakout-Strategie! Dieser Indikator erzeugt kristallklare Kauf- und Verkaufssignale auf der Grundlage von Ausbrüchen aus wichtigen Unterstützungs- und Widerstandszonen. Im Gegensatz zu typischen Ausbruchsindikatoren verwendet er fortschrittliche Berechnungen, um den Ausbruch genau zu bes
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
System Super Trend: Ihre persönliche All-Inclusive-Strategie Der Indikator wird nicht nachgemalt!! ! System Super Trend - ist ein einfach zu bedienendes Handelssystem. Es ist ein Pfeilindikator, der für Forex und Kryptowährungen entwickelt wurde. Der Indikator kann sowohl als eigenständiges System, als auch als Teil Ihres bestehenden Handelssystems verwendet werden. Wie funktioniert das System Super Trend? Wir haben 3 Optionen für den Handel mit unserem Indikator. Globale Signale - Sie können
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indikatoren
Sonderangebot! h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend-Filter Pro Trend Filter Indikator. Sehr guter Filter für Ihr Handelssystem, ich empfehle, ihn zusammen mit - System Trend Pro oder Quantum Entry PRO zu verwenden Der Indikator malt nicht nach!!! Einstellungen : Ändern Sie den Parameter Periode für eine bessere Filterung ( Standard ist 90) Haben Sie Fragen? Brauchen Sie Hilfe?, Ich bin immer glücklich zu helfen, schreiben Sie mir in privaten Nachrichten oder Im Telegramm:
FREE
Gold SniperX
Aleksandr Makarov
Experten
Gold SniperX - Ihr bester Assistent im Goldhandel. Vollautomatischer Advisor, der keine zusätzlichen Einstellungen benötigt, entwickelt für den Handel mit dem Währungspaar Gold (XAUUSD) M1 Die Strategie basiert auf dem Durchbrechen von wichtigen Levels (schnelles Scalping) Verwendet keine gefährlichen Handelsmethoden, keine Grids, Martingale, etc. Dies ist ein echter Handelsalgorithmus - Die Ergebnisse sind eine sehr stabile Wachstumskurve. Empfehlungen: Handelspaar: GOLD (XAUUSD) Zeitrahmen: M
Signal Trend Super
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Sonderangebot! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Signal Trend Super Indikator für den genauen Markteintritt. Sehr guter Einstiegsindikator für Ihr Handelssystem, ich empfehle, ihn zusammen mit - System Trend Pro und Professional Trade Arrow zu verwenden Der Indikator wird nicht neu gezeichnet und ändert seine Daten nicht. Warten Sie, bis die Kerze geschlossen ist. Haben Sie Fragen? Brauchen Sie Hilfe?, Ich bin immer glücklich zu helfen, schreiben Sie mir in privaten Nachrichten oder
FREE
Binary Reverse
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indikatoren
Sonderangebot! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Dies ist ein leistungsstarkes System für binäre Optionen und Intraday-Handel. Der Indikator färbt sich weder neu, noch ändert er seine Messwerte. Binary Reverse wurde entwickelt, um die Punkte zu bestimmen, an denen sich der Preis umkehrt. Der Indikator fixiert sowohl Umkehrungen als auch Rollbacks und erweitert damit Ihre analytischen Möglichkeiten erheblich. Er zeigt nicht nur Korrektur- und Umkehrpunkte deutlich an, sondern verfolgt au
Professional Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Experten
Professional Scalper EA - Sicher und stabil. Parameter: *Lot-Sizing-Verfahren Festes Lot - für den ersten Handel wird immer ein festes Lot verwendet; Niedriges Risiko 20% jährlich - Intelligente Losgrößenberechnung basierend auf dem Kontostand, um eine annualisierte Rendite von ca. 20% zu erzielen; Mittleres Risiko 40% p.a. - Intelligente Losgrößenberechnung auf der Grundlage des Kontoguthabens, um eine annualisierte Rendite von ca. 40% zu erzielen; Hohes Risiko 80% jährlich - Intelligente Bere
Global Parabolic MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indikatoren
Sonderangebot! h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Globale Parabolika MT4 Indikator für Scalping auf M1-M5. Ein sehr guter Indikator für Ihr Handelssystem, er kann als eigenständiges System verwendet werden. Handelssystem verwendet werden, ich empfehle die Verwendung zusammen mit - System Trend Pro Der Indikator wird nicht neu gezeichnet und ändert seine Daten nicht. Einstellungen: Ändern Sie den FILTER-Parameter für genaue Markteintritte. Haben Sie Fragen? Brauchen Sie Hilfe?, Ich
Gold Level MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Gold Stufe MT4 Sonderangebot - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Ein großartiges Hilfsmittel für den Goldhandel. Die Levels werden nicht neu gezeichnet und ändern ihre Daten nicht. Wir empfehlen die Verwendung mit dem Indikator - Professional Trade Arrow Die Levels werden jeden Tag erstellt, so dass Sie jeden Tag mit dem Indikator handeln können. Gold Level. Preisaufschläge werden auf dem Chart angezeigt, nach Erreichen von TP1 oder SL1, schließen Sie die Hälfte der Position, und der R
AMS Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Sonderangebot! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 AMS-Skalierer Ein hervorragender Indikator für den Einstieg in den Markt; wir verwenden Indikatorsignale nur entsprechend dem Trend. Einstellungen: Range - 50 (Bereichsgröße für die Signalsuche.) Maximum candles Back - 3 (nach wie vielen Kerzen wird ein Signal gesetzt) P.S. Damit das Signal bei der Nullkerze erscheint, stellen Sie 0 ein. Wir empfehlen einen Trendindikator - Quantum Entry PRO Haben Sie noch Fragen? brauchen Sie H
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Professioneller Handelspfeil Technischer MT4-Indikator, der nicht nachgemalt wird. funktioniert auf allen Zeitrahmen von 1 Minute bis zum monatlichen Zeitrahmen Der Trade Vision Kauf- und Verkaufspfeil ist ein Multiwährungs- und synthetischer Indikator Der Aqua-Pfeil sucht nach Verkaufschancen Crimson Pfeil sucht nach Kaufgelegenheiten. Warten Sie auf das Schließen der Kerze und das Erscheinen des Pfeils, bevor Sie einen Handel eingehen. Einstellungen: Schlüsselwert - 3.0 (Dieser Paramet
Scalper Box MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Sonderangebot! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Scalper Box MT4 Vollständig fertige Strategie für den Handel auf allen Märkten (Aktien, Futures, Forex und Cryptocurrencies). Indikatorsignale werden nicht nachgemalt!!! Wie wird gehandelt? Warten Sie auf ein Signal des Indikators Scalper Box MT4 (blauer Pfeil - kaufen, roter Pfeil - verkaufen). Nach dem Signal steigen wir sofort in den Markt ein, SL wird hinter die gebildete Box gesetzt. Mit Trendfilter-Indikator und Vorlage Empfoh
Gold ELF M1
Aleksandr Makarov
Experten
Gold ELF M1 - ist ein Expert Advisor, der speziell für den Forex-Handel entwickelt wurde und sich auf das Goldpaar (XAUUSD) konzentriert. Er wurde für Anfänger und erfahrene Händler entwickelt und löst ein gemeinsames Problem: die Komplexität und Unsicherheit des Handels in volatilen Märkten. Der Gold ELF M1 Expert Advisor vereinfacht diese Erfahrung mit automatisierten, gut durchdachten Handelsstrategien. Dateien setzen: GoldELF_Hedging_Impuls - Einzahlung 500$ GoldELF_Aggressiv - Einzahlung
Buy Sell Storm MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Kaufen Verkaufen Sturm Professioneller Indikator für den Handel auf den Finanzmärkten, entwickelt für MT5-Plattform . Der Handel mit dem Indikator ist sehr einfach, blauer Pfeil zum Kauf , roter Pfeil zum Verkauf . Sonderangebot - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Der Indikator wird nicht neu gezeichnet und ändert seine Werte nicht. (siehe das Video des EA auf dem Indikator). In den Standardeinstellungen ist der Zeitraum Parameter auf - 1 eingestellt. Sie können diesen Paramete
Quantum Entry MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Top Quantum Entry MT4 Indikator, der Signale zum Einstieg in den Handel gibt. Perfekte Einstiegspunkte für Währungen, Kryptowährungen, Metalle, Aktien und Indizes. Sonderangebot - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Der Indikator wird zu 100% nicht neu gezeichnet!!! Wenn ein Signal erscheint, verschwindet es nicht mehr! Im Gegensatz zu Indikatoren mit Redrawing, die zum Verlust der Einlage führen, weil sie ein Signal anzeigen können, und es dann wieder entfernen. Der Handel mit dies
Scalper M1 ELF
Aleksandr Makarov
Experten
Scalper M1 ELF ist ein Expert Advisor, der speziell für den Devisenhandel entwickelt wurde und sich auf das Goldpaar (XAUUSD) konzentriert. Er wurde für Anfänger und erfahrene Trader entwickelt und löst ein gemeinsames Problem: die Komplexität und Unsicherheit des Handels in volatilen Märkten. Scalper M1 ELF EA vereinfacht diese Erfahrung mit automatischen, gut durchdachten Handelsstrategien. Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Zeitrahmen M1 Kapital min. $100 Makler beliebiger Broker Konto-Typ beliebig, nie
EA MacDuck
Aleksandr Makarov
Experten
MacDuck ist ein fortschrittliches Handelssystem, das mehrere Indikatoren kombiniert. Sein Hauptmerkmal ist die präzise Steuerung der Einstiegspunkte, die es dem System ermöglicht, auch unter schwierigen Marktbedingungen hervorragende Ergebnisse zu erzielen. MacDuck bietet eine Vielzahl von Handelsmöglichkeiten, ist unempfindlich gegenüber Spreads und gewährleistet eine präzise Ausführung jedes Trades dank einer strikten Einstiegspunktsteuerung. Die Strategie hat ihre Wirksamkeit auf realen Kont
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Sonderangebot! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Smart Level Pro ist ein sehr leistungsfähiger Indikator, der auf dem Konzept von Orderblöcken und Set-Entrys mit den richtigen fvg und Breakouts basiert, um ein sehr gutes Einstiegsniveau wie ein professioneller Trader zu schaffen. Die Benutzeroberfläche ist sehr einfach zu bedienen und es ist leicht, auf Kauf- und Verkaufssignale zu reagieren. Der Indikator wird nicht neu gezeichnet und ändert seine Daten nicht! Funktioniert am besten au
Gold Trend Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Genaue Einstiegspunkte für Trades für Währungen, Krypto, Metalle, Aktien, Indizes! Der Indikator malt zu 100% nicht nach!!! Wie man den Indikator benutzt! Wenn ein Signal erscheint, verschwindet es nicht mehr! Im Gegensatz zu Indikatoren mit Redrawing, die zum Verlust der Einlage führen, weil sie ein Signal anzeigen und es dann wieder entfernen können. Der Handel mit diesem Indikator ist sehr einfach. Man wartet auf das Signal des Indikators und tätigt die Transaktion entsprechend dem Pfeil (B
Bomb Signal
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Bomb Signal ist ein leistungsfähiger Indikator für MetaTrader 4, der entwickelt wurde, um die wichtigsten Trends auf dem Finanzmarkt zu erkennen. Wenn Sie auf der Suche nach einem Tool sind, das Bewegungen genau vorhersagt, ist Bomb Signal Ihr Verbündeter. Wie funktioniert es? Dieser Indikator kombiniert drei verschiedene Methoden - Volumenanalyse, Kerzenschluss und symmetrischer Trend - um Kauf- und Verkaufschancen zu erkennen und zu signalisieren. Bomb Signal ist wie eine "Bombe", wenn es ein
GoldingBot
Aleksandr Makarov
Experten
GoldingBot - ist ein Expert Advisor, der speziell für den Devisenhandel entwickelt wurde und sich auf das Goldpaar (XAUUSD) konzentriert. Er ist für Anfänger und erfahrene Händler konzipiert und löst ein gemeinsames Problem: die Komplexität und Unsicherheit des Handels in volatilen Märkten. GoldingBot Advisor macht diese Erfahrung mit automatisierten, gut durchdachten Handelsstrategien einfacher. Handbuch und Setup-Dateien: Kontaktieren Sie mich nach dem Kauf, um das Handbuch und die Einricht
Golding Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Golding Trend: 100% wiederholt seine Signale nicht. Speziell entwickelt für Gold GOLD/XAUUSD Sonderangebot - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Golding Trend wurde entwickelt, um die wichtigsten Trends auf dem Finanzmarkt zu identifizieren. Wenn Sie auf der Suche nach einem Tool sind, das Bewegungen genau vorhersagt, ist Golding Trend Ihr Verbündeter. Der Handel mit diesem Indikator ist sehr einfach. Man wartet auf ein Signal des Indikators und tätigt die Transaktion entsprechend dem Pf
Arrow Candle
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Sonderangebot! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Pfeilkerze - Dies sind farbige Kerzen, die den Trend auf der Grundlage von Volumen und Trendneigung anzeigen. Dieser Indikator zeigt Ihnen den Farbwechsel beim nächsten Balken der Bestätigungskerze an. Blaue Kerzen = möglicher Kauf (das Volumen steigt), rote Kerzen = bullische Schwäche (das Volumen sinkt), möglicher Verkauf. Arrow Candle ist für den Handel in allen Märkten optimiert und kann sowohl in Märkten mit als auch ohne Trend verwen
Sniper System
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Sniper-System Präzise Einstiegspunkte für den Handel mit Währungen, Kryptowährungen, Metallen, Aktien und Indizes! Der Indikator wird zu 100% nicht neu gezeichnet Alle Screenshots wurden zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung aufgenommen (keine Anpassung an die Historie!) Wenn ein Signal erscheint, verschwindet es nicht mehr! Im Gegensatz zu Indikatoren mit Redrawing, die zum Verlust der Einlage führen, weil sie ein Signal anzeigen können und es dann wieder entfernen. Der Handel mit diesem Indikat
System GoldCrazy
Aleksandr Makarov
Indikatoren
Grüße an alle Investoren und Trader! Ich bin stolz darauf, Ihnen mein neu entwickeltes System GoldCrazy Dies ist der beste Indikator für den Gold- und Krypto-Handel Der Indikator wird zu 100% nicht nachgemalt und ändert seine Signale nicht. Der Indikator ist für absolut jeden geeignet, sowohl für professionelle Trader als auch für Anfänger. Wie kann man handeln? Es ist sehr einfach, Sie können durch den Pfeil handeln Blauer Pfeil - kaufen, roter Pfeil - verkaufen (warten, bis die Kerze geschl
M1 Golding
Aleksandr Makarov
3.67 (3)
Indikatoren
M1 Golding - Dies ist ein einfach zu bedienendes Handelssystem. Es handelt sich um einen Pfeilindikator, der für den Zeitrahmen M1-M5 entwickelt wurde. Der Indikator kann sowohl als eigenständiges Scalping-System, als auch als Teil Ihres bestehenden Handelssystems verwendet werden. Bonus: Wenn Sie den Indikator kaufen, erhalten Sie ein Geschenk - Trend Arrow Super Ich biete auch einen zusätzlichen Trendfilter-Indikator absolut kostenlos an - Filter Die Kombination dieser Indikatoren kann Ihnen
M1 Super Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Experten
M1 Super Scalper ist ein Expert Advisor, der speziell für den Devisenhandel entwickelt wurde und sich auf das Goldpaar (XAUUSD) konzentriert. Er wurde für Anfänger und erfahrene Trader entwickelt und löst ein gemeinsames Problem: die Komplexität und Unsicherheit des Handels in volatilen Märkten. Der M1 Super Scalper Advisor macht diese Erfahrung mit automatisierten, gut durchdachten Handelsstrategien einfacher. Das Hauptmerkmal von M1 Super Scalper ist der Trendhandel! Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Zei
