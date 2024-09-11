Gold Pro Scalper

4.8

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

Gold Pro Scalper


Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!

Indicator 100% does not repaint!!!

If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow 

(Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).



I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (download the indicator and template for free here - Download )

Indicator parameters:

Amplitude - 4 (you can change this parameter for more accurate signals)



If you have any questions, please contact me in a private message.

Good luck trading!!!

CHEN_851117
62
CHEN_851117 2025.10.02 05:21 
 

This is a non-repainting indicator worth recommending. You can make money by following Aleksandr's method. I made nearly $400 from September 29th to October 1st. Be patient and you can also make money using this indicator.

Bigluke1981
119
Bigluke1981 2025.07.18 22:17 
 

excellent indicator, i use it with 2 other indicators and all works a treat. Best use with price action knowledge to confirm trend continuation. Highly recommended!!

Yik Hung Lai
817
Yik Hung Lai 2025.01.01 05:34 
 

highly recommend

