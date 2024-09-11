Gold Pro Scalper

4.8


Gold Pro Scalper


¡Puntos de entrada precisos para divisas, cripto, metales, acciones, índices!

¡¡¡Indicador 100% no repinta!!!

¡Si una señal apareció, no desaparece! A diferencia de los indicadores con redibujo, que conducen a la pérdida de depósito, ya que pueden mostrar una señal, y luego eliminarlo.

Operar con este indicador es muy fácil.

Espere a que una señal del indicador y entrar en el acuerdo, de acuerdo con la flecha

(Flecha azul - Comprar, Rojo - Vender).



Recomiendo su uso con el filtro de tendencia (descargar el indicador y la plantilla de forma gratuita aquí - Descargar )

Parámetros del indicador:

Amplitud - 4 (puede cambiar este parámetro para señales más precisas)



Si tiene alguna pregunta, por favor póngase en contacto conmigo en un mensaje privado.

¡Buena suerte!



Comentarios 5
CHEN_851117
62
CHEN_851117 2025.10.02 05:21 
 

This is a non-repainting indicator worth recommending. You can make money by following Aleksandr's method. I made nearly $400 from September 29th to October 1st. Be patient and you can also make money using this indicator.

Bigluke1981
119
Bigluke1981 2025.07.18 22:17 
 

excellent indicator, i use it with 2 other indicators and all works a treat. Best use with price action knowledge to confirm trend continuation. Highly recommended!!

Yik Hung Lai
795
Yik Hung Lai 2025.01.01 05:34 
 

highly recommend

Filtro:
Respuesta al comentario