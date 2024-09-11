Gold Pro Scalper
- Indicadores
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Versión: 2.23
- Actualizado: 11 junio 2025
- Activaciones: 20
¡Puntos de entrada precisos para divisas, cripto, metales, acciones, índices!
¡Puntos de entrada precisos para divisas, cripto, metales, acciones, índices!
excellent indicator, i use it with 2 other indicators and all works a treat. Best use with price action knowledge to confirm trend continuation. Highly recommended!!
highly recommend
This is a non-repainting indicator worth recommending. You can make money by following Aleksandr's method. I made nearly $400 from September 29th to October 1st. Be patient and you can also make money using this indicator.
excellent indicator, i use it with 2 other indicators and all works a treat. Best use with price action knowledge to confirm trend continuation. Highly recommended!!
highly recommend
Para iniciar sesión y usar el sitio web MQL5.com es necesario permitir el uso de Сookies.
Por favor, active este ajuste en su navegador, de lo contrario, no podrá iniciar sesión.
This is a non-repainting indicator worth recommending. You can make money by following Aleksandr's method. I made nearly $400 from September 29th to October 1st. Be patient and you can also make money using this indicator.