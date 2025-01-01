Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekModule von StrategienBasisklassen von Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalCloseShortParams BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection CloseShortParams Setzt die Schlussparameter für eine Short-Position. virtual bool CloseShortParams( double& price // Referenz ) Parameter price [in][out] Die Referenz an die Variable um den Wert des Schlusspreises zu platzieren. Rückgabewert Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück. CloseLongParams CheckReverseLong