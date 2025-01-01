DokumentationKategorien
Setzt die Schlussparameter für eine Short-Position.

virtual bool  CloseShortParams(
   double&    price          // Referenz
   )

Parameter

price

[in][out]  Die Referenz an die Variable um den Wert des Schlusspreises zu platzieren.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.