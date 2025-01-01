DokumentationKategorien
ValidationSettings

Überprüft die Objekt-Einstellungen.

virtual bool  ValidationSettings()

Rückgabewert

Gibt true zurück, wenn die Objekt-Einstellungen korrekt sind, anderenfalls gibt false zurück.