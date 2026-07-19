Scalping King Santosa BOT EA

Smart. Discipline. Profit.

KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor

KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management.

Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading criteria are met, helping to reduce unnecessary and low-probability entries.

Support Broker 2 and 3 digit ( Recomended broker 2 digit)

Minimum balance : $500

Recommended Settings

Symbol

XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe

M5

Account Type

• ECN

• Raw Spread

• Low Spread

• Cent Account







Key Features

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Intelligent market analysis before every trade

✅ High-quality trade filtering system

✅ Flexible risk management

✅ Supports both Manual Lot and Auto Lot

✅ Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

✅ Built-in Break Even protection

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✅ Automatic protection before daily market close

✅ Telegram notifications for important account events

✅ Easy-to-use and customizable settings

How It Works

KING SANTOSA EA continuously analyzes market conditions in real time and automatically determines when trading opportunities meet its internal requirements.

Instead of trading every market movement, the EA focuses on carefully selected opportunities based on its proprietary trading algorithm.

This disciplined approach helps improve trade quality while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.

Risk Management

Effective risk management is one of the core strengths of KING SANTOSA EA.

The EA includes several built-in features to help protect your trading account, including:

• Automatic Lot Size Management

• Manual Lot Option

• Automatic Stop Loss

• Automatic Take Profit

• Break Even Protection

• Trailing Stop

• Flexible Risk and Profit Settings

These features allow traders to adapt the EA to different account sizes and risk preferences.

Telegram Notifications

Stay connected to your trading account anytime, anywhere.

KING SANTOSA EA can automatically send Telegram notifications for important account events, including:

• Low Balance Alerts

• Profit Target Notifications

• Important Trading Status Updates

This allows you to monitor your account without constantly opening MetaTrader.

Recommended For

✔ Traders who prefer fully automated trading

✔ Traders looking for disciplined trade execution

✔ Traders who want to reduce emotional decision-making

✔ Traders focusing exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold)

VPS

A VPS is highly recommended to ensure stable 24/7 operation.

Why Choose KING SANTOSA EA?

Unlike many Expert Advisors that prioritize the number of trades, KING SANTOSA EA focuses on trade quality.

Every trading opportunity is carefully evaluated through a proprietary internal algorithm before execution. This selective approach helps create a more disciplined, structured, and consistent trading experience.

KING SANTOSA EA is not simply an automated trading robot—it is designed to manage trades responsibly while maintaining a strong focus on risk control and execution quality.

Advantages

• Professional Scalping Strategy

• High-Quality Trade Selection

• Intelligent Market Analysis

• Flexible Money Management

• Automatic Trade Protection

• Beginner-Friendly Settings

• Optimized for XAUUSD

• Fast and Stable Execution

• Suitable for Long-Term Use

• Easy Installation and Configuration

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading on a live account.