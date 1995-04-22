Razor Gold XAUBOT

RAZOR GOLD

continuously monitors XAUUSD price action and searches for short-term trading conditions that meet its technical, AI-confirmation, volatility, liquidity, spread, timing, and risk-management requirements.

RAZOR GOLD does not attempt to trade every Gold market movement. When the required conditions are not present, the system waits.

Gold Scalping Strategy

RAZOR GOLD uses a selective scalping approach designed for short-term XAUUSD price movements. Unlike longer-term trading systems, the strategy focuses on temporary momentum, short-term market structure, and trading opportunities that may remain available for only a limited period.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. These include the strategy signal, AI-assisted trend confirmation, market structure, momentum, volatility, liquidity, spread conditions, trading-session rules, market timing, and economic news filters.



Execution and Trade Management

Broker and execution conditions are important for short-term Gold trading systems. RAZOR GOLD is designed to respond when a qualifying XAUUSD setup is identified, while avoiding entries when spreads, volatility, liquidity, timing, or other configured conditions are unsuitable.

The system focuses on:

Short-term XAUUSD trading opportunities

Multi-factor entry confirmation

Spread and execution-quality checks

Controlled market exposure

Configurable trade management

Configurable exit conditions

Trading-session and market-timing filters

Actual execution speed and trade results depend on the broker, account type, spread, slippage, server latency, VPS quality, and current market conditions.

Developed Specifically for Gold:

RAZOR GOLD was developed specifically for XAUUSD rather than being optimized for many unrelated markets.

The strategy is designed around:

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Recommended timeframe: M15

M15 Short-term Gold price movements

XAUUSD market structure and momentum

Changing Gold volatility conditions

High-liquidity trading sessions

Competitive spread and stable-execution environments

Economic events that may affect Gold prices



High-Impact News Filter:

RAZOR GOLD checks upcoming high-impact economic events as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool. It cannot eliminate every risk associated with economic announcements, unexpected events, spread increases, slippage, or rapid market movements.

Backtesting and Transparency:

RAZOR GOLD includes tick-data Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the system behaved across different historical Gold market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

Historical testing period

Tested XAUUSD symbol

Starting deposit

Timeframe and leverage

Trading and risk settings

Balance and equity development

Historical drawdown

Completed trades

MetaTrader Strategy Tester reports

You can repeat the tests inside MetaTrader using the included recommended settings. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical Gold price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates previous strategy behavior and does not predict or guarantee future performance.

Key Features:

Developed specifically for XAUUSD

Recommended for the M15 timeframe

Automated Gold scalping

Powered by the XAUBOT AI

Technical and fundamental market analysis

Multi-factor trade confirmation

Short-term Gold scalping logic

XAUUSD market-structure analysis

Trend and momentum confirmation

Volatility and liquidity filters

Spread and execution-condition checks

Trading-session and market-timing filters

High-impact economic news filter

Configurable trade and exit management

Configurable risk and position management

Recommended default settings

Tick-data Strategy Tester reports included

No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M15

M15 Minimum deposit: $100 or more

$100 or more Minimum leverage: 1:20 or higher

1:20 or higher Account type: Any account type supported by the broker and trading platform

Any account type supported by the broker and trading platform Broker: An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive XAUUSD spreads, low slippage, and stable execution

An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive XAUUSD spreads, low slippage, and stable execution VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss. Users should choose risk settings suitable for their account size and financial situation.

Installation:

Open the XAUUSD M15 chart in MetaTrader Attach RAZOR GOLD to only one XAUUSD M15 chart Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader Apply the included recommended settings Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running continuously Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously



Included with the Product:

RAZOR GOLD license through the MQL5 Market

Free lifetime product updates

Installation guide

Recommended settings

AI API setup instructions

Dedicated support

Future product improvements

Complete backtest package



FAQ



Which market does RAZOR GOLD trade?

RAZOR GOLD is developed specifically for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe is recommended?

The recommended timeframe is M15.

How does RAZOR GOLD confirm a trade?

The scalping strategy first identifies a potential XAUUSD trading setup. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then checks the current Gold market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The system also evaluates market structure, trend direction, short-term momentum, volatility, liquidity, spread conditions, trading sessions, market timing, and upcoming high-impact economic news. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Will RAZOR GOLD open a trade when the AI and strategy disagree?

No. If the strategy signal does not match the market direction confirmed by the AI, the trade is not opened.

Does RAZOR GOLD trade continuously?

RAZOR GOLD can continuously monitor XAUUSD while MetaTrader remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable Gold scalping conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does RAZOR GOLD require fast execution?

Stable and responsive execution is recommended because RAZOR GOLD is designed for short-term Gold trading. Results may be affected by broker latency, spread, slippage, VPS performance, and current market conditions.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?

RAZOR GOLD includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements.

Unexpected news, wider spreads, slippage, reduced liquidity, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?

Yes. You can test RAZOR GOLD inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

Results may vary depending on historical data, broker spreads, commissions, swaps, XAUUSD contract specifications, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Can RAZOR GOLD operate continuously?

Yes. The EA can monitor and manage XAUUSD while MetaTrader remains connected and AutoTrading is enabled. A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Does RAZOR GOLD guarantee a profit?

No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, scalping strategy, live signal, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit.

Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution quality, account size, leverage, product settings, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?

Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading Gold, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, XAUUSD contract specifications, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.





Test RAZOR GOLD on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.





RAZOR GOLD is developed by XAUBOT for automated XAUUSD scalping on the M15 timeframe.