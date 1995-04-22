Razor Gold XAUBOT

RAZOR GOLD continuously monitors XAUUSD price action and searches for short-term trading conditions that meet its technical, AI-confirmation, volatility, liquidity, spread, timing, and risk-management requirements.

RAZOR GOLD does not attempt to trade every Gold market movement. When the required conditions are not present, the system waits.

Gold Scalping Strategy

RAZOR GOLD uses a selective scalping approach designed for short-term XAUUSD price movements. Unlike longer-term trading systems, the strategy focuses on temporary momentum, short-term market structure, and trading opportunities that may remain available for only a limited period.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. These include the strategy signal, AI-assisted trend confirmation, market structure, momentum, volatility, liquidity, spread conditions, trading-session rules, market timing, and economic news filters.


Execution and Trade Management

Broker and execution conditions are important for short-term Gold trading systems. RAZOR GOLD is designed to respond when a qualifying XAUUSD setup is identified, while avoiding entries when spreads, volatility, liquidity, timing, or other configured conditions are unsuitable.

The system focuses on:

  • Short-term XAUUSD trading opportunities
  • Multi-factor entry confirmation
  • Spread and execution-quality checks
  • Controlled market exposure
  • Configurable trade management
  • Configurable exit conditions
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters

Actual execution speed and trade results depend on the broker, account type, spread, slippage, server latency, VPS quality, and current market conditions.

Developed Specifically for Gold:

RAZOR GOLD was developed specifically for XAUUSD rather than being optimized for many unrelated markets.

The strategy is designed around:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Short-term Gold price movements
  • XAUUSD market structure and momentum
  • Changing Gold volatility conditions
  • High-liquidity trading sessions
  • Competitive spread and stable-execution environments
  • Economic events that may affect Gold prices


High-Impact News Filter:

RAZOR GOLD checks upcoming high-impact economic events as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool. It cannot eliminate every risk associated with economic announcements, unexpected events, spread increases, slippage, or rapid market movements.

Backtesting and Transparency:

RAZOR GOLD includes tick-data Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the system behaved across different historical Gold market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

  • Historical testing period
  • Tested XAUUSD symbol
  • Starting deposit
  • Timeframe and leverage
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Balance and equity development
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader Strategy Tester reports

You can repeat the tests inside MetaTrader using the included recommended settings. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical Gold price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates previous strategy behavior and does not predict or guarantee future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed specifically for XAUUSD
  • Recommended for the M15 timeframe
  • Automated Gold scalping
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI
  • Technical and fundamental market analysis
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Short-term Gold scalping logic
  • XAUUSD market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Spread and execution-condition checks
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Configurable trade and exit management
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • Tick-data Strategy Tester reports included
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $100 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:20 or higher
  • Account type: Any account type supported by the broker and trading platform
  • Broker: An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive XAUUSD spreads, low slippage, and stable execution
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss. Users should choose risk settings suitable for their account size and financial situation.

Installation:

  1. Open the XAUUSD M15 chart in MetaTrader
  2. Attach RAZOR GOLD to only one XAUUSD M15 chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader
  4. Apply the included recommended settings
  5. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running continuously
  6. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously


Included with the Product:

  • RAZOR GOLD license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • AI API setup instructions
  • Dedicated support 
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package


FAQ

Which market does RAZOR GOLD trade?

RAZOR GOLD is developed specifically for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M15.

How does RAZOR GOLD confirm a trade?
The scalping strategy first identifies a potential XAUUSD trading setup. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then checks the current Gold market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The system also evaluates market structure, trend direction, short-term momentum, volatility, liquidity, spread conditions, trading sessions, market timing, and upcoming high-impact economic news. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Will RAZOR GOLD open a trade when the AI and strategy disagree?
No. If the strategy signal does not match the market direction confirmed by the AI, the trade is not opened.

Does RAZOR GOLD trade continuously?
RAZOR GOLD can continuously monitor XAUUSD while MetaTrader remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable Gold scalping conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does RAZOR GOLD require fast execution?
Stable and responsive execution is recommended because RAZOR GOLD is designed for short-term Gold trading. Results may be affected by broker latency, spread, slippage, VPS performance, and current market conditions.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
RAZOR GOLD includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements.

Unexpected news, wider spreads, slippage, reduced liquidity, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test RAZOR GOLD inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

Results may vary depending on historical data, broker spreads, commissions, swaps, XAUUSD contract specifications, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Can RAZOR GOLD operate continuously?
Yes. The EA can monitor and manage XAUUSD while MetaTrader remains connected and AutoTrading is enabled. A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Does RAZOR GOLD guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, scalping strategy, live signal, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit.

Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution quality, account size, leverage, product settings, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading Gold, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, XAUUSD contract specifications, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test RAZOR GOLD on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


RAZOR GOLD is developed by XAUBOT for automated XAUUSD scalping on the M15 timeframe.

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Rabi Oudani
专家
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Golden Hedge MA Turbo BOT
Huu Tri Nguyen
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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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5 (1)
专家
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Sergey Likho
5 (4)
专家
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
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4.44 (133)
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5 (3)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
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