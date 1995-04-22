Aurion XAUBOT

AURION – Gold Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

AURION is an automated Multi-Level Gold trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls.


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

AURION combines technical and fundamental market analysis. When the trading strategy generates a potential signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks the current Gold market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The bot opens a trade only when the strategy signal matches the market direction confirmed by the AI. If the strategy signal and the AI-confirmed trend do not agree, the trade is not opened.

Live Signal: View the AURION Gold signal on MQL5

You can also run your own backtests inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.
  • Final planned price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

AURION evaluates market structure, trend continuation, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, market timing, and all enabled market filters before considering a trade. It does not attempt to trade every market movement. When the required conditions are not met, the system waits.

Advanced Multi-Level Trading

AURION uses an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine to manage qualifying Gold market conditions. The system may consider additional positions only when its technical rules, AI confirmation, market structure, volatility conditions, and position-management requirements allow them.

This strategy is not designed as a traditional Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the price moves against an existing trade.

Each additional trading level must meet the confirmation conditions defined by the strategy. The system is not designed to continuously increase lot sizes after losing positions.

Developed Specifically for Gold:

AURION was developed specifically for XAUUSD rather than being optimized for many unrelated markets.

The strategy is designed around:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Gold market structure and trend behavior
  • Changing XAUUSD volatility conditions
  • Gold momentum and liquidity patterns
  • High-liquidity trading sessions
  • Economic events that may affect Gold prices
  • Structured Multi-Level position management


High-Impact News Filter:

AURION checks upcoming high-impact economic events as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool. It cannot eliminate every risk associated with economic announcements, unexpected events, spread increases, slippage, or rapid market movements.

Selective Trade Execution:

AURION focuses on selective trade execution rather than opening a large number of positions.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. These include technical conditions, AI-assisted trend confirmation, market structure, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading-session rules, market timing, and economic news conditions.


Backtesting and Transparency:

AURION includes Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the system behaved across different historical Gold market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

  • Historical testing period
  • Tested XAUUSD symbol
  • Starting deposit
  • Timeframe and leverage
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Balance and equity development
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader Strategy Tester reports

You can also repeat the tests inside MetaTrader using the included recommended settings. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical Gold price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates previous strategy behavior and does not predict or guarantee future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed specifically for XAUUSD
  • Recommended for the M15 timeframe
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI
  • Technical and fundamental market analysis
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine
  • Not designed as a traditional Martingale system
  • Gold market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • Professional Strategy Tester reports included
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:400 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Broker: An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive XAUUSD spreads, low slippage, and stable execution
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss. You should choose risk settings suitable for your account size and financial situation.

Installation:

  1. Open the XAUUSD M15 chart in MetaTrader
  2. Attach AURION to only one XAUUSD M15 chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader.
  4. Apply the included recommended settings.
  5. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running continuously.
  6. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously.


Included with the Product:

  • AURION license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Dedicated support 
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package


FAQ

Which market does AURION trade?

AURION is developed specifically for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M15.

Is AURION a Martingale system?
No. AURION is not designed as a traditional Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the market moves against an existing trade.

Each additional trading level must meet the technical, AI-confirmation, market-filtering, and position-management conditions defined by the strategy.

How does AURION confirm a trade?
The trading strategy first identifies a potential XAUUSD setup. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then checks the current Gold market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The system also evaluates market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, market timing, and upcoming high-impact economic news. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Will AURION open a trade when the AI and strategy disagree?
No. If the strategy signal does not match the market direction confirmed by the AI, the trade is not opened.

Does AURION trade continuously?
AURION can continuously monitor XAUUSD while MetaTrader remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable Gold market conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
AURION includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements.

Unexpected news, wider spreads, slippage, reduced liquidity, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test AURION inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

Results may vary depending on historical data, broker spreads, commissions, swaps, XAUUSD contract specifications, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Can AURION operate continuously?
Yes. The EA can monitor and manage XAUUSD while MetaTrader remains connected and AutoTrading is enabled. A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Does AURION guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, trading strategy, live signal, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit.

Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution quality, account size, leverage, product settings, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading Gold, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, XAUUSD contract specifications, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test AURION on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


AURION is developed by XAUBOT for automated Multi-Level Gold trading on the M15 timeframe.

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Marco De Donno
专家
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Yuki Miyake
专家
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Farzad Saadatinia
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专家
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Autthapon Kawpom
专家
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BLODSALGO LIMITED
3.76 (33)
专家
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Syarif Nur Arief
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Gold Sniper Grid Pro EA
Emelgar Paasa
专家
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Tais Miranda Hoffmann
2.17 (12)
专家
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5 (29)
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5 (46)
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5 (7)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
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Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
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Indioara XAUBOT
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Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
CRYVON XAUBOT - 适用于 MetaTrader 4 的比特币交易智能交易系统 CRYVON XAUBOT 是一款为 MetaTrader 4 上的 BTCUSD 开发的自动化比特币交易系统。它结合了 XAUBOT AI 决策引擎、多层级交易引擎以及可配置的风险管理功能。 该智能交易系统会持续监控比特币市场状况。在考虑交易之前，它会评估多个技术因素。如果所需条件没有出现，系统将继续等待。 支持的货币：   BTCUSD 推荐时间周期：   M5 账户监控： 在 MQL5 上查看 CRYVON BTC 信号 如何开始： 购买后，请通过 MQL5 发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 价格： 计划每售出   10 个许可证 ，价格上涨   $50 。最终计划价格为   $1,999 。当前价格显示在 MQL5 产品页面上。 策略概述： 比特币可能出现较大的价格波动、不断变化的波动率、强劲的动量以及快速反转。CRYVON BTC 是专门针对这些 BTCUSD 市场状况开发的。 系统会分析市场结构、趋势方向、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时间以及已配置的市场过滤条件。只有在
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Falcon Fx Xaubot
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
FALCON FX – Forex Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine FALCON FX XAUBOT is an automated Forex scalping system developed for major currency pairs on MetaTrader 4. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news protection, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: FALCON FX analyzes several market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend strength,
Vectron XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
VECTRON – US30 Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine VECTRON is an automated US30 scalping system developed specifically for the US30 index on the M5 timeframe. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, short-term scalping logic, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: VECTRON combines technical market analysis with AI-assisted trend confirmation. When the scal
Velora Fx XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
VELORA FX – Forex Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine VELORA FX is an automated Multi-Level Forex trading system developed for selected currency pairs on MetaTrader. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, economic news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. More Than 36 Months of Live Account Monitoring: VELORA FX has more than 36 months of monitored trading history across two live a
Razor Gold XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
RAZOR GOLD  continuously monitors XAUUSD price action and searches for short-term trading conditions that meet its technical, AI-confirmation, volatility, liquidity, spread, timing, and risk-management requirements. RAZOR GOLD does not attempt to trade every Gold market movement. When the required conditions are not present, the system waits. Gold Scalping Strategy RAZOR GOLD uses a selective scalping approach designed for short-term XAUUSD price movements. Unlike longer-term trading systems, t
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