Falcon Fx Xaubot

FALCON FX – Forex Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

FALCON FX XAUBOT is an automated Forex scalping system developed for major currency pairs on MetaTrader 4. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news protection, and configurable risk-management controls.


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

FALCON FX analyzes several market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend strength, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, market timing, and upcoming high-impact economic news.

When the trading strategy generates a signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks whether the signal matches the current market conditions. The bot opens a trade only when the required confirmation rules are met. If the conditions do not agree, the trade is not opened.


Live Signal: View the FALCON FX signal on MQL5


You can also run your own backtests directly inside the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.
  • Final planned price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

FALCON FX was developed to identify short-term trading conditions on major Forex pairs. The strategy focuses on controlled price movement, organized trends, stable volatility, suitable liquidity, and appropriate trading-session conditions.The system does not attempt to trade every price movement. When the required conditions are not present, it waits.

Forex Scalping Strategy

FALCON FX uses a selective scalping approach. Unlike systems designed to trade continuously, it waits for market conditions that meet its technical, timing, volatility, execution, and risk requirements.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. The strategy focuses on trade quality rather than trade quantity, so trading frequency may vary depending on market conditions.

Supported Forex Pairs:

FALCON FX was developed for major Forex currency pairs with sufficient liquidity, competitive spreads, and stable execution.

Recommended symbols include:

  • EURUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • USDCAD
  • USDCHF
  • NZDUSD

Other major Forex pairs may also be supported when broker spreads and execution conditions are suitable. Results may vary between symbols and brokers because of differences in price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, and order execution.

High-Impact News Filter:

Major economic announcements can cause sudden volatility, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid changes in market direction.

FALCON FX checks upcoming high-impact economic news as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool and cannot eliminate every risk related to economic announcements or unexpected market events.

Backtesting and Transparency:

FALCON FX includes 10-year tick-data Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the strategy behaved across different historical market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

  • Tested currency pairs
  • Historical testing period
  • Starting deposit
  • Timeframe and leverage
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Balance and equity development
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester reports

You can run your own backtests directly inside MetaTrader 4 and compare the results yourself. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical data, spreads, commissions, swaps, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates past strategy behavior and does not predict future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed for major Forex currency pairs
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Selective short-term trade entries
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • 10-year tick-data Strategy Tester reports
  • Fully automated operation after setup
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Market: Major Forex currency pairs
  • Recommended symbols: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:50 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Broker: An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive spreads and stable execution
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

The required account balance depends on the selected lot size, number of traded symbols, leverage, broker conditions, and risk settings. Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss.

Installation:

  1. Attach FALCON FX to the M5 chart of the supported currency pair you want to trade
  2. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4
  3. Apply the included recommended settings
  4. Keep MetaTrader 4 connected and running continuously
  5. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously

Included with the Product:

  • FALCON FX license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Setup instructions
  • Dedicated support 
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package

FAQ

Which markets does FALCON FX trade?

FALCON FX is developed for major Forex currency pairs.

Which symbols are recommended?
The recommended symbols include EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD. Broker conditions should be reviewed before using the EA on additional currency pairs.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M5.

How does FALCON FX confirm a trade?
The strategy first generates a potential trading signal. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then evaluates market structure, trend strength, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, session conditions, and upcoming high-impact news. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Does FALCON FX trade continuously?
FALCON FX can monitor the market continuously while MetaTrader 4 remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable trading conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
FALCON FX includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements. Unexpected events, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test FALCON FX in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings. Results may vary depending on broker data, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Does FALCON FX guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, trading strategy, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit. Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, execution quality, selected symbols, product settings, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test FALCON FX on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


FALCON FX is developed by XAUBOT for automated Forex scalping on MetaTrader 4.

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Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
专家
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
专家
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Multi Robot MartinSmart MT4
Ilia Chemerkin
专家
MartinSmart — Intelligent Martingale with Visual Control and Risk Management MartinSmart is a modern, multi-currency expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed by a trader for traders. It combines the time-tested martingale strategy with smart capital management, a visual control panel, and flexible risk settings. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, MartinSmart offers a reliable, customizable solution for automated trading with manual control options. What’s New in
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
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The King EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
4.2 (5)
专家
If you are looking for a Best Grid EA. DON'T MISS IT! The King EA combine 2 Strategy, which strategy in all top Grid EA Include in The King EA. With only 1 EA, you can change setting to use many Strategy you want to get good result. SETTING #30 for EUR USD H4, GBPUSD/ GBPJPY M30/H1, Gold M1/M15 - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals  to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Au
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
专家
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.09 (44)
专家
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
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4.62 (34)
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5 (11)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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5 (3)
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4.6 (15)
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5 (6)
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Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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4.93 (43)
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
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Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
专家
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  nb: mt5 is a mirror EA; Early days the brain started learning  Gold does not forgive the ordinary.   It hunts stops. It shifts character overnight. It rewards only those who can think faster than the market itself. Neuralis Cortoid Gold was engineered for one purpose only: to survive and thrive where most Expert Advisors eventually fail — in the brutal, high-volatility world of
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
专家
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
专家
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD 智能交易系统，提供两种可选模式：经典模式和剥头皮模式 GoldPro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 打造的自动交易系统，专为希望获得结构化交易、清晰的风险控制以及能够在不同市场节奏下运行的 EA 的交易者而设计。 在一个EA程序内部，您可以选择 其交易方式 ： 1）经典模式——冷静的逻辑，应对波动和回调 经典方法侧重于反转/均值回归行为（从市场“衰竭”区域入场）和结构化仓位管理。 篮式管理（采用一系列职位管理方式） 可选的严格限制平均值计算（距离/步数/批号系数） 多种退出方式：固定目标、盈亏平衡、尾随逻辑 扩散滤波器 交易时间表控制（工作日/周五截止/周末停止交易） 交易方向选项：买入/卖出/双向/季节性模式 2) 超短线模式——更快的逻辑，把握日内交易机会 动态模式，旨在实现更快的操作，提供灵活的入场方式和全系列的利润保护。 入场策略 选择（不同的短线交易入场逻辑） XAUUSD 自动预设 ： 安全/最优（推荐）/激进 （预设值会自动调整一组短线交易参数） 篮子止盈（现金）+ 利润保护（返还逻辑） 可选择采用金字塔式加仓（盈利时
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
专家
交易顾问 Ice Cube Scalper -         这是一天的黄牛     , 每天进行大量交易，每笔交易拿几个点。 EA 的策略是使用 RSI 指标与趋势进行交易。 EA 使用乘数平均，您需要在使用 EA 之前了解这一点，但是该策略在回测和实时交易中表现良好。 购买前，请务必在策略测试器中测试顾问的工作。 为了控制 EA 交易中的风险，您可以限制平均订单的最大数量以及股权风险。 为了了解顾问的工作方式，您可以订阅免费信号，这样您就可以了解顾问的工作方式及其潜力。 输入参数 很多     _     乘数             -             手数乘数         参展时       平均订单 起始批次           -           起始批次 命令     _     斯佩特             - 介于两者之间       亲   命令         平均 智能步         =真/     错误的           包括/在         用于更改订单之间步骤的智能模式 起始步长系数           - 在平均顺序之
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
专家
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
专家
介绍 One Gold EA，这是 Meta Trader 平台上一种先进的黄金交易机器人，旨在帮助交易者进行高级市场分析。我们的专有技术利用神经网络和数据驱动算法来分析历史和实时黄金市场数据，提供有助于决策的见解。与传统的手动策略不同，One Gold EA 以最少的干预运行，简化了交易流程并旨在降低相关风险。虽然使用先进的神经插件可以增强机器人的分析能力，但需要注意的是，与任何交易工具一样，One Gold EA 并不保证盈利。然而，它被设计为具有通过提供更明智和数据支持的见解来提高交易绩效的潜力。One Gold EA 持续监控黄金市场，以检测人类交易者可能难以发现的模式和趋势。该系统能够适应各种市场条件，提供更一致的交易方法，尤其是在黄金交易等高度波动的环境中。无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是市场新手，One Gold EA 都旨在通过提供全面的市场分析和减少手动工作量来支持您的决策过程。虽然 One Gold EA 旨在简化交易体验，但将机器人与深思熟虑的交易计划和适当的风险管理策略结合使用至关重要。我们相信我们的技术有潜力为交易员提供支持，但鼓励负责任地使用和持续监控结果以获得
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
专家
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
专家
ORIX System —— 一款专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发的交易机器人。该EA基于价格行为与市场结构分析，不使用任何标准技术指标。系统不使用马丁格尔、交易网格、逆势加仓、对冲、无止损交易，也不进行高频或混乱交易。 Live signals 主要要求与建议 交易品种：GBPUSD 时间周期：M5 最低入金：从 100 USD / EUR（最小交易手数 0.01） 经纪商：任何提供高质量报价的正规 ECN 经纪商 账户类型：ECN / RAW / Razor（支持 Netting 与 Hedging 模式） VPS：建议使用 VPS 以保证 EA 稳定、连续运行 推荐风险：每笔交易 1%–5%（风险基于单笔交易的止损计算） 参数设置：默认设置 交易逻辑与风险管理 策略类型：价格行为与市场结构分析，识别关键反转区域 不使用标准技术指标 每笔交易均带有强制止损 支持固定手数交易 支持 Auto Risk 自动风险模式 风险基于单笔交易的止损进行计算 推荐风险：每笔交易 1–5% GMT 参数 默认情况下，EA 使用最常见的服务器时间偏移：冬令时 GMT +2，
作者的更多信息
Indioara XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
INDIORA – US30 Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine INDIORA is an automated US30 trading system developed specifically for the US30 index on the M5 timeframe. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: INDIORA analyzes multiple market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend direction
FREE
Cryvon Xaubot
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
CRYVON XAUBOT - 适用于 MetaTrader 4 的比特币交易智能交易系统 CRYVON XAUBOT 是一款为 MetaTrader 4 上的 BTCUSD 开发的自动化比特币交易系统。它结合了 XAUBOT AI 决策引擎、多层级交易引擎以及可配置的风险管理功能。 该智能交易系统会持续监控比特币市场状况。在考虑交易之前，它会评估多个技术因素。如果所需条件没有出现，系统将继续等待。 支持的货币：   BTCUSD 推荐时间周期：   M5 账户监控： 在 MQL5 上查看 CRYVON BTC 信号 如何开始： 购买后，请通过 MQL5 发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 价格： 计划每售出   10 个许可证 ，价格上涨   $50 。最终计划价格为   $1,999 。当前价格显示在 MQL5 产品页面上。 策略概述： 比特币可能出现较大的价格波动、不断变化的波动率、强劲的动量以及快速反转。CRYVON BTC 是专门针对这些 BTCUSD 市场状况开发的。 系统会分析市场结构、趋势方向、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时间以及已配置的市场过滤条件。只有在
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Vectron XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
VECTRON – US30 Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine VECTRON is an automated US30 scalping system developed specifically for the US30 index on the M5 timeframe. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, short-term scalping logic, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: VECTRON combines technical market analysis with AI-assisted trend confirmation. When the scal
Velora Fx XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
VELORA FX – Forex Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine VELORA FX is an automated Multi-Level Forex trading system developed for selected currency pairs on MetaTrader. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, economic news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. More Than 36 Months of Live Account Monitoring: VELORA FX has more than 36 months of monitored trading history across two live a
Aurion XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
AURION – Gold Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine AURION is an automated Multi-Level Gold trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD . Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls. How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades: AURION combines technical and fundamental market analysis. When the trading strategy generates a potential signal, the XAUBOT AI Dec
Razor Gold XAUBOT
Hossein Hojatollah Shahsavari
专家
RAZOR GOLD  continuously monitors XAUUSD price action and searches for short-term trading conditions that meet its technical, AI-confirmation, volatility, liquidity, spread, timing, and risk-management requirements. RAZOR GOLD does not attempt to trade every Gold market movement. When the required conditions are not present, the system waits. Gold Scalping Strategy RAZOR GOLD uses a selective scalping approach designed for short-term XAUUSD price movements. Unlike longer-term trading systems, t
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