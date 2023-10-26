Gold Channel XAUUSD

5
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market.

This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market.


The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a trading opportunity.

Group channel This tool simplifies the analysis of the financial market (XAUUSD) by being easy to understand and use.


Recommendation:

Currency pair: XAUUSD


M1/M5 (Scalping/more opportunities/more noise)

M5 (Scalping/day trading)

M15/M30/H1 (best windows M15/M30/H1 more precision )

H4/D1 (long negotiations/swing trade)


Group channel - https://www.mql5.com/pt/messages/01fd274e1f29da01


Author


Paulo Rocha all rights reserved


评分 4
Ontiretse Segoe
47
Ontiretse Segoe 2024.10.31 11:17 
 

Hi, I bought this indicator last week and I was hoping to get a signal but since I bought this indicator I haven’t received any signal for buy or sell

sam3185
136
sam3185 2024.10.29 03:55 
 

perfect indicator to entry on reversal strategy. it works for me as a scalper

Molefi Mokhethi
503
Molefi Mokhethi 2024.04.30 07:50 
 

Excellent indicator,not only with Gold but other instruments, this is exactly what I have been looking for. you will also get excellent support from Paolo.

