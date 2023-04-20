Support Resistance Propulsion Targets

自动在你的图表上画出支撑位和阻力位以及推动性蜡烛缺口，这样你就可以看到价格接下来可能会走向哪里和/或可能会逆转。

该指标旨在作为我的网站（The Market Structure Trader）上教授的头寸交易方法的一部分，并显示目标和潜在入场的关键信息。

该指标有两个核心功能和四个附加功能：
核心功能1 - 日线、周线和月线的自动支持和阻力线
该指标为你自动绘制过去2天以及6周和数月前的最新支撑和阻力水平。你可以完全自定义这些水平的外观以适合你，并显示多少个。这些关键水平通常作为主要的支持和阻力区，价格将从这里转向并回撤或逆转。它们也是价格将走向的目标，因此你可以迅速看到在价格可能转向之前交易的潜在距离。

核心特征2--推进型蜡烛缺口目标
推进性缺口蜡烛是银行和机构通过在任何市场上执行大额头寸而创造的强劲、快速的移动。这些大阳线一旦形成，有两个关键作用。

1. 1.它们作为一个方向性信号，因为大型市场参与者已经选择了一个方向，一旦发生，价格往往会在一段时间内继续移动。

2. 2.更重要的是，它们作为目标，因为这些区域往往会让其他大玩家的头寸 "越位"，价格在绝大多数情况下会回调到这些水平（见截图）。

推进型蜡烛缺口在进入交易时非常有用，主要是为了确定目标，所以你可以看到移动的最有可能的结束点在哪里。我们知道这些区域在短时间内有90%以上的时间被重新测试。无论你出于何种原因进入交易，知道价格的走向并有高度的确定性是非常有益的。如果你的交易也是基于风险：回报，你可以用它们来做重要的决定。如果你的交易目标是某种风险：回报率，但你在你的范围内看不到潜在的推进蜡烛缺口目标，或者你看到的缺口太近，这可以帮助你决定是否可以进行交易。

额外的功能******
在你的图表上显示工具和时间框架
在图表上显示你正在交易的工具的符号和时间框架，这对将来分析你的交易是很有用的，如果截图的话，这样你就可以很容易地识别正在交易的东西和分析的时间框架。

在您的图表上显示交易历史
自动将您过去的交易绘制在您的图表上，这样您就可以分析过去的表现，看看您的进场和出场有多好，以帮助您改进。

显示您的盈亏平衡点或平均价格水平+盈利点数
这个功能对那些通过多笔交易进入和退出头寸的交易者很有用。盈亏平衡线将你的多头和空头的平均价格分开绘制。如果你在交易时采用美元成本平均法、对冲或使用马丁格尔式的入市方法，你可以立即看到你的交易将在哪里恢复到收支平衡。你的交易处于盈利或缩水状态的点数也会显示在图表上，所以你也可以看到你的仓位的点数。

蜡烛倒计时器
显示您在图表上所看到的时间框架上的当前蜡烛关闭前的剩余时间。对于剥头皮者或那些只在蜡烛收盘时才进入交易的人来说非常有用，所以你可以很容易地看到下一个信号何时可能发生。
sahilrao
49
sahilrao 2023.04.27 
 

Very useful indicator, the best part is Lee uses the Indicator in his daily live sessions which helps tremendously. Thanks

BernardWG
334
BernardWG 2023.04.26 
 

Good job on software development, Lee. You really put a lot into it. The indicator is excellent and of good use for intraday as well as position trading. Will follow up on more of your products. Your daily London and NY sessions are very open and transparent. Thanks. Bernard

Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2023.04.26 
 

Good Indicator

推荐产品
sahilrao
49
sahilrao 2023.04.27 03:23 
 

Very useful indicator, the best part is Lee uses the Indicator in his daily live sessions which helps tremendously. Thanks

BernardWG
334
BernardWG 2023.04.26 18:14 
 

Good job on software development, Lee. You really put a lot into it. The indicator is excellent and of good use for intraday as well as position trading. Will follow up on more of your products. Your daily London and NY sessions are very open and transparent. Thanks. Bernard

Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2023.04.26 12:01 
 

Good Indicator

elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.04.25 
 

Just bought I like it 5 stars many key essential feature powerpack! please make MT5 also okie Author? *updaated* Author is super passionate open minded and took immediate action to improve the indicator, super impressive now Best Buy for 2023, deserved more than 5 stars, Big Thank you and Loving your product more than ever! :)

LEE SAMSON
71608
来自开发人员的回复 LEE SAMSON 2023.04.25
MT5 version being worked on ;)
Muhammad Muhaizam Musa
88
Muhammad Muhaizam Musa 2023.04.20 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

LEE SAMSON
71608
来自开发人员的回复 LEE SAMSON 2023.04.20
Happy to hear you are finding use for the products and training. Keep doing what you are doing! :)
Steve Agleron
319
Steve Agleron 2023.04.20 
 

Excellent indicator from the master trader/teacher MST. Thanks Lee, its really cleaned up my charts but kept all the stuff i need! This indicator is highly recommended.. if you don't have it.. get it now! 5 STARS!

LEE SAMSON
71608
来自开发人员的回复 LEE SAMSON 2023.04.20
Thanks for the review. Glad you find what I do useful. :)
回复评论