Support Resistance Propulsion Targets
- 指标
- LEE SAMSON
- 版本: 1.30
- 更新: 9 五月 2023
- 激活: 10
Good job on software development, Lee. You really put a lot into it. The indicator is excellent and of good use for intraday as well as position trading. Will follow up on more of your products. Your daily London and NY sessions are very open and transparent. Thanks. Bernard
Good Indicator
Good job on software development, Lee. You really put a lot into it. The indicator is excellent and of good use for intraday as well as position trading. Will follow up on more of your products. Your daily London and NY sessions are very open and transparent. Thanks. Bernard
Good Indicator
Just bought I like it 5 stars many key essential feature powerpack! please make MT5 also okie Author? *updaated* Author is super passionate open minded and took immediate action to improve the indicator, super impressive now Best Buy for 2023, deserved more than 5 stars, Big Thank you and Loving your product more than ever! :)
用户没有留下任何评级信息
Excellent indicator from the master trader/teacher MST. Thanks Lee, its really cleaned up my charts but kept all the stuff i need! This indicator is highly recommended.. if you don't have it.. get it now! 5 STARS!
可以使用cookies登录MQL5.com网站。
请在您的浏览器中启用必要的设置，否则您将无法登录。
Very useful indicator, the best part is Lee uses the Indicator in his daily live sessions which helps tremendously. Thanks