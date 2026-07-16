On Balance Volume MTF

The OBV MTF is an Enterprise-grade On-Balance Volume indicator that transforms standard OBV into a complete trading system. It combines gradient-aware momentum analysis, divergence detection, multi-timeframe alignment, and dynamic customisable midpoint-filtering in a single intuitive professional volume analysis tool.

Core Features

1. 5-State Momentum Engine

  • Aqua (Strong Bullish): OBV slope rising with positive acceleration

  • SteelBlue (Weak Bullish): OBV rising but losing momentum

  • Gray (Neutral): OBV flat or consolidating within hysteresis band

  • DeepPink (Weak Bearish): OBV falling but losing downward momentum

  • Magenta (Strong Bearish): OBV slope falling with negative acceleration

This state machine uses hysteresis to prevent whipsaw and acceleration as a second derivative indicator. User can change these colours.

2. Dynamic Divergence Detection

Detects both regular and hidden divergences with a multi-factor scoring system (0-100):

  • Regular Bearish: Price makes higher high, OBV makes lower high

  • Regular Bullish: Price makes lower low, OBV makes higher low

  • Hidden Bearish: Price makes lower high, OBV makes higher high

  • Hidden Bullish: Price makes higher low, OBV makes lower low

Scoring factors:

  • Bar distance (12-50 bars ideal)

  • Volume confirmation

  • Slope steepness comparison

3. Native Multi-Timeframe Panel

Displays OBV direction on 3 user-selectable timeframes:

  • Shows BULL (▲ Aqua) when OBV rising

  • Shows BEAR (▼ Magenta) when OBV falling

  • Background color indicates confluence:

    • Dark Green: All 3 timeframes bullish

    • Dark Red: All 3 timeframes bearish

    • Dark Olive Green: Bullish bias (2 of 3)

    • Dark Violet: Bearish bias (2 of 3)

4. Dynamic Rolling Midpoint

Calculates the midpoint of OBV's range over a user-defined period:

  • Midpoint = (Highest OBV + Lowest OBV) / 2

  • Provides a dynamic reference line (not static overbought/oversold)

  • Visual gold line on the indicator window

5. Filter System

Three filter modes using the dynamic midpoint:

  • FILTER_NONE: All signals allowed

  • FILTER_TREND: Buy signals allowed above midpoint, sell signals allowed below midpoint

  • FILTER_MEAN_REVERSION: Sell signals allowed above midpoint, buy signals allowed below midpoint

Filters apply to both momentum arrows and divergence signals.

6. Momentum & Divergence Signals

Momentum Signals (Buffers 2 & 3):

  • ▲ Aqua Arrow: OBV transitions from Neutral to Strong Bullish

  • ▼ Magenta Arrow: OBV transitions from Neutral to Strong Bearish

Divergence Signals (Buffers 4 & 5):

  • ▲ Lime Green: Bullish divergence detected (regular or hidden)

  • ▼ Orange Red: Bearish divergence detected (regular or hidden)

Technical Specifications

Buffers index (for EA integration) and other specifications available upon purchase and request.


Input Parameters

  • InpSmoothingPeriod (default: 5) - EMA smoothing period

  • InpHysteresis (default: 0.15) - Deadband threshold

  • InpMidpointPeriod (default: 50) - Lookback for midpoint

  • InpFilterMode (default: FILTER_NONE) - Filter selection

  • InpMTF1, InpMTF2, InpMTF3 - MTF timeframes

  • InpMTFRefreshMins (default: 5) - MTF update interval

  • MinDivScore (default: 70.0) - Minimum divergence confidence

    COMMON QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

    Q: What timeframes does this indicator work best on?

    A: The indicator works on all timeframes. Optimal performance:

    • Scalping (M1-M5): SmoothPeriod=3, Hysteresis=0.10, RightBars=1

    • Day Trading (M15-H1): SmoothPeriod=5, Hysteresis=0.15, RightBars=3

    • Swing Trading (H4-D1): SmoothPeriod=8, Hysteresis=0.20, RightBars=5

    Q: Why does the MTF panel sometimes show "LOADING"?

    A: The panel needs to load data from multiple timeframes. It will display "LOADING" until 5+ bars are available on all selected timeframes. This typically resolves within 30 seconds.

    Q: What is the difference between regular and hidden divergence?

    A:

    • Regular Divergence: Signals potential reversal (Price and OBV move in opposite directions)

    • Hidden Divergence: Signals trend continuation (Price and OBV move in same direction but OBV shows momentum weakening)

    Both types are displayed with the same arrow colors but can be distinguished by the price pattern.

    Q: What does the gold midpoint line represent?

    A: The gold line is the dynamic midpoint of OBV's range over the lookback period (default 50 bars). It represents the center of recent volume distribution, calculated as (Highest OBV + Lowest OBV) / 2. It is NOT a static overbought/oversold level.

    Q: How do filters work with the midpoint?

    A:

    • FILTER_TREND: Only buy signals appear when OBV > midpoint; only sell signals appear when OBV < midpoint

    • FILTER_MEAN_REVERSION: Only sell signals appear when OBV > midpoint; only buy signals appear when OBV < midpoint

    • FILTER_NONE: All signals appear regardless of midpoint position

    Q: Can I use this indicator in an Expert Advisor?

    A: Yes. All buffers are accessible via iCustom() calls. Buffer 0 contains raw OBV values, Buffer 2 contains buy signals, Buffer 3 contains sell signals, Buffer 4 contains bullish divergences, and Buffer 5 contains bearish divergences.

    Q: Why does the indicator show magenta when I'm on a timeframe where OBV is bearish?

    A: The MTF panel displays the direction of OBV on each selected timeframe, not the main indicator's color. If OBV is falling on that timeframe, it shows BEAR (Magenta). The main OBV line on your current chart follows the 5-state coloring based on slope and acceleration.

    Q: How often does the MTF panel update?

    A: The panel updates based on InpMTFRefreshMins (default 5 minutes). This prevents excessive CPU usage from recalculating on every tick. You can reduce this to 1 minute for more frequent updates or increase to 15-30 minutes for better performance.

    Q: What is the difference between Weak and Strong states?

    A:

    • Strong states (Aqua/Magenta): Slope is moving in direction WITH acceleration (momentum is increasing)

    • Weak states (SteelBlue/DeepPink): Slope is moving in direction BUT acceleration is opposite (momentum is decreasing)

    Weak states often precede reversals while strong states indicate continuation.

    Q: Can I hide the gold midpoint line?

    A: Yes. Set InpShowMidpoint = false in the input parameters.

    Q: Why do I see arrows that don't seem to match price action?

    A: Arrows appear based on OBV behavior, not price alone. A buy arrow (Aqua) appears when OBV transitions from Neutral to Strong Bullish regardless of price. This indicates underlying buying pressure that may not yet be reflected in price.

    Q: What does the divergence score mean?

    A: The score (0-100) indicates confidence in the divergence:

    • 85-100: Excellent quality (strong signals)

    • 70-84: Good quality (valid trades)

    • 60-69: Average quality (use caution)

    • Below 60: Poor quality (filtered out)

    Scores are based on volume, momentum, and bar distance factors.

    Q: How do I know if a divergence is confirmed?

    A: The indicator uses a Price Action Guard: price must move in the divergence direction within PivotRightBars bars after the divergence appears. This confirmation reduces false signals.

    Q: Does this work in Strategy Tester?

    A: Yes. The MTF panel updates on each new bar in the tester (not on every tick) for optimal performance. All signals are generated correctly.

    Q: What is the hysteresis band and why is it important?

    A: The hysteresis band (InpHysteresis) creates a deadzone around neutral that prevents rapid color changes in flat markets. This reduces false signals and whipsaw entries. Higher values (0.20+) work better in ranging markets; lower values (0.10-) work better in trending markets.

      For questions or support:

      • Email: Ebrah.Ssali@Nnanda.com

      • MQL5 Community: Direct messages

      ⚠️ DISCLAIMER

      This indicator is provided "as is" for informational and educational purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always backtest thoroughly and demo trade before using with real money. Trading involves substantial risk of loss.

      KEYWORDS

      OBV, On-Balance Volume, Divergence, Momentum, MTF, Multi-Timeframe, Volume Analysis, Trading Indicator, MT5, Technical Analysis, Hidden Divergence, Regular Divergence, Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Professional Trading Tool

      推荐产品
      Aurum mid quant pro
      N'da Lemissa Kouame
      指标
      AURUM MID-QUANT PRO v5.60 Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO , an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation z
      ICT Institutional Zones Pro
      Celestine Anyango Wabomba
      指标
      ICT Institutional Zones Pro — Trade with Institutional Precision Stop wasting time manually drawing key ICT levels every day. ICT Institutional Zones Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for traders who use ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to read market structure with precision. This indicator automatically maps the most important institutional levels directly on your chart, helping you instantly identify where smart money is likely accumulating, distributing
      ZEUS indi Premium Signal MT5
      Jiri Cetkovsky
      指标
      ZEUS-indi — Premium Multi-Timeframe Signal Indicator ( MQL5 LEGACY CHANNEL ) ZEUS-indi is a professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines 9 internal indicators across 3 timeframes into a single, weighted decision system. Built for traders who value PRECISION over noise. KEY FEATURES Multi-Timeframe Scoring (Base + HiTF + HiTF2)    Real-time agreement percentage across three timefram
      RSIScalperPro
      PATRICK WENNING
      指标
      介绍 RSIScalperPro - 这款基于 RSI 指标的革命性交易指标适用于 MetaTrader 5，专为一分钟图表的剖刺交易而设计。借助 RSIScalperPro，您将拥有一个强大的工具箱，用于精确的入场和出场信号，提升您的交易水平。 RSIScalperPro 使用两种不同的 RSI 指标，为超买和超卖区域提供清晰的信号。您可以根据自己的偏好自定义两个 RSI 的时间周期和限制值，以实现您的交易策略的最佳效果。图表上的明显箭头使您可以轻松识别何时进入或退出交易。 RSIScalperPro 的另一个亮点是三个可自定义的移动平均线，帮助您识别趋势方向并确认强大的交易信号。这使您可以早早发现趋势并参与到盈利交易中。 此外，您可以设置 RSIScalperPro 发出每个新交易信号的听觉警报。这样，即使您不经常坐在计算机屏幕前，也不会错过任何重要的交易机会。 RSIScalperPro 提供用户友好的界面，并且在 MetaTrader 5 中很容易插入和配置。您可以根据个人交易偏好自定义指标，并利用其多样化的功能，提高交易成果。 利用 RSIScalperPro 的优势，提高
      Epic Sails Pro Session VWAP with Angle
      Matthew Mackay Meikle
      指标
      Epic Sails PRO is a clean, session-anchored VWAP indicator designed to provide a clear institutional price framework — not trade signals. It plots a stable VWAP with non-overlapping volatility bands and a real-time VWAP angle (in degrees) to help traders assess directional bias, slope strength, and market state. This tool is ideal for traders who prefer structure, context, and mechanical confirmation over subjective indicators. Key Features Session-anchored VWAP (resets at user-defined session s
      Optimized Spike Detector Pro
      Odete Argelio Simbine
      指标
      Obrigado por adquirir o detector de picos otimizado. Para instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. O Optimized Spike Detector Pro para MT5 é um indicador técnico de nível profissional projetado para identificar e capitalizar movimentos de preço bruscos e impulsivos (picos) em qualquer instrumento financeiro. Utilizando um núcleo sofisticado com múltiplos algoritmos, ele distingue expansões significativas de volatilidade do r
      Volume Z Weighted Moving Average
      Emeka Nwankwo
      指标
      There is a strong correlation between tick volume and real volume.  This is important for 2 reasons: Real volume is a very important indicator because, among many other benefits, it provides strong confirmations of the emergence/dissipation of trends. Real volume is not available in Forex, instead, one has to make do with tick volume. Unfortunately, tick volume is highly broker dependent.  Additionally, it is often not used effectively to define indicators.  Virtually all indicators that use
      Man Trend
      Ivan Simonika
      指标
      Man Trend uses at its core the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. The indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one of the sides, thanks to it you will know when this happens, it will notify you with the appearance of a blue dot to buy red to sell. This is a fundamental techni
      IS PRO Estructura Institucional
      Medina Cortez Edison Armando
      指标
      INSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE PRO Market Structure + Swings + Fair Value Gaps with SOR Priority Institutional Structure Pro is an advanced market structure indicator based on institutional analysis. The system automatically identifies: Structural highs and lows Structure breakouts (SOR – Structure Override / priority breakout) Bullish and bearish fair value gaps (FVG) Real inefficiency zones with precise rectangles All directly on the chart, with no delay and no repainting. What Does the
      FREE
      Bid Price Timer Indicator
      Md Amzad Hossain
      指标
      Bid Price Timer Indicator — 精准计时，智能价格追踪！ 使用 Bid Price Timer Indicator ，让您的交易更具 时间感与精准度 ！这是专为重视 时机、精确与清晰度 的交易者打造的强大工具。 主要功能： 固定计时器显示 —— 始终显示在图表 右侧 （可自定义 X_Offset）。 动态价格追踪 —— 计时器会随 买价 (Bid) 实时 上下移动 。 自动重新定位 —— 当市场价格变化时，计时器会 自动跟随 新的价格水平。 可选水平线 —— 可添加一条 水平线 ，清晰显示 当前买价位置 。 ️ 实时倒计时 —— 每秒自动更新，显示 距离下一根K线的倒计时 ，让您不错过任何交易时机！ 交易者喜爱的理由： 帮助您以 毫秒级精度 掌握K线收盘时间 让图表更 简洁、美观、信息丰富 非常适合 剥头皮、日内交易与技术分析 简洁、高效、现代化的设计，让 Bid Price Timer Indicator 成为您市场中精准控制时间的最佳助手！
      Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
      Jan Flodin
      5 (2)
      指标
      这个多时间框架和多符号供需区仪表板指示器在价格达到供需区时发送警报。也可以使用它来提醒常规的双顶/双底而不是区域。它可以用于从 M1 到 MN 的所有时间范围。     仪表板中最多可同时显示 9 个时间范围。 可以使用 RSI、背离（MACD、RSI 或 Awesome）和蜡烛图过滤器（pin bar、吞没、镊子和晨星/夜星）来仅过滤掉最强的设置。结合您自己的规则和技术，该指标将允许您创建（或增强）您自己的强大系统。 在产品博客 的末尾，您将能够下载示例智能交易系统 (EA) 的源代码，该示例使用 iCustom() 函数从指标获取交易信号。尽管 EA 功能齐全，但主要目的是使用代码并将其粘贴到您自己开发的 EA 中或将您自己的额外进入/退出逻辑添加到此 EA 中。鉴于我的时间有限，我将无法提供任何编程支持。我很抱歉。 特征 这 足以放置一个指标图表上，你会出现在仪表板的任何新的信号接收警报。支持所有 Metatrader 本地警报类型。 在仪表板内持续执行排名排序。可以禁用此排序，以便更轻松地找到特定符号。然后，交易品种将按照它们在交易品种参数中输入的相同顺序显示，或者按照它们在
      Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator
      Mohammed Es Sayad
      指标
      Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator Struggling to identify true market value and key support/resistance levels? The Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator helps you track price based on real traded volume, giving you a clear edge in your trading decisions. This tool allows you to anchor VWAP from any point on the chart, making it ideal for analyzing trends, reversals, and institutional activity. Key Features Anchored VWAP from any candle Accurate volume-weighted price calculation Works on all symbol
      DRB Dynamic Range Breakout
      Husain Ahmed
      指标
      DRB Dynamic Range Breakout DRB Dynamic Range Breakout 是一款适用于 MT5 的无重绘指标，旨在识别结构化价格反应区域，并生成经过确认的买入和卖出信号。 信号仅在当前K线收盘后确认。确认后，信号不会重绘、消失或移动到其他K线上。 每个信号都可以显示参考入场价、止损位，以及最多十个可配置的盈利目标。 主要功能 K线收盘后确认的无重绘信号 适用于外汇、黄金、白银、美国指数和加密货币 默认选择外汇配置 可显示买入信号、卖出信号或两者同时显示 八种可选入场方式 八种可选止损方式 可设置 1 至 10 个盈利目标 可根据区域大小调整目标间距 可选 SMA、EMA 和 RSI 过滤器 每个过滤器可独立设置周期和时间周期 可调整每日最大信号数量 实心箭头直接显示在信号K线上 支持信号、目标和止损提醒 自动删除较早的信号，使图表更加整洁 灵活的信号确认 SMA、EMA 和 RSI 过滤器可以分别启用。 当多个过滤器同时启用时，只有在所有选定条件均得到确认后，信号才会出现。 所有过滤器默认关闭，用户可以先使用标准设置，并在需要时增加额外确认条件。 盈利
      MFOP Market Forecast
      Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
      指标
      Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
      SMC Vision
      Kriangkrai Pongtiwat
      指标
      SMC ProVision 2.0 — Professional Smart Money Concept Analysis Stop guessing. Start reading the market like institutions do. SMC ProVision maps the full smart money footprint directly on your chart — with a clean, minimal design that won't clutter your screen. Market Structure — BOS / CHoCH with HH・HL・LH・LL labels Order Blocks — Standard & Refined with mitigation tracking Breaker Blocks — Auto-converted from mitigated OBs Fair Value Gaps — Fill percentage & mitigation status Liquidity —
      FREE
      Sigma VWAP Bands
      Johannes Human
      指标
      Sigma VWAP Bands Sigma VWAP Bands (Rolling) is a technical analysis indicator that plots upper and lower bands based on the statistical deviation of price from a rolling Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator is designed to visualize price dispersion around VWAP using a user-defined lookback window and a configurable standard deviation multiplier. Parameters Lookback Period Number of bars used for VWAP and standard deviation calculations. Sigma Factor Multiplier applied to the cal
      Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
      JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
      指标
      DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
      ROC acceleration deceleration indicator
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      指标
      ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
      Institutional SMC Plus Confluence Engine
      Godwin Edward Enyali
      指标
      Вот перевод текста на китайский язык (упрощенное иероглифическое письмо), оформленный в строгом, понятном и профессиональном стиле, подходящем для MQL5 Market: 机构级 SMC 与共振引擎 (MTF 扫描仪) 机构级 SMC 与共振引擎是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 开发的专业 Smart Money Concepts 指标。它专为高频动态结构映射而设计，能够自动识别、评分和筛选机构供求区域 (Supply and Demand)，同时通过交互式扫描面板实时监控多个资产和时间框架。 核心功能特性 自动化供求区域检测 机构枢轴半径引擎：精准定位关键市场转折点，无需任何滞后指标。 高精度区域映射：自动计算实体与影线的比例，精准绘制需求区（取开盘价与收盘价的最大值至最低价）和供应区（取最高价至开盘价与收盘价的最小值）。 实时缓解 (Mitigation) 清理：动态监控有效区域。一旦某个区域失效或被价格突破，系统会立即从图表中清
      Aurum Lion Scalper
      Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
      指标
      Aurum Lion Scalper is a professional MT5 indicator designed for fast XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe . It automatically detects trading opportunities and displays clear Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss zones directly on the chart. Main Features Designed specifically for XAUUSD M5 Automatic Buy and Sell signal detection Clear Entry, TP and SL zones Built-in trend and market condition filters Optional strong Tick Volume confirmation before entry Optimized internal trading logic Strategy parame
      Market session with fibonacci
      Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
      指标
      該指標是我們每天使用的最常見的指標，包括我們最常用的策略，ICT和SMC，交易所開盤和收盤時發生的止損限額和流動性限額，以及帶有斐波那契和放大和縮小的交易所交易量，以及您想要看到的最常見操作，例如選擇您想要看到的交易所走勢並拉動您想要的全波那契那，都是自動操作您想要的交易。我 100% 確信，一旦您學會使用此指標分析所有類型的交易，您將再也無法離開它。 該指標是我們每天使用的最常見的指標，包括我們最常用的策略，ICT和SMC，交易所開盤和收盤時發生的止損限額和流動性限額，以及帶有斐波那契和放大和縮小的交易所交易量，以及您想要看到的最常見操作，例如選擇您想要看到的交易所走勢並拉動您想要的全波那契那，都是自動操作您想要的交易。我 100% 確信，一旦您學會使用此指標分析所有類型的交易，您將再也無法離開它。
      BCSpikes
      Shamsul Arfeen
      指标
      Modern Spike Indicator Features: 1. Support and Resistance Lines: Displays dynamic horizontal dashed lines on the chart representing current support and resistance levels calculated from recent price swings. 2. Spike Detection Arrows: Shows up arrows (green) for potential upward spikes and down arrows (red) for potential downward spikes, triggered when price breaks S/R levels with RSI confirmation. 3. Trend Analysis: Incorporates ADX (Average Directional Index) to determine market trend stre
      Veltrion Smart Fibonacci
      Atha Ilham Pratama
      指标
      Veltrion Smart Fibonacci   is a clean automatic Fibonacci structure overlay for MetaTrader 5. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows, then draws key Fibonacci retracement levels directly on the chart. The indicator is designed to help traders visualize market structure, retracement zones, and the golden zone without manually drawing Fibonacci tools. Key Features Automatic swing high and swing low detection Clean Fibonacci retracement overlay Horizontal Fibonacci levels for a
      Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5
      Biswarup Banerjee
      指标
      Brilliant Reversals MultiCurrency Scanner MT5 是一款先进的交易指标，旨在帮助交易者识别多个货币对的潜在反转点。通过利用先进的算法，这个工具提供即时洞察，使其对希望优化交易策略的新手和经验丰富的交易者都极为重要。 该指标通过根据市场条件提供实时买入和卖出信号，增强了交易者的决策能力并改善了交易表现。凭借其全面的仪表板和警报功能，您可以轻松监控关键货币对，并迅速抓住市场机会。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，使 Expert Advisor 能够有效利用基于信号的交易。 可视化箭头信号：在您的图表上清晰地显示 BUY/SELL 箭头，方便您发现交易机会。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与策略测试器完全兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件时触发警报弹窗，确保您不会错过潜在的交易设置。 推送通知：实时向您的 MetaTrader 移动应用发送推送通知，
      Eternal Spike Detector
      Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
      指标
      N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day
      Hydra Trend Rider MT5
      INTRAQUOTES
      指标
      Hydra Trend Rider   is a premium multi-timeframe dashboard that instantly reveals the market trend across 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a highly accurate, non-repainting AI-Powered algorithm, it helps you trade in the direction of the dominant market momentum. Quick Links: User Manual & Guide: Here MT4 Version: Here MQL5 Channel - For daily market insights & updates: Join Here Disclaimer: Read the full product description before purchasing. Due to regulatory and compliance restrictions,
      Institutional Intelligence
      Johan Adrian Nieto Resendiz
      指标
      Institutional Intelligence Institutional Intelligence is a modular market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines structure, liquidity, institutional reference levels, price zones and two selectable signal strategies in one workspace. It is designed to organize market context, not replace execution or risk management. Every visual module can be enabled independently for a clean chart or a complete analytical view. Full Intelligence Panel The expandable Full panel provides a structured m
      Reversal Up Down Arrows MT5
      Vitalyi Belyh
      指标
      A complex of indicators of recognizing reversal moments. Detects the peaks and hollows according to the combinations of candles after they deduct from two MA. Applicable for trading systems when using early inputs. You can use a trend for scalping and intraday trade, and for detecting a trend in the early stages. Possibilities The parameters provide flexible settings for any time floms and trading tools. There are several types of warning for signals. Yellow arrow - Sell signal , pink arrow -
      Market Structure smc indicator
      Marrion Netondo Wabomba
      指标
      Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator (MT5) Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator  is a powerful Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify high-probability entries with institutional logic . This indicator automatically detects market structure in real time , highlights key liquidity levels , and provides clear, non-repainting signals so you can trade with confidence and precision. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, o
      WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      指标
      本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,    对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1.   基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2.   二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3.   波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成
      该产品的买家也购买
      Smart Trend Trading System MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.76 (136)
      指标
      本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
      Superhero
      Ihor Otkydach
      5 (2)
      指标
      SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
      Trend Sniper X
      Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
      5 (9)
      指标
      Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
      Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
      Sirikorn Rungsang
      4.94 (50)
      指标
      Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
      SuperScalp Pro
      Van Minh Nguyen
      4.6 (30)
      指标
      SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
      Entry Points Pro for MT5
      Yury Orlov
      4.51 (148)
      指标
      传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
      Neuro Poseidon MT5
      Daria Rezueva
      4.85 (54)
      指标
      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
      M1 Sniper MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (4)
      指标
      M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.89 (93)
      指标
      我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
      SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
      Muhammad Usman Siddique
      5 (3)
      指标
      UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
      Atomic Analyst MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.42 (50)
      指标
      本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
      Gann Made Easy MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (9)
      指标
      Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
      Power Candles MT5
      Daniel Stein
      5 (9)
      指标
      Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
      Muhammad Jawad Shabir
      5 (3)
      指标
      Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.26 (19)
      指标
      本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
      M1 Quantum MT5
      Hamed Dehgani
      4.27 (11)
      指标
      使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
      Azimuth Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (7)
      指标
      Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
      SR Liquidity MT5
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      指标
      SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
      Btmm state engine pro
      Garry James Goodchild
      5 (4)
      指标
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
      SkyHammer Signal Pro
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (4)
      指标
      SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
      The Oracle Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (1)
      指标
      The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
      PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3 (6)
      指标
      可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
      FX Power MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (33)
      指标
      FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
      Quantum TrendPulse
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (25)
      指标
      介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
      Axiom Matrix
      Issam Kassas
      5 (5)
      指标
      AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
      FX Trend MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (6)
      指标
      FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
      Gartley Hunter Multi
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      5 (12)
      指标
      Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
      Bill Williams Advanced
      Siarhei Vashchylka
      5 (11)
      指标
      Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
      Volume flow Profile
      Israr Hussain Shah
      指标
      大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
      ARICoins
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      指标
      ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
      作者的更多信息
      Cumulative Volume Delta MAX Plus
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X Plus：终极订单流分析架构 通过 CVD MA-X Plus 洞察市场的隐藏机制。普通成交量指标只能告诉你交易了多少，而 CVD MA-X Plus 能告诉你： 谁 在赢得战斗、 何时 赢得战斗，以及“ 聪明钱 ”锚定在 何处 。通过聚合逐笔报价级价格行为（在股票/期货/黄金等监管市场使用时可设置为“真实成交量”）和多层成交量分布，该指标为市场信心、衰竭和流动性提供了极其清晰的蓝图。这是 CVD MA-X 的进化版本，原版见： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162375?source=Site+Profile+Seller 交易者优势：为什么要升级到 Plus 版？ 大多数交易者失败是因为他们对滞后的价格行为做出反应。Plus 版本通过分析影线与实体的比例（受成交量加权，并新增机构级平滑选项）来分析蜡烛图的内部压力，从而为您提供领先优势。 成交量均衡： 每日公允价值在哪里？（新增 VWAP-Delta 锚定） 市场信心： 这一走势是否有真金白银支持？（CVD 与零轴对
      MTF Connecting Fractals
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      MTF Connecting Fractals Multi-Timeframe Market Structure. One Glance. Real Decisions. MTF Connecting Fractals is not just another arrow-printing indicator. It’s a complete multi-timeframe market structure intelligence system designed to answer the most important trading questions in real time - clearly, visually, and without clutter. Built around fractals as objective structure anchors, this tool gives traders a decisive edge by combining price action, structural context, proximity risk, and
      Cumulative Volume Delta MAX
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      累积成交量增量 (CVD) MA-X：智能订单流情绪工具 通过 Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X 揭示市场的隐藏机制。传统的成交量指标只能告诉你交易了 多少 ，而 CVD MA-X 则能告诉你 谁 在胜出以及 何时 胜出。通过聚合 Tick 级的价格行为和成交量分布，该指标为你提供了一张清晰的市场信念与衰竭地图。 交易者优势：为什么选择 CVD MA-X？ 大多数交易者失败是因为他们对滞后的价格做出反应。CVD MA-X 通过分析 K 线的内部压力（影线与实体的比例）并结合成交量权重，为你提供 领先优势 。它实时回答了三个关键问题： 这次波动是否有真金白银支持？ （CVD 与零轴的配合） 趋势是否正在失去动力？ （MaxBuy/MaxSell 衰竭点） 大资金是否与价格背离？ （内置背离引擎） 强大功能与实用性 智能权重阈值： 不同于简单的 Delta 计算，该指标通过解构 K 线影线和实体长度来计算“买入 vs 卖出成交量”，提供更细腻的意图观察。 双层信号逻辑： 兼具 CVD 零轴交叉 和 MA（CVD 移动平均线）零轴交叉 。这使你能够区分短
      SessionInfoDisplay
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.   What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard   This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance: 1. Real-Time Session Detection    - Automatically identifies which major financial session is act
      FREE
      Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator : A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
      MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector: 您的终极价格行为 (Price Action) 指挥中心 在快节奏的交易世界中，错过一个反转形态可能意味着盈利周与错失良机之间的巨大差距。 MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector 是一款专业级的 MQL5 指标，旨在同时扫描、检测并整合所有时间框架内的 24 种以上传奇 K 线形态。 告别在图表中盲目搜寻和猜测。让算法为您带来高概率的交易设置。 交易者的优势：为何选择此指标？ 大多数 K 线指标会用滞后的数据使您的图表变得混乱。我们的探测器提供了一个 多时间框架 (MTF) 面板 ，充当您的飞行驾驶舱，一眼即可回答最关键的交易问题： 趋势结构如何？ 面板将“趋势形态”（MN1 至 H4）与“入场形态”（H1 至 M5）分开显示。 最佳入场点在哪里？ 实时精准定位早晨之星或看跌吞没等反转点。 信号强度如何？ 通过查看 M5 到月线的共振（Confluence），您可以验证头皮交易信号是否与大周期趋势一致。 现在该做什么？ 颜色代码按钮立即告知：看涨 (SkyBlue)、看跌 (DeepPi
      Multi Time Frame VWAP
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones. New version has VWAP bands plotting capability if user enabled and display panel (whose background changes colour on confluence) can be toggled on/off.      What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks,
      Fisher Transform MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
      Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
      RSI v SMA MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
      Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF（带梯度动量） 该指标为 MetaTrader 5 提供多时区累积成交量德尔塔（CVD）分析。它通过分析报价成交量（Tick Volume）或真实成交量（Real Volume）数据，计算买盘与卖盘压力之间的净差值，从而直观地展示订单流（Order Flow）情绪。 指标逻辑与特性 本指标采用数学方法进行成交量分析： 数据来源 ：支持交易所资产的 真实成交量 (Real Volume) ，以及针对外汇/CFD 市场的 OHLC 影线代理算法 (OHLC Wick Proxy) 。 梯度系统 ：4 色移动平均线用于识别趋势阶段： 深天蓝 (DeepSkyBlue) ：数值为正且正在上升。 橙色 (Orange) ：数值为正但正在下降。 洋红色 (Magenta) ：数值为负且正在下降。 紫色 (Purple) ：数值为负但正在上升。 五层共振系统 (5-Layer Confluence System) 指标集成了五种不同的分析方法： 第一层：成交量德尔塔核心 (Volume Delta Core) —— 计算成交量德尔塔的
      MTF Ichimoku
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      The Ultimate Ichimoku MTF Dashboard: Your All-In-One Trading Edge Transform Your Trading with One Powerful Indicator Imagine having a professional trading assistant that monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, identifies high-probability entries, warns you of potential reversals, and provides clear risk management guidance-all in one clean, intuitive display. That's exactly what the Ichimoku MTF Dashboard delivers.     Why This Isn't Just Another In
      Multi Timeframe MFI
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) with Smart Divergence and Dashboard Unlock the flow of institutional money across every timeframe. Are you tired of guessing the trend only to be trapped by a sudden reversal? The Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) is a professional-grade trading tool designed to provide a bird's-eye view of market liquidity and momentum. By aggregating volume-weighted data from W1 down to M1, this indicator eliminates noise and highlights high-probability tra
      MTF ParabolicSAR
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
      Heikin Ashi MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
      Hybrid BB LRMA
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Hybrid BB-LRMA [Trend and Volatility Engine]   Master the markets with the Hybrid BB-LRMA, a professional-grade technical analysis tool that fuses the volatility-tracking power of Bollinger Bands (BB) with the hyper-responsive Linear Regression Moving Average (LRMA) to eliminate lag and pinpoint high-probability entries with arrow Signals   Why Hybrid BB-LRMA? Most moving averages are too slow, and Bollinger Bands alone can be noisy. The Hybrid BB-LRMA solves this by using a gradient-based LRMA
      Hybrid FATL Fractal
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Hybrid FATL Fractal: Professional Digital-Signal Logic   Simplify the Complexity of Market Structure.   Unlock the power of digital signal processing combined with price action geometry. The Hybrid FATL Fractal is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to eliminate market noise and pinpoint high-probability institutional turning points. By merging the Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) algorithm with Dynamic Fractal Breakout logic, this indicator provides a dual-layered filter that a
      Volume Profile SAF
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII 专业级 MT5 市场轮廓（成交量概况）分析仪 —— 网格交易者的梦幻指标 什么是成交量概况 (Volume Profile)？ 成交量概况是一种专业的机构级工具。与传统的随时间显示成交量的指标不同，它显示的是 特定价格水平 上的交易活动。它揭示了交易发生在 哪里 ，帮助您识别： 价值区 (VAH/VAL) ：大部分交易发生的价格区间。 控制点 (POC) ：成交量最高的核心价格水平。 流动性失衡 ：每个层级的多空主导力量对比。 支撑/阻力 ：基于实际交易活动形成的天然价格位。 三种操作模式 —— 真正的“设置后即忘” VP_MANUAL（波段交易与关键位分析） 用户通过拖动垂直线自定义分析范围。 仅在移动线条时重新计算。 适用场景 ：新闻前夕分析、财报发布、特定日期范围。 VP_AUTO（头寸与动量交易） 随新柱线自动向后滚动。 使用自定义回溯周期（默认 100 根柱线）。 适用场景 ：动量策略、突破交易。 VP_SESSION（日内交易与机构流向） 锚定逻辑交易时段（伦敦、纽约、亚洲盘开盘）。 适用场景 ：日内交易、基于时段的机构化策略
      Pro MTF Fisher Transform
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Fisher Transform MTF Pro v4.03 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Decision System Fisher Transform MTF Pro turns complex multi-timeframe data into clear, actionable trade decisions in seconds. It answers instantly:  What’s the trend?  Where’s the entry?  How strong is the setup?  What are the risks?  Should I buy, sell, or wait?  The Edge   Zero-Line Filter (Trend Protection) Prevents counter-trend trades by default:  No buys above zero  No sells below zero This forces alignment with th
      Turtles Pro
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Turtles Professional v2.0 The Legendary Turtle Strategy, Reimagined for the Modern Trader Turtles Pro transforms the iconic 1980s Turtle Trading System into a high-performance, multi-timeframe decision engine. It eliminates guesswork by providing institutional-grade analysis on trend structure, entry quality, and volatility all on a single chart. The Strategic Edge Turtles Professional uses a Smart Weighted Bias Engine to prioritize higher time frames, ensuring your trades align with the d
      Hybrid Hull LSMA
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Hybrid Hull-LSMA : The Trend Meets Momentum Powerhouse Are you struggling with moving averages that are either too slow to react or too noisy to trust? The Hybrid Hull-LSMA is a solution, engineered to solve the "lag vs. noise" dilemma. By fusing the ultra-smooth Hull Moving Average (HMA) with the predictive Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA), this indicator delivers a high-definition view of market structure and entry timing. Why the Hybrid Hull-LSMA? Standard indicators follow the market; t
      T3 MTF PureMaths
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      T3 MTF PureMaths ：多周期 Tillson T3 指标 带交互式面板的零延迟共振交易系统 多周期交易的制胜优势 T3 MTF Pure Maths 是一款专业级交易面板，能够同时聚合从月线到 5 分钟图等 8 个时间周期 的市场结构。它为您提供即时、可操作的洞察，无需频繁切换图表或进行复杂的脑算。 该指标基于 纯数学优化 （零指标句柄、无 CopyBuffer 调用）构建，运行速度比标准实现快 5-10 倍 ，是实盘交易和高强度策略测试的理想选择。 该指标能解决哪些问题？ 交易者疑问 T3 MTF Pure 如何解答 整体趋势结构如何？ 颜色编码的趋势面板一目了然地显示 MN1-W1-D1-H4 的一致性。 最佳入场点在哪？ 入场周期（H1-M30-M15-M5）提供精确的时机信号。 信号强度如何？ 强牛、 看涨、 看跌、 强熊 —— 清晰的强度层级。 风险在哪里？ 信号强度阈值过滤掉弱势设置。 我现在该做什么？ 推荐框显示即时动作：强力买入、买入、卖出、强力卖出或观望。 是否支持自动化交易？ 箭头信号存储在缓冲区中，方便 EA 集成。 智能共振逻辑
      Fisher Transform Div
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Divergent Fisher Transform MT5  Precision Momentum. Intelligent Filtering. EA-Ready Automation. The Divergent Fisher Transform for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum trading indicator designed to help traders answer the most important question in the market: “What should I do right now?” It transforms raw price into high-probability, structured trading decisions using a powerful combination of:  Fisher Transform momentum modeling  Zero-line structural filtering  Multi-level overbought/o
      Divergent Stochastic Filter II
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
      X Hybrid Modular Z
      Ebrah Ssali
      专家
      X-Hybrid Modular Z – 智能执行交易平台 将任何指标转化为全自动交易系统 X-Hybrid Modular Z 是一款模块化执行引擎，能够将任何设计精良的自定义指标转换为完整的自动化交易系统。 它专为追求专业级执行和风险控制的交易者设计，在信号生成与机构级交易管理之间搭建了桥梁——无需任何编程基础。 为什么这款 EA 与众不同 与传统的专家顾问（EA）不同，它不仅仅是一个“信号读取器”。 X-Hybrid Modular Z 是一个具备执行感知能力的交易框架，其核心特性包括： 自适应滑点控制 （基于 ATR + 点差感知） 经纪商行为画像 （自学习式执行调整） 基于重试机制的执行引擎 带视觉间距区的入场过滤 （用户可切换间距可视化开关） 动态经纪商限制水平检测 （如止损距离限制） 全生命周期交易管理 它能实时根据市场波动、经纪商状况和执行质量调整滑点容忍度。 专家顾问中的“瑞士军刀”——运作原理： 您可以将此 EA 视为一个通用的执行引擎： 提供指标 ：任何带有可读缓冲区的优质自定义指标（例如：Market\Fisher Transform）。 映射信号 ：映射买入
      Hybrid FATL LeastSquares MA
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      Hybrid FATL-LRMA : Digital Precision Meets Statistical Certainty The Ultimate Trend-Momentum Convergence System with clear action protocols. Why Hybrid FATL-LRMA? The Edge some Traders Miss Are you tired of lagging indicators that signal entries after the move has already happened? Frustrated by noisy oscillators that keep you in chop while trends pass you by? The Hybrid FATL-LRMA is a dual-engine trading system that bridges the gap between high-frequency digital signal processing and stat
      ADX ClrDynamic
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      ADX ClrDynamic: The Gradient-Aware, Low-Lag Trend and Momentum ADX/DMI Evolution Tired of lagging indicators that signal a trend only after the move is over? Most ADX indicators are too slow for modern markets. ADX Gradient-Aware solves this by fusing Hull-style low-lag smoothing with a unique Gradient Momentum Logic. This isn't just an indicator; it's a complete decision-engine that identifies trend structure, measures strength, and pinpoints high-probability entries using dual-slope detection.
      ADX ClrDynamic MTF
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      ADX ClrDynamic  MTF Dashboard: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend and Momentum Command Center Tired of switching between timeframes to get the full market picture? Most ADX indicators show you only one timeframe at a time, forcing you to piece together the puzzle manually.   ADX ClrDynamic MTF indicator   changes everything by displaying up to 8 timeframes simultaneously in a single, elegant dashboard. This isn't just an indicator; it's your complete multi-timeframe decision-engine that identifi
      Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      SERA - Sigma-Enhanced Regression Analysis – The Non-Repaint, Early-Entry MTF Trading System The Problem with Most Regression Tools (And How We Solved It) Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems. One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, R
      Kalman Filtered LRMA Bands BiD
      Ebrah Ssali
      指标
      精简版 三色带逻辑 (Tri-Color Band Logic) 优先考虑价格行为的可视化，同时保留了挤压状态（Squeeze）检测功能。 1. 交易哲学切换：随心所欲 SignalMode 设置允许您选择指标如何解读触碰波带的行为。这可以看作是您的“交易性格”： 当价格触及... 突破模式 BREAKOUT (趋势交易者) 反弹模式 BOUNCE (反转猎人) 自动模式 AUTO (全能型) 上轨 买入 – “动能加速，顺势而为！” 卖出 – “价格超买，准备反做！” 由价格决定：收盘于上方 = 买入 / 收盘于内部 = 卖出 下轨 卖出 – “下行压力大，果断上车！” 买入 – “超卖反弹即将到来！” 由价格决定：收盘于下方 = 卖出 / 收盘于内部 = 买入 SignalMode 参数是指标的核心交易智能，决定了价格与外轨（缓冲区 8 和 9）的交互如何被解读，使指标能与您的特定交易策略保持一致。 2. 柱内优先级与置信度评估 触碰波带不再仅仅是简单的“真/假”触发，而是由 优先级引擎 (Priority Engine) 评估的加权事件： 突破模式： 优
      筛选:
      无评论
      回复评论