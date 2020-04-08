True strength index mt4

TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00

What you see on the chart:

  • Thick blue line 💙: main TSI, follows market momentum

  • Thick red line ❤️: signal line (perfect for spotting crossovers)

  • Thin blue bars 📊: from zero line up to the blue line

  • Dotted gray line in the middle ➖: zero level, easy to spot direction changes

Why it's practical every day:

  • Scale always fixed (-0.000001 to +0.000001), no surprises ✅

  • Zero repaint: calculated only on closed bars 🔒

  • Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN1) ⏰

  • Very lightweight: doesn't slow down your terminal ⚡

What you can easily adjust:

SignalPeriod = 2     (signal red line speed) ⚙️
SignalSmooth = 0.2   (signal smoothing) ⚙️

推荐产品
Professional Histogram MT 4
Evgeny Belyaev
指标
Professional Histogram   (PH) 是一种高效可靠的外汇、差价合约和二元期权交易工具。 PH 易于使用和配置，适合初学者和经验丰富的交易者。 与大多数指标不同，Professional Histogram 发现更长的趋势并提供更少的错误信号。 当出现买入或卖出信号时，会触发警报，让您及时开仓，避免一直坐在电脑前。 交易技巧 当直方图改变颜色时开仓。 请参阅屏幕截图 1 上的示例交易。 该指标最适合在 M15-H4 上交易。 特征 适合剥头皮和长线交易。 向电子邮件和移动设备发送信号。 易于使用和配置。 它既可以作为独立工具使用，也可以与其他指标结合使用。 无需重绘。 没有滞后。 参数 Period   - 负责计算指标的平均周期的关键参数。 Filter   - 过滤周期。 Alert   - 启用/禁用警报。 Email   - 启用/禁用电子邮件。 Push   - 启用/禁用向手机发送消息。 clrUPPER   - 正直方图颜色。 clrLOWER   - 负直方图颜色。 Width   - 线宽。 祝您交易顺利！
Interactive BB Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
2 (1)
指标
This indicator displays Bollinger Bands signals for multiple symbols and multiple time frames. The signals are created as a simple ratios which represent the distance between the current price and the moving average measured in standard deviations. This way we create a very versatile and easy to use indicator which helps us to identify not only the strongest trends but also the most overbought and oversold conditions. Features Accurate signals in real time for multiple time frames and multiple
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
指标
【ZhiBiCCI】指标适合所有的周期使用，也适合所有的市场品种。 【ZhiBiCCI】绿色实线是逆转看涨背离。绿色虚线是经典的看涨背离。 【ZhiBiCCI】向红色实线是反向看跌背离。红色虚线是古典看跌背离。 【ZhiBiCCI】可以在参数里面设置（Alert、Send mail、Send notification），设置为（true）就可以发送即时信号到警报窗口、电子邮件、即时消息。 参数设置说明： 【displayAlert】：这是警报开关，设置成true，如果出现箭头就会自动警报提示；设置成false，则不会警报提示。 【sendmail_NO_OFF】：这是发送邮件的开关，设置成true，如果出现箭头就会发送邮件到你在MT4设置好的邮箱里面；设置成false，则不会发邮件。 【sendnotification_NO_OFF】：这是发送即时消息的开关，设置成true，如果出现箭头就会发送消息到你的移动设备；设置成false，则不会发消息。 更多好用的指标网址： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
指标
MT5版本  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   是一個完整的交易系統，包含   Bill Williams   的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels   交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag   表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标 HTF Ichimoku 适用于 MT4。 - Ichimoku 指标是最强大的趋势指标之一。HTF 表示 - 更高时间框架。 - 此指标非常适合趋势交易者以及与价格行动条目的组合。 - HTF Ichimoku 指标允许您将更高时间框架的 Ichimoku 附加到当前图表。 - 上升趋势 - 红线高于蓝线（并且两条线都在云层上方）/ 下降趋势 - 红线低于蓝线（并且两条线都在云层下方）。 - 仅当价格突破 Ichimoku 云层顶部边界时才打开买入订单。 - 仅当价格突破 Ichimoku 云层底部边界时才打开卖出订单。 - HTF Ichimoku 指标提供了捕捉大趋势的机会。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 它是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
EAzy MACD Cross
Citoro
指标
MACD Cross with additional features which conditions must met if there was set on 1. Stochastic Limit : Buy Above, Buy Below, Sell Above & Sell Below 2. RSI Limit: Buy Above, Buy Below, Sell Above & Sell Below 3. EMA Limit : Buy if EMA1 & EMA2 above EMA3, Sell if EMA1 & EMA2 below EMA3 It also can set whether show arrow and sound alert. MACD, RSI, Stohastic and EMA values can be changed according each user
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
指标
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
指标
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
MA3 Trend MT4
Sergei Linskii
4.17 (6)
指标
MA3 Trend - is the good trend indicator  on three MAs.   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading). Individua
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
指标
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Gets
Andrey Kozak
指标
Gets is a smart trading system with complex market analysis mechanism. The operation principle of Gets is based on neural networks and diversified collection of information from various market analyzers. Then the system analyzes the statistical databases to create a general idea of the current market situation and the further price movement. The information is displayed on the screen in a simple and intuitive way - in the form of buy and sell arrows. Also, the information on the current trend st
Madx Cobra
Santi Dankamjad
指标
Madx Cobra Indicator. Create to traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator How to use : Setting Indicator 1. MA Fast  : Moving Average fast (10) 2. MA Slow :  Moving Average Slow control trend markets.(200) 3. ADX : Control trend(5) 4. For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars.  When arrow sky blue show or arrow up, you can entry order "Buy" or "Long" and arrow red show or arrow down, you can entry order "Sell" or "Short" Setting stop
Phantom Bands
Luke Anthony Caras
指标
Phantom Bands – MT4 Indicator Zone-Based Reaction Levels for Price Action Traders Phantom Bands is a MetaTrader 4 custom indicator that draws multiple adaptive bands on your chart. These levels are designed to assist traders in identifying potential price interaction zones based on internal logic — particularly useful for short-term discretionary strategies. Description This indicator creates zone-based bands around internal pivots. The logic behind the bands is based on price interaction
DeMarker with 2 Moving Averages ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于 MT4 的 Crypto_Forex 指标“DeMarker 和 2 条移动平均线”，无需重绘。 - DeMarker 振荡指标曲线指示指标计算期间当前价格相对于先前高点和低点的位置。 - “DeMarker 和 2 条移动平均线”指标允许您查看 DeMarker 振荡指标的快速和慢速移动平均线。 - 非常适合在超买区域（高于 0.7）进行卖出入场，在超卖区域（低于 0.3）进行买入入场。 - 指标可通过参数轻松设置，适用于任何时间范围。 - 您可以在图片上查看买入和卖出的入场条件。 - 买入信号条件： (1) - 当快速移动平均线在超卖区域向上穿过慢速移动平均线时：开仓买入。 (2) - 当 DeMarker 值在超买区域向下穿过快速移动平均线时：退出买入交易。 (3) - 卖出信号反之亦然。 // 优秀的交易机器人和指标可在此处获取： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Stochastic Divergence
Oleksii Pidlubnyi
3 (2)
指标
The indicator displays divergence and convergence on all instruments. It works on all timeframes. After finding divergence/convergence, the indicator draws a Buy or a Sell arrow according to the detected signal.  Settings Buy - show buy signals Sell - show sell signals Divergence - show divergence on the chart Convergence - show convergence on the chart KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing - Stochastic settings drawPriceTrendLines - draw a line (of divergence/covergence) on a price chart drawIndicatorTren
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
指标
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA
Aleksandr Tyunev
指标
一个非常简单但有效的指标。 它基于 Ichimoku 指标的 KijunSen 线和这条线上构建的平均 MA。 买入或卖出信号：这是两条线的交点！！！ 我自己经常使用 Ichimoku 指标的 KijunSen 线进行交易，如果价格较高，我只考虑购买，如果只有销售较低。 并且在平均 KijunSen 线并形成 KijunSen MA 线后，两条线的交点出现，这可以解释为交易信号的放大。 链接到指标的 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96160 指标参数： KijunSen - KijunSen 的计算周期。 KijunSen_MA - KijunSen MA 的计算周期。 MethodMA - 计算 KijunSen MA 价格的方法。 用于与 Expert Advisor 通信的指标缓冲区。      在缓冲区没有。 0 是指标的 KijunSen 线。      缓冲区 #1 包含指标的 KijunSen MA 线。
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
指标
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Stochastic Advanced MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
指标
The " Stochastic Advanced " indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Displaying the signals of the "Stoch
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Easy RSI Alerts
Luke Kendall
5 (1)
指标
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder and is a momentum oscillator that identifies overbought and oversold conditions. It is also a popular choice for many traders helping them find entries into the market. How it Works The simplest way to use the Relative Strength Index is to wait for an overbought or oversold condition and then enter into a trade when the RSI indicates that price is resuming in the dominant direction of the trend. Buy signals : For the first cond
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
指标
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
MACD Cross Color Change
Santi Dankamjad
指标
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional MACD on MT4. Macd Base line cross above Macd signal line the color of histogram change is red color and entry order Sell. Macd Base line cross below Macd signal line the color of histogram change is green color and entry order Buy. For above histogram of Macd can change color to good looking by can change color above zero line and lower line.
Search for Reversal
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
The Search for Reversal trend indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Indicator showing signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated times to enter the market with arrows. Using the indicator, you can optimally distribute the risk coefficient. Uses all one parameter for settings. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble so that the corresponding graph has an excellent project
Trend ZVD
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
The Trend ZVD Trend Indicator is important for identifying trends in financial markets. However, this indicator works equally well during consolidation periods. The Trend ZVD trend indicator indicates the direction in which the asset of your choice can move. The Trend ZVD trend indicator copes with the main task of trading: to find the entry point to the market at the time the trend is created and the exit point at the time it is completed. A trend in trade is the steady movement of quotes in
Pluuto Alert
Mati Maello
1 (1)
指标
This indicator Pluuto Alert indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line.Alert = arrow.When the alert is up the next alert is down,when the alert is down the next alert is up (new bar). Features FiltPer - displays indicator period.Line1. FiltPer2 - displays indicator period.Line2. Multiplier - displays indicator multiplier.(FlitPer,Line1;step) Deviation1 - displays indicator deviation.(Line2) Deviation2 - displays indicator deviation.(Arrow) Trend - displa
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
指标
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
SmartReversals Auto Optimized
Mohammad Rahchemandi
指标
SmartReversals Auto Optimized: 智能自适应图表指示器 您是否厌倦了那些只在特定市场有效的固定设置指标？ 您是否对无休止且毫无结果的手动优化感到沮丧？ 隆重推出 SmartReversals Auto Optimized – 首款能为 您的 图表自动优化的指标。 其真正的魔力在于它内置的 “自动优化引擎” (Auto-Optimization Engine) 。 革命性功能：智能自动优化 不再需要手动回测或猜测参数！ 当您首次将 SmartReversals 加载到任何图表（例如 EURUSD - H1）时，它会自动在后台开始密集的优化过程。 (请注意：这仅限首次为每个品种/时间周期运行的计算，可能需要 5 到 10 分钟。请耐心等待其完成。) 这个智能 系统会测试其核心策略参数和 动态止损 的数百种组合，以为该特定品种和时间周期找到 盈利能力最强的设置 。 经过一次性优化后，指标将锁定理想设置，并准备好提供历史上证明表现最佳的信号。 这是一款真正能适应任何市场的自适应指标。 图表专业绩效报告 完全透明！我们相信我们
Super Trend Filter Indicator
Jalitha K Johny
4.5 (4)
指标
Super Trend Filter Indicator Super trend Arrow Consider as a Master Candle , If super trend in Buy signal , then signal candle calculate as master candle  and master candle close above the open candle then calculate filter Buy Arrow.  If super trend in Sell signal , then signal candle calculate master candle  and master candle close below the open candle calculate filter Sell Arrow. 3 Target with Trailing Stop Loss 
Oracle Scalper
Andrey Kozak
指标
An arrow indicator is an indicator that displays arrows on a chart to indicate the direction of the market. The red arrow indicates an implied down move, while the blue arrow indicates an implied up move. The indicator works on all timeframes and all currency pairs. Trading strategy based on arrow indicator: Position entry: When the red arrow appears, open a sell position (short). When the blue arrow appears, open a buy position (long). Entry is made at the opening of the next bar after the a
该产品的买家也购买
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
指标
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
指标
趋势指标，趋势交易和过滤的突破性独特解决方案，所有重要趋势功能都内置在一个工具中！ 它是 100% 非重绘多时间框架和多货币指标，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。 限时优惠：支撑和阻力筛选指标仅售 50美元，终身有效。（原价 250 美元）（优惠延长） 趋势筛选器是有效的指标趋势跟踪指标，它在图表中提供带有点的箭头趋势信号。 趋势分析器指标中可用的功能： 1.趋势扫描仪。 2. 具有最大利润分析的趋势线。 3.趋势货币强度计。 4. 带有警报的趋势反转点。 5. 带有警报的强趋势点。 6. 趋势箭头 每日分析示例，每日信号表现...等与我们的趋势筛选指标，可以在这里找到： 点击这里 限时优惠：Trend Screener Indicator 仅售 50 美元且终身可用。原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有的高级指标以及分析示例、每日信号表现...等。 ： 点击这里 我们的趋势系统由 2 个指标组成： 1. Trend Screener Indicator：显示趋势仪表盘、图表中的趋势线、入场点...等。 2. Trend
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧以及我的“阿波罗价格行为系统”指标作为赠品！
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
指标
目前26%的折扣 任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
指标
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围:  所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑, EURAUD, XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最多
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
指标
PRO Renko Arrow Based System for trading renko charts.  准确的信号交易任何外汇工具. 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块! PRO Renko系统是RENKO图表上高度准确的交易系统。该系统是通用的。 该交易系统可应用于各种交易工具。 该系统有效地中和了所谓的市场噪音，打开了获得准确反转信号的通道。 该指标易于使用，只有一个参数负责产生信号。 您可以很容易地使算法适应您感兴趣的交易工具和renko酒吧的大小。 我很乐意通过提供任何咨询支持来帮助所有客户有效地使用该指标。 祝您交易成功！购买后，立即写信给我！ 我将与您分享我的建议和我的renko发电机。 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
指标
M1 Arrow - 基于市场的两个基本原则的盘中策略。 该算法基于使用附加过滤器对交易量和价格波动的分析。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素合二为一时才会发出信号。该指标使用较高时间框架的数据计算 M1 图表上某个范围的波浪。为了确认波浪，该指标使用了成交量分析。 从理论上讲，该指标可以与其他时间框架一起使用，但您需要考虑到该指标最初是为在 M1 上交易而开发的这一事实。 该指标是一个现成的交易系统。交易者所需要的只是跟随信号。此外，该指标可以成为您自己的交易系统的基础。交易仅在分钟图表上进行。 尽管指标使用 MTF 原理，但指标算法尽可能稳定。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易设置和建议！祝您交易成功！感谢您的关注！
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
指标
一款可以直观识别波段趋势的顶底指标，手工交易最佳选择，不重绘不漂移。 如何免费获得此指标： 了解更多信息 每间隔三天涨价$20元,涨价过程: 79--> 99 --> 119...... 涨到目标价 $ 1000为止。 适应任何新手和量化交易的朋友，可以把信号写入到EA中自由发挥，数组3和数组4，例：3>4为变绿，3<4为变红，如有不懂的请联系我。 参数简介: KQuantity  显示历史K线的数量 InpPeriod_3 指标获取范围参数 Popupalarm 弹窗报警开关 Mailalarm 邮件报警开关 AlarmTimeinterval  每报警一次的间隔时间 Upperhorizontalline 上方水平线参数 Lowerhorizontalline 下方水平线参数 ===================分析方法：===================== buy： 指标绿柱在下方水平线下，由红柱变成绿柱确定做buy。 sell：指标红柱在上方水平线上，由绿柱变成红柱确定做sell。
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
指标
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
指标
停止猜测，开始用统计优势交易 股票指数的交易方式与外汇不同。它们有固定的交易时段，隔夜会出现跳空，并遵循可预测的统计模式。这个指标为您提供所需的概率数据，让您能够自信地交易DAX、标普500和道琼斯等指数。 与众不同之处 大多数指标向您展示已经发生的事情。而这个指标向您展示接下来可能发生什么。每个交易日，指标都会根据100天的历史数据分析您当前的设置。它会找到具有相似跳空、相似开盘位置的日子，并准确计算价格到达关键水平的频率。不再猜测跳空是否会回补，或者昨天的高点是否会被测试。您将获得基于真实数据的精确百分比。 完整手册及所有参数说明请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 帮助您找到优质设置的策略指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371 搭配风险回报计算 + 快速交易管理按钮EA，轻松进行股指日内交易 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
指标
Apollo Secret Trend 是一个专业的趋势指标，可用于查找任何货币对和时间范围内的趋势。该指标可以轻松成为您的主要交易指标，无论您喜欢交易什么货币对或时间框架，您都可以使用它来检测市场趋势。通过在指标中使用特殊参数，您可以使信号适应您的个人交易风格。 该指标提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。指示器的信号不要重绘！在提供的屏幕截图中，您可以看到 Apollo Secret Trend 指标与超买/超卖振荡器指标相结合，我将完全免费为您提供。该交易系统可用于日间交易、剥头皮和长期交易。 购买后请联系我免费获得第二个超买超卖震荡指标！我还将为您提供有关如何使用该系统的说明。我还将与您分享丰厚的奖金！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！感谢您的关注！
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
趋势指标是用于金融市场交易的技术分析领域之一。 Angular Trend Lines - 全面确定趋势方向并产生入场信号。除了平滑蜡烛的平均方向 它还利用趋势线的倾斜角度。构建江恩角度的原理被当作倾斜角度的基础。 技术分析指标结合了烛台平滑和图表几何。 趋势线和​​箭头有两种类型：红线和箭头表示看涨方向。紫线和箭头表示看跌方向。 指示器功能 该指标使用简单、参数配置方便，可用于趋势分析和接收开仓信号。 指示器不会重新绘制，箭头出现在蜡烛的收盘处。 当信号发生时提供多种类型的警报。 可用于任何金融工具（外汇、加密货币、金属、股票、指数）。 该指标可以在任何时间范围和图表上发挥作用。 该指标采用轻量级算法，不加载处理器，确保在多个窗口中使用。 根据时间范围和交易方法选择参数。 主要输入参数 Period - 用于分析计算的蜡烛数量。 Angle ——趋势线的斜率。
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
作者的更多信息
Vortex oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move. Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorit
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Price manipulation risk mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Kst pro tools MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
Canal icare MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
CANAL d'ICARE (Icarus Channel) Master the art of flight and prudence. The ICARUS CHANNEL is the ultimate tool for identifying "Discount" buy zones and "Premium" sell zones in the market. Inspired by the desire to reach new heights, this unique indicator dissects price action into strategic levels around its average. It empowers you to trade with professional discipline, clearly showing when the market is too expensive (Premium) or too cheap (Discount). Key Features and Benefits Base SMA (T
Four rsi mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro! Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window , giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period , allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style. Key Features: 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously. ️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individ
Pairs synthetique mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Unlock Correlation Trading Power! Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. Picture this: Gold spikes ️, but Silver lags ️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intellige
Vortex oscillator mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move. Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorit
Fisher Transform MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
Klinger volume oscillator mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicato
Kst pro tools
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
Canal icare
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
CANAL d'ICARE (Icarus Channel) Master the art of flight and prudence. The ICARUS CHANNEL is the ultimate tool for identifying "Discount" buy zones and "Premium" sell zones in the market. Inspired by the desire to reach new heights, this unique indicator dissects price action into strategic levels around its average. It empowers you to trade with professional discipline, clearly showing when the market is too expensive (Premium) or too cheap (Discount). Key Features and Benefits Base SMA (T
Four rsi mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro! Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window , giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period , allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style. Key Features: 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously. ️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individ
Pairs synthetique mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Unlock Correlation Trading Power! Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. Picture this: Gold spikes ️, but Silver lags ️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intellige
Fisher Transform MT5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
True strength index mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00 What you see on the chart: Thick blue line   : main TSI, follows market momentum Thick red line   ️: signal line (perfect for spotting crossovers) Thin blue bars   : from zero line up to the blue line Dotted gray line in the middle   : zero level, easy to spot direction changes Why it's practical every day: Scale   always fixed   (-0.000001 to +0.000001), no surprises Zero repaint : calculated only on closed bars Works on   all timeframes   (M1 to MN1)
Klinger volume oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicat
筛选:
无评论
回复评论