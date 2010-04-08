Klinger volume oscillator mt4

Klinger Volume Oscillator 

Short Description

A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram.

Detailed Description

The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements.

The indicator calculates volume flow based on the Typical Price (HLC3). It helps visualize whether the volume is supporting the current price direction or if the volume and price are starting to diverge.

Visibility Configuration (Important)

To achieve optimal readability, the user must adjust the Max Positif and Max Negatif parameters according to the specific asset being traded:

  • Volume values vary significantly between Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Stocks.

  • Precise calibration of these boundaries allows the histogram to scale perfectly within the indicator window.

  • Proper configuration facilitates the observation of volume cycles and shifts in momentum.

Technical Features

  • Visual Representation: Green histogram for positive values and Red histogram for negative values.

  • Divergence Analysis: Assists in identifying situations where price action is no longer confirmed by volume flow.

  • Internal Smoothing: Utilizes a signal line (Trigger) to stabilize data and filter out isolated volume spikes.

  • Real-Time Calculation: The indicator is designed to be Non-Repainting; signals are fixed once the bar closes.

  • Versatility: Suitable for all timeframes and all financial asset classes.

Input Parameters

  • TrigLen: Smoothing period for the signal line.

  • FastX: Fast period for the volume moving average.

  • SlowX: Slow period for the volume moving average.

  • Max Positif / Max Negatif: Manual calibration settings required per asset to ensure maximum visual clarity.

Usage

This indicator serves as a supplement to traditional technical analysis. It is primarily used to confirm trend strength or to observe volume exhaustion during consolidation phases.


推荐产品
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
指标
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
Volume Profile Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
4.2 (5)
指标
This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Price Detect Volume
Svyatoslav Kucher
指标
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор  Price Detect   Volume поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Price Detect Volume  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий авторский алгоритм расчета, использующий объемы. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях. Также с помощью индикатора можно наблюдать за коррекцией цены в сторону глобального тренда, определять возможные границы окончания отката
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
指标
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
指标
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
Harvester for creating own strategies
Ivan Frolov
指标
This is a complex indicator for developing custom trading strategies. It can also sort out already existing strategies. The initial objective of the indicator was to combine a couple of indicators. After combining 12 indicators, I realized I need to implement the ability to separate them as well as arrange the signals from the built-in indicators and systems. The indicator provides signals as buffer arrows: 0 - buy, 1 - sell. The contents of the complex indicator: Indicators Let me know if you
Real Liquidity
Yang Liu
指标
这个指标内置了交易量统计，根据实时交易量以及对比最近500根K线的交易量，实现了真实的流动性区域识别功能。 根据识别的结果，在图表中绘画出流动性区域，这些流动性区域预示着价格将会去到哪些价位。 我们通常在相对大一些的周期去寻找还未被触碰到的关键流动性区域，然后在小周期内寻找合适的入场机会。 当价格触碰到关键流动性区域时，即可平仓离场。 流动性监测能够有效的帮助客户了解，价格将要去到哪里，为什么去到那里，哪些区域能够促使价格反转等等作用。 流动性区域也分为高阻力流动性区域和低阻力流动性区域，价格往往会通过低阻力流动性区域，而高阻力流动性区域则往往会让价格产生回调或反转。 掌握这些知识和理论，有助于帮助投资者了解价格走势逻辑。
Activity Meter
Svyatoslav Kucher
指标
Activity Meter is designed to identify the activity of sellers or buyers, to detect the current trend, and to search for extrema, where the price may reverse and the current trend may be replaced by the opposite one. The indicator works with any symbol provided that you have sufficient history data for a timeframe the indicator is launched at. It is recommended to launch Activity Meter on M1, М5, М15. Alerts Alerts are activated when the indicator histogram crosses the dynamic level upwards for
Volume Delta Panel
Chantal Sala
4.8 (10)
指标
Volume DeltaPanel is a very powerful indicator that read the supply on Market. It calculates the Delta from movement of the price and the difference of BUY volumes and SELL volumes. The Volumes are added to price and normalized to symbol points. Its special structure allows you to get all Time Frames values available on the platform MT4. Panel can show 28 instruments simultaneously all customizable according to the offer of the Broker. A good observation of this instrument can suggest great ent
DSZ Mini Charts
Dariusz Szewczyk
指标
This indicator displays a bar chart for any time period and symbol. It allows to implement "top-down" investment approach. Charts have many features including unique statistical bands, rounded numbers, pivots, the elapsed time count, information about orders, change chart by clicking, saving and loading graphic objects and many others. Key Futures Up to 9 chart per row. Unlimited number of instances. Symbol and timeframe freely adjustable for every chart. Moving Averages that have a unique meth
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Major FX Signal Panel ( AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This  Panel  is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessin
Bollinger Bands Higher Time Frame mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于 MT4 的 Crypto_Forex 指标“HTF 布林带”。 - 使用适用于 MT4 的专业指标“HTF 布林带”升级您的交易方法。HTF 代表“更高时间框架”。 - 布林带是市场上最优秀的指标之一，是完美的交易工具。 - 大约 90% 的价格波动发生在两个布林带之间。 - HTF 布林带指标非常适合多时间框架交易系统，可设置价格波动入场点，或与其他指标结合使用。 - 此指标允许您将更高时间框架的布林带附加到您当前的图表中。 ................................................................................................................. // 优秀的交易机器人和指标可在此处获取： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
UPD1 Impulse Candle
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
指标
该指标可搜索脉冲蜡烛并将其显示在图表上。 它包括一个阴影过滤器。它还能找到布林线的突破水平。 在设置中可以启用多货币仪表盘。 警报可选择当前图表或整个列表。 Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 交易模式： 趋势回测。 假突破。 其他。 EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15、M30、H1。 输入参数。 基本参数。 Bars Count - 指标运行的历史条数。 Coeff Period - 计算周期。 Min HL Coeff - 在该系数之上搜索蜡烛图。默认值为 2.0，但如果要在更高时间框架上获得更多信号，可以设置为 1.5。 Shadow Filter – 数值越大，烛台上阴影的大小就越大。最好设置为 50 或更低。 烛台的可视化。 Color Bar – 启用/禁用蜡烛填充。 Width Color Bar (-1 auto) – 填充厚度。默认为-1 自动，此时填充厚度与蜡烛图厚度一致。 Show Arrows On Chart – 在大蜡烛图上方显示数值。它们表示蜡烛比平均值大多
Quantum Swing
Yriy Doronin
5 (3)
指标
量子擺動 1.什麼是量子擺動？ 該指標基於量子數學，以高概率和方向精度顯示未來價格水平。級別顯示為進行交易決策的區域;它們明確定義了具有最小和最大利潤的訂單的窄範圍。該指標顯示不同時期的未來交易區H1，H4，D，W。它還顯示量子振盪而不參考時間。適用於所有交易工具。外匯市場，股票市場，期貨市場和商品市場將改變為MT4交易平台上使用的所有工具。 2.量子擺動的優點和不同之處： 在線汽車打造優質交易平台。 交易決策區域的構建和顯示的準確性。 以未來時態展示貿易區，帶領您領先一步。 易於使用和應用。 聊天電報中頻道的在線支持 https://t.me/nest8 每日評論和直播YouTube頻道 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzapOX0cGfc&feature=youtu.be 2.交易策略。 指標描述，交易策略，調整和交易計劃將在YouTube頻道上詳細顯示，並在聊天電報中進行討論。
FREE
Forex Volume MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
KT Forex Volume 以彩色柱状图的形式显示货币对的买入和卖出成交量。成交量由某一资产的买入和卖出交易构成。 在外汇市场中： 如果买入量大于卖出量，该货币对的价格通常会上涨。 如果卖出量大于买入量，该货币对的价格通常会下跌。 功能特点 通过使用点差成交量数据进行确认，避免不良交易。 帮助您跟随市场上的大资金参与者。 集成所有 Metatrader 警报提醒功能。 关于 Tick 成交量的使用 与其他市场不同，现货外汇市场是一个非集中式市场，因此零售交易者很难获得真实准确的成交量数据。 资深外汇交易员 Caspar Marney 于 2011 年提交的一份研究报告指出，Tick 成交量与实际成交量之间存在高度相关性和准确性。 柱状图计算公式 KT Forex Volume 指标基于 Chaikin 振荡器计算得出。该振荡器由 Marc Chaikin 提出，通过测量快速和慢速移动平均线之间的累积/分布关系来构建。 N = [(收盘价 - 最低价) - (最高价 - 收盘价)] / (最高价 - 最低价) M = N * 成交量(周期) ADL = M(前一周期) + M
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
指标
Volume Champion 是一种分析市场交易量并以直方图形式显示数据的指标。您无需深入研究市场分析理论。您可以简单地跟随指标读数。指标柱根据对市场交易量结构的分析显示价格变动的潜在方向。该指标设计用于更高的时间范围，例如 H4、D1、W1。信号不呈现！ 从技术上讲，该指标可以根据交易者的需要与其他时间范围一起使用。此外，该指标可用于任何货币对，但该指标最适用于某些货币对，例如 USDJPY、EURJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD 和其他一些货币对。购买后，我将提供该指标的最佳货币对的完整列表。 购买后请联系我。我将为您提供支持的货币对列表以及出色的赠金指标，以帮助您在交易中获得更多利润！ 感谢您的关注！
UPD1 Volume Cluster
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.81 (16)
指标
该算法根据指标 UPD1 Trend Direction 找到波动性降低的区域，并根据指标 UPD1 Volume Box 建立最大水平交易量。 通常，退出累积时会发生强烈的趋势运动。 如果价格已经离开积累，那么它可以测试其最大水平量（POC）。 智能警报可在设置中使用。 输入参数 。 基本设置 。 Bars Count – 指标将工作的历史柱数 。 Timeframe Flat - 选择正在搜索单位和正在构建集群的时间框架。 默认情况下，它始终是当前的。 Data Source - 报价时间范围的选择。 自动检测（最佳） 。 Vertical Step - 影响密度和垂直精度 。 Period - 选择振荡器周期 。 Start Flat After Bar - 趋势结束后忽略多少支蜡烛开始画平 。 Minimal Flat Bars - 单位内最少蜡烛数目 。 ID - 指标编号。 选择不同的标识符以多次在图表上设置指标。 例如，具有不同时期的平坦。 视觉设置 。 Cluster Width - POC/簇线厚度 。 Cluster UP / DN Color - 线条颜色
FREE
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
指标
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
Market Marker MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (8)
指标
The indicator displays peak levels of activity formed by the maximum volume, tracks the correlation of the candles on all timeframes (from the highest to the lowest one). Each volume level is a kind of key trading activity. The most important cluster is inside a month, week, day, hour, etc. Indicator operation features A volume level receives Demand status if the nearest volume level located to the left and above has been broken upwards. A volume level receives Supply status if the nearest volu
ATR Trailing Stop ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT4 指标“ATR 追踪止损”，无需重绘。 - 使用适用于 MT4 的出色辅助 ATR 追踪止损指标升级您的交易方法。 - 该指标非常适合追踪止损。 - ATR 追踪止损可自动适应市场波动。 - 无延迟，设置简便。 - 该指标非常适合与价格行动相结合，顺应主要趋势方向。 ................................................................................................................. // 优秀的交易机器人和指标可在此处获取： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Basic Volume Profile
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
指标
使用我们的 Metatrader 交易量曲线指标，探索交易量分析的威力!  / MT5 版本 基本成交量曲线是专为希望优化交易的手动交易者设计的指标。对于任何希望更好地了解市场行为的严肃交易者而言，成交量曲线指标都是必不可少的工具。利用我们的创新解决方案，您可以清晰、简明地直观了解交易量在不同价格间的分布情况。这样，您就可以确定关键的关注区域，如支撑位和阻力位、累积区和分布区以及重要的控制点。与显示特定日期交易量的普通交易量指标不同，Basic Volume Profile 显示的是特定价格的交易量。 我们的指标具有直观和可定制的界面，让您可以根据自己的交易偏好进行调整。 特点 在价格图表上清晰显示成交量概况。 快速识别高低成交量活动区域。 完全自定义颜色和样式，以适应您的交易风格。 支持多时段综合分析。 专门的技术支持，确保体验顺畅。 配置参数 指标设置 Number of histograms: 要显示的成交量条数 Profile position:   是否希望在第一根蜡烛或侧面显示成交量曲线 Color mode:   是否希望将成交量曲线分为看涨/看跌两种模式 指标
Just Currency Strength
Pankom Sriboonlue
5 (1)
指标
Just Currency Strength is a simple, and easy to use as a market analysis tool. It could helps trader to understand the broder view of the market and forcasting the movemt of each currency symbol and trend direction of each specific currency pair. Parameters Timeframe (Move Timeframe box to move the pannel) Currency (Must NOT be less than 5 currencies) Refreshtime in second Colors Strong//Weak//Neutrial Alerts setting Alert On/Off Push notification On/Off Happy Trading...
FREE
Probability distribution PRO
Aleksey Ivanov
指标
Indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment.   Operation principles and features Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and m
Volume in Range MT4
Navdeep Singh
指标
Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
Volume Profil MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Volume Profile Rectangle 概要 交互式 成交量分布指标 ，用于在选定区域内显示每个价格水平的成交量水平分布。它会自动创建一个可移动的矩形，并以彩色条形图显示多头与空头成交量的分布情况。 功能说明： 显示水平成交量 ：以水平条形图形式可视化每个价格水平的成交量分布 多空分析 ：绿色代表多头主导成交量，红色代表空头主导成交量 交互式矩形 ：移动矩形后自动更新分析结果 自动创建 ：启动后自动生成一个默认矩形，可立即使用 工作原理： 区域选择 ：矩形（自动或手动创建）定义分析区域（时间 + 价格） 成交量分布 ：将价格区间分为若干级别（可调分辨率），并分配选定K线的成交量 智能上色 ：分析每个价格级别，判断多头或空头成交量是否占主导 动态显示 ：当图表移动、缩放或滚动时，条形图会自动重绘 可选过滤器 ：可按K线实体或全影线过滤（垂直过滤） 主要参数设置： 矩形 RectangleName ：矩形名称（默认值："VolumeRect"） AutoCreateRectangle ：启动时自动创建矩形 可视化 MaxBarWidthPixels ：条形的最大宽度（默认 120
Candle Volume Strength
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
指标
蜡烛成交量强度是一种先进的成交量分析指标，可洞察买卖双方之间的持续竞争。它计算并可视化实时成交量变化，帮助交易者更准确地确认突破、趋势、回撤和反转。 主要特点： 基于成交量的确认—— 该指标监控成交量变化，并在市场力量在买家和卖家之间转移时发出警报。 趋势和突破验证—— 通过分析交易量分布，交易者可以确认市场趋势和突破信号的强度。 反转和回撤检测—— 成交量模式有助于识别价格走势中的潜在转折点。 支撑和阻力洞察—— 关键水平附近的成交量增加增强了对其可靠性的信心。 简单有效的可视化—— 以直方图形式显示买卖强度，以便于解释。 蜡烛图成交量强度可帮助交易者利用成交量分析确认市场走势，从而做出明智的决策。在突破期间，高交易量表明市场参与度高，从而增强了突破信号的有效性并降低了错误动作的可能性。理解趋势强度变得更容易，因为上升趋势中成交量的增加证实了持续的购买压力，而下降趋势中成交量的增加表明强劲的卖出活动，为交易者提供了对趋势延续的更大信心。此外，该指标通过识别价格变动和成交量活动之间的差异来帮助发现潜在的趋势逆转。例如，如果价格继续上涨而成交量下降，则可能表明趋势减弱并可能出现逆转。
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
指标
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Horizontal tick volumes
Aleksandr Suchkov
指标
Horizontal tick volumes (HTV) Horizontal tick volumes - an easy and convenient indicator of a horizontal market profile in a user-selected time. Produces a visual image of strong trading levels by maximum peaks past volumes and trading direction by color (sell or buy), and also allows you to detect smaller trading levels by differentiating past volumes. In the "Optimal" mode, when displayed on chart periods up to and including "M30", the data of one-minute bars are used, on H1 and H4 - five-minu
该产品的买家也购买
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
指标
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
指标
趋势指标，趋势交易和过滤的突破性独特解决方案，所有重要趋势功能都内置在一个工具中！ 它是 100% 非重绘多时间框架和多货币指标，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。 限时优惠：支撑和阻力筛选指标仅售 50美元，终身有效。（原价 250 美元）（优惠延长） 趋势筛选器是有效的指标趋势跟踪指标，它在图表中提供带有点的箭头趋势信号。 趋势分析器指标中可用的功能： 1.趋势扫描仪。 2. 具有最大利润分析的趋势线。 3.趋势货币强度计。 4. 带有警报的趋势反转点。 5. 带有警报的强趋势点。 6. 趋势箭头 每日分析示例，每日信号表现...等与我们的趋势筛选指标，可以在这里找到： 点击这里 限时优惠：Trend Screener Indicator 仅售 50 美元且终身可用。原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有的高级指标以及分析示例、每日信号表现...等。 ： 点击这里 我们的趋势系统由 2 个指标组成： 1. Trend Screener Indicator：显示趋势仪表盘、图表中的趋势线、入场点...等。 2. Trend
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧以及我的“阿波罗价格行为系统”指标作为赠品！
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
指标
目前26%的折扣 任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
指标
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围:  所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑, EURAUD, XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最多
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
指标
PRO Renko Arrow Based System for trading renko charts.  准确的信号交易任何外汇工具. 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块! PRO Renko系统是RENKO图表上高度准确的交易系统。该系统是通用的。 该交易系统可应用于各种交易工具。 该系统有效地中和了所谓的市场噪音，打开了获得准确反转信号的通道。 该指标易于使用，只有一个参数负责产生信号。 您可以很容易地使算法适应您感兴趣的交易工具和renko酒吧的大小。 我很乐意通过提供任何咨询支持来帮助所有客户有效地使用该指标。 祝您交易成功！购买后，立即写信给我！ 我将与您分享我的建议和我的renko发电机。 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
指标
M1 Arrow - 基于市场的两个基本原则的盘中策略。 该算法基于使用附加过滤器对交易量和价格波动的分析。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素合二为一时才会发出信号。该指标使用较高时间框架的数据计算 M1 图表上某个范围的波浪。为了确认波浪，该指标使用了成交量分析。 从理论上讲，该指标可以与其他时间框架一起使用，但您需要考虑到该指标最初是为在 M1 上交易而开发的这一事实。 该指标是一个现成的交易系统。交易者所需要的只是跟随信号。此外，该指标可以成为您自己的交易系统的基础。交易仅在分钟图表上进行。 尽管指标使用 MTF 原理，但指标算法尽可能稳定。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易设置和建议！祝您交易成功！感谢您的关注！
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
指标
一款可以直观识别波段趋势的顶底指标，手工交易最佳选择，不重绘不漂移。 如何免费获得此指标： 了解更多信息 每间隔三天涨价$20元,涨价过程: 79--> 99 --> 119...... 涨到目标价 $ 1000为止。 适应任何新手和量化交易的朋友，可以把信号写入到EA中自由发挥，数组3和数组4，例：3>4为变绿，3<4为变红，如有不懂的请联系我。 参数简介: KQuantity  显示历史K线的数量 InpPeriod_3 指标获取范围参数 Popupalarm 弹窗报警开关 Mailalarm 邮件报警开关 AlarmTimeinterval  每报警一次的间隔时间 Upperhorizontalline 上方水平线参数 Lowerhorizontalline 下方水平线参数 ===================分析方法：===================== buy： 指标绿柱在下方水平线下，由红柱变成绿柱确定做buy。 sell：指标红柱在上方水平线上，由绿柱变成红柱确定做sell。
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
指标
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
指标
停止猜测，开始用统计优势交易 股票指数的交易方式与外汇不同。它们有固定的交易时段，隔夜会出现跳空，并遵循可预测的统计模式。这个指标为您提供所需的概率数据，让您能够自信地交易DAX、标普500和道琼斯等指数。 与众不同之处 大多数指标向您展示已经发生的事情。而这个指标向您展示接下来可能发生什么。每个交易日，指标都会根据100天的历史数据分析您当前的设置。它会找到具有相似跳空、相似开盘位置的日子，并准确计算价格到达关键水平的频率。不再猜测跳空是否会回补，或者昨天的高点是否会被测试。您将获得基于真实数据的精确百分比。 完整手册及所有参数说明请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 帮助您找到优质设置的策略指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371 搭配风险回报计算 + 快速交易管理按钮EA，轻松进行股指日内交易 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
指标
Apollo Secret Trend 是一个专业的趋势指标，可用于查找任何货币对和时间范围内的趋势。该指标可以轻松成为您的主要交易指标，无论您喜欢交易什么货币对或时间框架，您都可以使用它来检测市场趋势。通过在指标中使用特殊参数，您可以使信号适应您的个人交易风格。 该指标提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。指示器的信号不要重绘！在提供的屏幕截图中，您可以看到 Apollo Secret Trend 指标与超买/超卖振荡器指标相结合，我将完全免费为您提供。该交易系统可用于日间交易、剥头皮和长期交易。 购买后请联系我免费获得第二个超买超卖震荡指标！我还将为您提供有关如何使用该系统的说明。我还将与您分享丰厚的奖金！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！感谢您的关注！
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
趋势指标是用于金融市场交易的技术分析领域之一。 Angular Trend Lines - 全面确定趋势方向并产生入场信号。除了平滑蜡烛的平均方向 它还利用趋势线的倾斜角度。构建江恩角度的原理被当作倾斜角度的基础。 技术分析指标结合了烛台平滑和图表几何。 趋势线和​​箭头有两种类型：红线和箭头表示看涨方向。紫线和箭头表示看跌方向。 指示器功能 该指标使用简单、参数配置方便，可用于趋势分析和接收开仓信号。 指示器不会重新绘制，箭头出现在蜡烛的收盘处。 当信号发生时提供多种类型的警报。 可用于任何金融工具（外汇、加密货币、金属、股票、指数）。 该指标可以在任何时间范围和图表上发挥作用。 该指标采用轻量级算法，不加载处理器，确保在多个窗口中使用。 根据时间范围和交易方法选择参数。 主要输入参数 Period - 用于分析计算的蜡烛数量。 Angle ——趋势线的斜率。
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
作者的更多信息
Vortex oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move. Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorit
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Price manipulation risk mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Kst pro tools MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
Canal icare MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
CANAL d'ICARE (Icarus Channel) Master the art of flight and prudence. The ICARUS CHANNEL is the ultimate tool for identifying "Discount" buy zones and "Premium" sell zones in the market. Inspired by the desire to reach new heights, this unique indicator dissects price action into strategic levels around its average. It empowers you to trade with professional discipline, clearly showing when the market is too expensive (Premium) or too cheap (Discount). Key Features and Benefits Base SMA (T
Four rsi mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro! Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window , giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period , allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style. Key Features: 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously. ️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individ
Pairs synthetique mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Unlock Correlation Trading Power! Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. Picture this: Gold spikes ️, but Silver lags ️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intellige
Vortex oscillator mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move. Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorit
Fisher Transform MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
True strength index mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00 What you see on the chart: Thick blue line   : main TSI, follows market momentum Thick red line   ️: signal line (perfect for spotting crossovers) Thin blue bars   : from zero line up to the blue line Dotted gray line in the middle   : zero level, easy to spot direction changes Why it's practical every day: Scale   always fixed   (-0.000001 to +0.000001), no surprises Zero repaint : calculated only on closed bars Works on   all timeframes   (M1 to MN1)
Kst pro tools
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
Canal icare
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
CANAL d'ICARE (Icarus Channel) Master the art of flight and prudence. The ICARUS CHANNEL is the ultimate tool for identifying "Discount" buy zones and "Premium" sell zones in the market. Inspired by the desire to reach new heights, this unique indicator dissects price action into strategic levels around its average. It empowers you to trade with professional discipline, clearly showing when the market is too expensive (Premium) or too cheap (Discount). Key Features and Benefits Base SMA (T
Four rsi mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro! Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window , giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period , allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style. Key Features: 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously. ️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individ
Pairs synthetique mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Unlock Correlation Trading Power! Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. Picture this: Gold spikes ️, but Silver lags ️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intellige
Fisher Transform MT5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
True strength index mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00 What you see on the chart: Thick blue line   : main TSI, follows market momentum Thick red line   ️: signal line (perfect for spotting crossovers) Thin blue bars   : from zero line up to the blue line Dotted gray line in the middle   : zero level, easy to spot direction changes Why it's practical every day: Scale   always fixed   (-0.000001 to +0.000001), no surprises Zero repaint : calculated only on closed bars Works on   all timeframes   (M1 to MN1)
Klinger volume oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicat
筛选:
无评论
回复评论