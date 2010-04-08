Klinger volume oscillator mt4

Klinger Volume Oscillator

Short Description

A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram.

Detailed Description

The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements.

The indicator calculates volume flow based on the Typical Price (HLC3). It helps visualize whether the volume is supporting the current price direction or if the volume and price are starting to diverge.

Visibility Configuration (Important)

To achieve optimal readability, the user must adjust the Max Positif and Max Negatif parameters according to the specific asset being traded:

Volume values vary significantly between Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Stocks.

Precise calibration of these boundaries allows the histogram to scale perfectly within the indicator window.

Proper configuration facilitates the observation of volume cycles and shifts in momentum.

Technical Features

Visual Representation: Green histogram for positive values and Red histogram for negative values.

Divergence Analysis: Assists in identifying situations where price action is no longer confirmed by volume flow.

Internal Smoothing: Utilizes a signal line (Trigger) to stabilize data and filter out isolated volume spikes.

Real-Time Calculation: The indicator is designed to be Non-Repainting; signals are fixed once the bar closes.

Versatility: Suitable for all timeframes and all financial asset classes.

Input Parameters

TrigLen: Smoothing period for the signal line.

FastX: Fast period for the volume moving average.

SlowX: Slow period for the volume moving average.

Max Positif / Max Negatif: Manual calibration settings required per asset to ensure maximum visual clarity.

Usage

This indicator serves as a supplement to traditional technical analysis. It is primarily used to confirm trend strength or to observe volume exhaustion during consolidation phases.