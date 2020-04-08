✅ Overview

KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST).

It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading, thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic.

This indicator shows only meaningful momentum, exactly when it matters.

📊 Indicator Components

🔹 KST Line (blue)

Measures the true strength of market momentum

Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate of Change values

🔹 Signal Line (red)

Moving average of the KST

Used as a reference to determine momentum dominance

🔹 Smart Histogram (green / red)

Displays which line is currently dominant

Automatically filters out neutral market phases

🟢🔴 Simplified Bar Logic

✅ Display condition

Histogram bars appear only when:

Both KST and Signal are above zero (bullish context)

or both are below zero (bearish context)

Otherwise, no bars are shown.

🟢 Green Bars – Dominant Momentum

KST is stronger than the Signal

Main momentum is accelerating

The bar extends from 0 to the dominant value

🔴 Red Bars – Weakening Momentum

Signal dominates the KST

Momentum is slowing down or preparing to reverse

The bar extends from 0 to the dominant value

✅ One-Glance Interpretation

Market Context Histogram Strong directional momentum 🟢 Green Momentum losing strength 🔴 Red Neutral / transition phase —

🚀 Key Advantages

✔ Instant momentum clarity

✔ Zero unnecessary noise

✔ No misleading signals around zero

✔ Works on all markets

✔ Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

✔ Clear and intuitive visual design

🎯 Recommended Use

Confirm existing trends

Filter trade entries

Identify momentum acceleration or slowdown

Excellent synergy with: Price Action Support & Resistance Moving Averages Breakout and Pullback strategies



⚙ Adjustable Parameters

4 ROC periods

4 SMA smoothing periods

Signal line period

➡ Easily adaptable to any trading style

✅ Conclusion

KST Pro Tools turns the traditional KST into a modern, visual, and professional momentum tool.