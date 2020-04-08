Fisher Transform MT5

Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator

Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER.

The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience.

What makes this version superior to the standard indicator?

To turn this into a professional-grade tool, we have integrated four exclusive modules:

  1. Smart Trend Filtering (Gray Zones): The indicator now analyzes the long-term trend. If a signal is risky or contradicts the overall market direction, it turns gray. You’ll know exactly when to sit on the sidelines.

  2. Real Flow Weighting (Volume): Unlike the original which only looks at price, our version analyzes trading volume. A price move is only validated if there is actual buying or selling pressure supporting it.

  3. Dynamic Volatility Envelopes (White Lines): The indicator automatically adjusts to market conditions (calm or volatile). It creates "normality zones": when the indicator breaks outside these lines, you know an explosive momentum move is happening.

  4. Zero-Lag Smoothing: We have eliminated "choppy" signals and fake line crosses while maintaining the legendary speed of the Fisher Transform.

🚀 Why this will improve your trading:

  • Clear Signals: Blue for Buy, Red for Sell. No guesswork.

  • Built-in Protection: The filtering system helps you avoid losses during flat or ranging market phases.

  • Universal: Performs across all assets (Forex, Indices, Cryptos) and all timeframes.

