Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection

Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets.

CORE FEATURES:

Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis

Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations

Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance

Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Month)

Smart decimal formatting (auto-detects Gold, Indices, Forex)

Advanced Signal System

Rejection arrows at key VWAP levels and standard deviation bands

Breakout signals with volume confirmation

ATR-based filtering to eliminate false signals

Customizable trend analysis with consecutive bar confirmation

Professional Band System

Three levels of standard deviation bands

Percentage-based or standard deviation calculation modes

Independent band visibility controls

Color-coded zones for instant market analysis

Real-Time Analysis Dashboard

Live VWAP analysis table with session/weekly/monthly data

Distance calculations in pips

Band zone identification

Volume trend analysis

Professional styling with customizable colors and positioning

Smart Alert System

Email, popup, and sound alerts for all signal types

Separate alerts for rejection and breakout signals

Real-time signal confirmation

ADVANCED CUSTOMIZATION:

5 price source options (HLC3, Close, Open, High, Low)

Adjustable signal parameters (wick size, body ratio, lookback periods)

Volume confirmation toggle

Hide on daily timeframes option

Fully customizable colors and styles

PROFESSIONAL FEATURES:

Optimized for all market sessions

Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities)

No repainting - signals are final when bar closes

Efficient memory usage and fast calculation

Compatible with Expert Advisors and automated trading

PERFECT FOR:

Day traders seeking precise VWAP entries

Swing traders using multi-timeframe analysis

Scalpers needing quick rejection signals

Professional traders requiring institutional-level tools

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT:

Combines 45 indicator buffers for comprehensive analysis

Previous day VWAP extensions (unique feature)

Intelligent symbol detection for optimal decimal display

Professional analysis table with real-time updates

Advanced signal filtering to reduce false positives

Installation & Usage: Simply drag and drop onto any chart. The indicator auto-configures for optimal performance while remaining fully customizable for advanced users.

Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Major Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40, etc.), Commodities

Key Benefits:

Enhanced trading accuracy with multi-timeframe analysis

Professional-grade signal detection system

Real-time market analysis dashboard

Comprehensive customization options

Zero repainting guarantee

Technical Specifications:

45 indicator buffers for maximum data processing

ATR-based signal validation

Multi-timeframe calculation engine

Smart memory management

Cross-platform compatibility

Note: This is a professional trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Version 2.1 Updates:

Enhanced signal accuracy

Improved analysis table formatting

Optimized performance for all symbol types

Bug fixes and stability improvements

Take your VWAP trading to the next level with Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro - where precision meets profitability.



