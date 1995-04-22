Ultimate Day Trading System MT5

  • 专家
  • Michael Prescott Burney
    Michael Prescott Burney

    Michael Prescott Burney

    3 (242)
    我是专业交易员和Expert Advisor（自动化交易系统）开发者，专注于为MetaTrader 5打造高性能、以风险控制为核心的交易系统。我的优势源于真实的市场经验——经历回撤、不断优化策略，并建立起一套在实盘环境中可稳定执行的纪律化、可复制交易框架。
    我是Code Guardian的创始人，该平台致力于为交易者提供实用工具与教育资源，帮助他们以更清晰的思路和更坚定的信心参与市场。作为五个孩子的父亲，我的使命建立在通过精准、稳定和目标驱动来创造自由之上。
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  • 版本: 21.2
  • 激活: 20
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1

Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe.

The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies, an intelligent native AI agent, and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on single-strategy logic or rigid parameter sets, this system features a groundbreaking native intelligence core that continuously analyzes multiple market factors in real-time to dynamically select, activate, and optimize the most effective strategy combinations for current market conditions.

Core Technology: The Intelligent Native Agent

At the heart of the Ultimate Day Trading System lies our proprietary Native Agent Architecture, a sophisticated decision-making engine coded directly into the EA that functions as your personal trading intelligence operative. This is not basic algorithmic trading. It is adaptive machine-informed strategy management that operates continuously while markets are open.

The Native Agent continuously monitors and processes six critical market dimensions:

Trend Regime Detection – The agent identifies trending versus ranging markets across multiple timeframes by analyzing moving average alignments, ADX readings, and price structure characteristics. This ensures breakout strategies activate only when genuine trends exist, while mean-reversion algorithms engage during consolidation phases.

Volatility Analysis – By measuring Average True Range expansion and contraction cycles alongside standard deviation metrics from recent price action, the agent adjusts strategy aggression levels automatically. High volatility triggers tighter stop-loss protocols and reduced position sizing, while controlled volatility environments permit more aggressive target pursuit.

Session Optimization – The system recognizes Asian, London, and New York session characteristics individually. Each session carries distinct liquidity profiles, average range expectations, and behavioral patterns. The native agent tailors strategy selection and parameter sensitivity to match the current session's historical tendencies.

Correlation Monitoring – To prevent over-exposure to similar directional risk, the agent tracks inter-pair correlations in real-time. When multiple strategy signals align in identical directions, the agent modulates total exposure rather than compounding hidden correlation risk that appears diversified but behaves as a single concentrated bet.

Liquidity Assessment – Around major economic events, market liquidity can evaporate or spike unpredictably. The agent monitors spread behavior, tick frequency, and order book depth indicators to optimize entry and exit timing, avoiding execution during dangerous liquidity vacuums while capitalizing on high-liquidity windows for precision fills.

Drawdown Protection – Perhaps most critically, the agent implements dynamic drawdown defense mechanisms. When adverse conditions persist beyond normal thresholds, the system progressively reduces exposure, widens confirmation requirements, and can temporarily suspend new position opening until market structure normalizes. This protects capital during black-swan events and prolonged unfavorable regimes.

265 Integrated Trading Strategies

The Ultimate Day Trading System does not offer one or two approaches. It houses 265 distinct, battle-tested trading strategies, each designed for specific market scenarios. This comprehensive arsenal ensures the system maintains effectiveness across diverse market conditions without requiring manual intervention or optimization changes.

Trend-Following Strategies (78 Variants) – These algorithms excel when EURUSD establishes sustained directional movement. Moving average crossovers of varying periods, channel breakout detections with adaptive thresholds, momentum surge recognitions using rate-of-change analysis, and trend-continuation patterns following pullback completions all fall within this category. Each variant responds differently to trend strength and maturity, allowing the agent to select optimal sensitivity for current conditions.

Mean-Reversion Strategies (52 Variants) – Markets spend significant time ranging rather than trending. During these phases, mean-reversion algorithms become primary drivers. Bollinger Band bounce entries at extreme bands, RSI divergence reversals from overbought or oversold territories, support and resistance level reactions confirmed by price rejection patterns, and statistical edge plays based on historical return distributions provide consistent opportunities when directional conviction remains absent.

Breakout Strategies (45 Variants) – Volatility expansion creates some of the most profitable trading opportunities. Session open breakouts capturing initial momentum, volatility contraction breakout setups preceding expansion events, chart pattern breakouts from triangles, rectangles, and wedges with volume-profile confirmation, and news-driven breakouts with smart slippage filters constitute this powerful category. The agent selects breakout variants matching anticipated catalyst type and magnitude.

Scalping Strategies (35 Variants) – Quick Capture Algorithm integration shines within scalping methodology. These strategies identify micro-inefficiencies invisible to standard indicators, executing rapid entry-exit cycles with ultra-tight stops. Tick-level pattern recognition, spread-edge exploitation during liquidity injections, micro-trend surfing on sub-H1 structures, and statistical arbitrage between correlated instruments on brief divergences generate frequent small wins that compound significantly over time.

News-Adaptive Strategies (30 Variants) – Economic releases create predictable volatility patterns when approached systematically. Pre-event positioning based on consensus deviation probabilities, post-news fade trades capturing overreactions, straddle-style breakout captures around high-impact announcements, and sentiment-shift continuations following policy decisions enable profitable participation during information-discovery periods that destroy less sophisticated systems.

Hybrid Composite Strategies (25 Variants) – The most sophisticated layer combines signals from multiple categories requiring confluence before activation. Multi-timeframe alignment confirmations, indicator-cluster agreements demanding three or more independent signals, volatility-regime-filtered trend entries, and event-contextualized technical setups represent the highest-conviction tier reserved for situations where probability skews substantially in your favor.

The genuine innovation lies not in possessing 265 strategies, but in having an intelligent agent that knows precisely which ones to deploy, at what intensity, and under what specific market conditions. This transforms a mere collection of algorithms into a coordinated, adaptive trading intelligence.

Quick Capture Algorithm: Increased Frequency Without Increased Drawdown

One of the most innovative features distinguishing the Ultimate Day Trading System is our exclusive Quick Capture Algorithm, proprietary technology engineered to increase trading frequency without proportional drawdown increase. Traditional Expert Advisors face a difficult mathematical tradeoff: more trades typically mean more risk exposure and deeper drawdowns due to compounded variance and inevitable losing streaks affecting larger sample sizes.

Our Quick Capture Algorithm resolves this paradox through five integrated mechanisms working in concert:

High-Probability Micro-Opportunity Detection – The algorithm identifies short-term price inefficiencies that remain invisible to standard indicators operating on conventional timeframes. By analyzing tick-level microstructure, order flow imbalances, and momentary liquidity disparities, it discovers entry points where expected value remains positive despite minimal price movement potential. These micro-opportunities occur frequently throughout each trading session, dramatically expanding trade count.

Ultra-Tight Stop Management – Rather than applying fixed pip-based stop losses, the Quick Capture Algorithm implements dynamic stops that adapt continuously to real-time market noise levels measured against recent volatility baselines. During quiet periods, stops tighten proportionally; during volatile expansions, they widen just enough to avoid premature exits while maintaining favorable risk-reward ratios. This precision reduces average loss size per trade even as trade frequency increases.

Partial Profit Optimization – The algorithm secures gains incrementally through structured partial-close protocols. As positions move favorably, portions close at predetermined profit targets, locking in gains while allowing remaining exposure to capture extended moves. This banked-profit approach means winning trades contribute to equity protection earlier and more reliably than full-position exit strategies.

Rapid Cycle Execution – Quick Capture trades operate on compressed timeframes within the H1 context. Entry-to-exit cycles complete within minutes to tens of minutes rather than hours, freeing margin for subsequent opportunities. This velocity enables dozens of potential trades daily where traditional systems might execute only a handful, multiplying compounding effects without extending total market exposure duration.

Correlation-Avoidance Logic – Despite increased trade frequency, the algorithm prevents over-exposure to similar setups through internal correlation tracking. When multiple Quick Capture signals derive from related market microstructures, the system selectively executes only the highest-conviction instances, maintaining diversification benefits even at high operational tempo.

The result is significantly higher trade frequency with controlled, predictable drawdown profiles, providing more opportunities to compound gains while maintaining professional-grade risk parameters that protect long-term account health.

The Canvas Dashboard: Professional Interface Design

Trading software need not resemble legacy spreadsheet applications. The Ultimate Day Trading System features a premium Canvas Dashboard that transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a command center combining aesthetic excellence with functional depth.

Visual Design Philosophy – The dashboard employs modern glassmorphism design principles with semi-transparent panels, subtle blur effects, and carefully chosen color palettes that reduce eye strain during extended monitoring sessions. Customizable themes allow personalization while maintaining professional appearance suitable for screenshot sharing or presentation contexts.

Real-Time Performance Metrics – At a glance, view current floating profit/loss, daily session performance, weekly and monthly cumulative returns, active position count, and margin utilization percentage. These metrics update continuously without requiring manual refresh or navigation between terminal windows.

Interactive Control Buttons – Override capabilities exist for traders who prefer maintaining final authority. One-click buttons enable or disable specific strategy categories, pause all new entries while maintaining existing position management, force-close all positions during emergency situations, or adjust overall aggression multipliers up or down based on discretionary market assessment.

Live P&L Tracking with Equity Visualization – A compact equity curve chart embedded within the dashboard displays performance trajectory over selectable time horizons. Drawdown depth markers highlight worst-case experienced levels, providing immediate psychological reference for risk tolerance comparison against actual historical outcomes.

Strategy Activity Heatmap – Visual representation shows which of the 265 strategies currently maintain active status, which recently executed trades, and which remain dormant awaiting appropriate conditions. Color coding indicates strategy health, recent win/loss performance, and agent confidence level in each algorithm's current applicability.

Smart Notification Panel – Important events surface through an organized notification stream rather than intrusive pop-ups. Trade executions, significant drawdown threshold breaches, agent mode changes, upcoming high-impact economic events, and system status updates appear chronologically with severity indicators and timestamp references.

Risk Exposure Meters – Current portfolio risk quantifies across multiple dimensions: total notional exposure as percentage of balance, correlation-weighted effective exposure accounting for overlapping directional bets, time-decay risk for positions approaching rollover or weekend holding costs, and event risk exposure summarizing vulnerability to imminent calendar catalysts.

The dashboard delivers information density without cognitive overload, presenting complete situational awareness through intuitive visual hierarchy that prioritizes critical data while keeping secondary details accessible on demand.

Why EURUSD H1 Represents the Optimal Trading Configuration For This System Style

We specifically engineered the Ultimate Day Trading System for EURUSD on the 1-hour timeframe because this combination represents the mathematically optimal balance between trading opportunity availability and signal quality reliability. Every aspect of the system's architecture assumes these parameters as foundational constants.

Liquidity Advantages – EURUSD consistently ranks as the most liquid currency pair globally, with daily turnover exceeding all other pairs by substantial margins. This liquidity manifests as tight bid-ask spreads reducing transaction costs, deep order books enabling sizable positions without significant slippage, and continuous two-sided markets ensuring exit availability whenever the agent decides to close positions. Less liquid pairs cannot guarantee these conditions, potentially undermining strategy execution quality.

Volatility Sweet Spot – The Euro-Dollar pair exhibits sufficient average true range movement to generate meaningful profit opportunities per trade, yet avoids extreme volatility spikes that characterize exotic or commodity-linked currencies. Predictable volatility permits reliable stop placement and target projection, whereas erratic volatility ranges render risk management calculations unreliable regardless of analytical sophistication.

Noise Filtration Benefits – The H1 timeframe filters out lower-timeframe chaos that plagues scalping systems. Tick noise, spread manipulation, and random walk fluctuations largely cancel out over 60-minute candle formations, leaving clearer signal components for strategy analysis. Higher timeframes like H4 or Daily sacrifice too many trading opportunities for the average retail trader seeking regular engagement and faster equity growth trajectories.

Signal Quality Enhancement – Technical indicators produce cleaner readings on H1 charts compared to shorter intervals. Moving averages smooth effectively without excessive lag, oscillators reach meaningful extremes rather than whipsawing constantly, and pattern formations complete with higher reliability rates. Strategy backtesting results transfer more faithfully from historical H1 data to live execution because signal generation mechanics operate on stable foundations.

Session Coverage Optimization – The 1-hour timeframe captures meaningful price movements across all major trading sessions. Asian session ranges establish levels that London sessions frequently test or break. New York openings react to overnight developments creating fresh opportunities. Each session generates multiple H1 candles containing tradable information, maximizing daily opportunity count without requiring 24-hour manual supervision.

Data Availability Depth – Decades of high-quality historical tick and M1 data exist for EURUSD, enabling robust H1 reconstruction for comprehensive backtesting, walk-forward validation, and strategy optimization exercises. This empirical foundation supports confidence that observed performance characteristics reflect genuine edge rather than curve-fitted anomalies possible on data-scarce alternatives.

This system was not developed as a generic Expert Advisor subsequently adapted for EURUSD compatibility. It was conceived, architected, tested, and refined exclusively for EURUSD H1 trading from inception.

Comprehensive Feature Summary

Feature Category Specification
Platform Compatibility MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Target Instrument EURUSD (Exclusively Optimized)
Primary Timeframe H1 (1-Hour Chart)
Total Strategy Count 265 Integrated Algorithms
Core Decision Engine Intelligent Native Agent Architecture
Proprietary Technology Quick Capture Algorithm
User Interface Interactive Canvas Dashboard
Risk Management Multi-Layer Dynamic Protection
Installation Format Standard MT5 Expert Advisor (.ex5)
Market Factor Analysis 6-Dimensional Real-Time Processing
Session Adaptation Asian, London, New York Optimization
Drawdown Control Dynamic Progressive Reduction Protocol

Ideal User Profile

The Ultimate Day Trading System serves distinct trader categories with particular effectiveness:

Day Traders seeking automated EURUSD H1 execution will find the system's session-aware architecture and rapid cycle capabilities aligned with intraday objectives. The agent manages active trading throughout market hours without requiring screen presence, yet provides dashboard visibility whenever review becomes desirable.

Algorithmic Trading Enthusiasts pursuing professional-grade tools gain access to multi-strategy architecture previously available only to institutional quantitative firms. The 265-strategy framework with intelligent selection demonstrates state-of-the-art automated trading concepts in accessible form.

Part-Time Traders needing reliable hands-free operation benefit from the system's autonomous nature. Employment, family, and other commitments no longer conflict with trading goals because the native agent maintains vigilance during market hours regardless of user availability.

Quantitative Analysts interested in multi-strategy systems can observe how intelligent agents coordinate heterogeneous algorithm portfolios. The transparent dashboard reveals strategy selection rationale, providing educational insight into advanced portfolio construction techniques.

Global Traders covering London and New York sessions from various time zones appreciate continuous operation across major liquidity windows. The system captures opportunities whether the user sleeps during Asian hours, works during London, or observes during New York afternoons.

Risk-Conscious Investors prioritizing capital preservation find comfort in layered drawdown protections, correlation avoidance logic, and dynamic position sizing. The system pursues returns aggressively when conditions warrant but retreats defensively when uncertainty elevates.

Experience the Difference

The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 transcends conventional Expert Advisor categorization. It is not merely automation. It is not simply a collection of indicators generating signals. It is a complete trading intelligence platform built for serious traders who demand more from their automated solutions.

With 265 strategies spanning every credible market approach, an AI-powered native agent making real-time tactical decisions, and the revolutionary Quick Capture Algorithm maximizing opportunity frequency without sacrificing risk control, you finally experience what intelligent automated trading truly offers.

Stop accepting single-strategy Expert Advisors that perform adequately during favorable conditions but deteriorate when markets shift. Stop tolerating beautiful backtests that crumble during forward execution. Stop compromising between trade frequency and drawdown safety.

The Ultimate Day Trading System delivers comprehensive capability without requiring you to choose between competing priorities. It adapts so you do not have to constantly intervene. It diversifies so you do not bear concentrated strategy risk. It protects so you do not fear account-threatening drawdowns.

Experience the Ultimate Day Trading System for yourself today.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

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Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
专家
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
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Hamdee Hayeealee
专家
Doctor Riches EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to support trend-following entries, step-index grid logic, and intelligent opposite-direction hedging. for trading Gold, BTC, EURUSD. For Expert Advisor need hedge type account  Contact me immediately after the purchase if you prefer to get commission (Rebate) up to 40$/Lot!    Settings, Manual and .set files  here Please note that I do not sell my EA's  on another platform, it is only available on Mql5 and my
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Serhii Shtepa
专家
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
专家
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Natalyia Nikitina
专家
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Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
专家
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Jiradech Suchada
专家
Punkhazard – USDJPY  智能精准外汇剥头皮EA 精准胜于激进。️ 低回撤。 持续稳定。 Punkhazard 是一款超稳定、低回撤的外汇专家顾问，专为精准剥头皮交易和主要货币对的持续收益而设计。基于真实市场行为分析，并通过强大的资金管理逻辑进行优化，Punkhazard 提供 平滑的资金曲线 、 严格的风险控制 以及 极高的胜率 ，使其成为目前最可靠的自动化交易系统之一。 Punkhazard 实际上做什么 不同于依赖加仓或马丁格尔策略的交易机器人，Punkhazard： 仅在市场环境符合其高置信度过滤条件时入场 根据波动率风险动态调整仓位 在不利条件持续时果断止损 通过动态SL/TP智能锁定利润 最终形成一个更像战略家而非自动驾驶的剥头皮引擎，在最大化概率优势的同时最小化风险。 核心策略解析 1) 智能入场逻辑：仅在统计上有利的条件下交易 — 无猜测、无随机入场。 2) 自适应止损止盈机制：无固定点数，无硬编码偏移，自动计算SL/TP。 3) 稳健资金管理：仅需一个用户参数 — 初
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
专家
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
GOLD h2 moon
The Trinh Nguyen
专家
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Theo Karam
4 (2)
专家
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5 (29)
专家
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4.87 (30)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
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5 (46)
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5 (7)
专家
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4.95 (22)
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2.55 (11)
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
专家
Prop Hunt Portfolio（NZDUSD H1） Prop Hunt Portfolio 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统（EA），专为 NZDUSD 的 H1 时间周期设计，基于 Expert Advisor HQ 通用投资组合框架运行。 该系统用于在 NZDUSD H1 上进行结构化的自动化交易，并在图表上清晰展示入场、出场、风险保护以及实时表现，使您能够直观了解 EA 的运行状态。 概述 Prop Hunt Portfolio 将其针对 NZDUSD 的组合策略逻辑与 Expert Advisor HQ 的执行与风险控制引擎相结合。其重点不仅在于识别交易机会，还在于让每一笔交易都经过严格的筛选、执行、风险控制以及全生命周期监控流程。 该框架提供多层级保护机制（入场级、日内级和账户级）、自动适配经纪商订单执行类型、针对临时执行问题的重试机制、基于 MetaTrader 5 经济日历的新闻过滤器，以及类似 TradingView 风格的分析面板。这些组件共同构建了一个透明且可控的 NZDUSD 交易环境。 推荐市场 交易品种： NZDUSD 时间周期：
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
SuperTrend AI Clustering 自动聚类趋势跟随智能交易系统（MetaTrader 5） SuperTrend AI Clustering 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自适应趋势跟随智能交易系统，旨在根据不断变化的市场环境自动调整自身参数。系统并非只使用单一固定的 SuperTrend 倍数，而是同时评估多个倍数因子，衡量其近期表现，通过 K-Means 聚类算法将其分组，并选择当前表现最优的一组因子。这样就形成了一个动态的 SuperTrend 模型，可以在不同波动率阶段和市场结构下自我适应，而无需频繁手动重新配置。 该系统适合希望采用自动化趋势跟随方式，并且重视自适应能力、结构化风险控制以及透明图表信息展示的交易者。它可用于外汇交易品种、贵金属、指数、加密货币、商品及其他在 MetaTrader 5 中可交易的品种。智能交易系统兼容多种周期，从短周期的日内交易到长周期的波段和中长期趋势交易均可应用。 核心交易理念 该智能交易系统的逻辑基础是 SuperTrend 指标，它使用基于 ATR 的波动通道来识别市场的多头和空头阶段。较低的倍数因子会形成更紧的
Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups. Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the
Big Dog MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Big Dog MT5 – XAUUSD M5 精准剥头皮交易员 大狗MT5     这是一个专为……设计的高性能顾问     XAUUSD 在 M5 时间框架上 的表现。该系统运用精准的入场逻辑和先进的多元分析方法，专注于以高效的市场入场和可控的回撤行为，把握高概率的超短线交易机会。 基本策略 Big Dog MT5 采用专有的分析系统，运用多种数学方法评估价格走势。这种多层次的方法使投资顾问能够精准定位入场点，同时最大限度地降低不必要的市场风险。 该系统基于以下原理构建： 基于高精度的高频记录。 短期交易期 降低长期市场风险敞口 在波动性变化的条件下表现出的适应性行为 表现和行为 EA当然是，     激进的交易频率 专为偏好主动交易系统而非缓慢的长期持有策略的交易者而设计。默认参数提供了坚实的基础，优化关键设置可以显著提高执行稳定性。 正确配置后，Big Dog MT5 提供以下功能： 输入准确度稳定 有效的资金回撤管理 在各种传播条件下均能稳定运行。 优化参数（重要） 要充分发挥 Big Dog MT5 的性能，需要进行正确的设置： 扩展筛选器：     智能交易系统面板实时显
Volatix Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
4.8 (5)
专家
Volatix AI for XAUUSD H1 Volatix AI     是一个专为黄金交易而设计的系统     XAUUSD H1 图表 。 这款EA现在恢复了高级定价。 当前入场价格为     100美元 。 为了   每售出10份 ，价格将上涨。       100美元 。 这   本次攀登的最后 10 份将以 1000 美元的价格出售 。 之后，Volatix AI将转移到其   最终成交价为 2000 美元   并且只面向最认真的交易者。 在价格开始上涨之前，现在是保护系统安全的最佳时机。 定价阶梯 第 1-10 份：       100美元 第11-20份：       200美元 第21-30份：       300美元 第31-40页：       400美元 第41-50页：       500美元 第51-60页：       600美元 第61-70页：       700美元 第71-80页：       800美元 第 81–90 份：       900美元 第91-100份：       1000美元 上涨后的最终长期价格：2000 美元 为什么选
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
4.2 (5)
专家
Saltwater Silver – 购买白银交易EA MT5 XAGUSD H1 海水银   是精密制造的   白银交易EA MT5（XAGUSD）     专为希望获得结构化、专业化的白银自动交易解决方案的交易者而设计。       MetaTrader 5 专为……而开发     XAGUSD H1 时间框架 ，该智能交易系统专注于纪律严明的执行、可控的交易管理和持续的市场参与。 对于希望……的交易者   购买白银交易EA MT5 XAGUSD   ，     购买一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的白银级 EA   ，或者寻找一款     Saltwater Silver 是一款 可靠的 XAGUSD 交易机器人 MT5   ，它提供了一个围绕稳定性、易用性和结构化自动化而构建的精细系统。 购买白银交易EA MT5 XAGUSD Saltwater Silver 定位为   专业白银交易EA MT5 XAGUSD     专为寻求可靠自动化交易解决方案的交易者而设计。该系统采用清晰、结构化的框架运行，避免混乱的执行，同时保持严谨的市场参与方式。 这使其对正在寻找的用户来说
Atomic Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
专家
Atomic Gold MT5 – 500 美元账户的黄金 EA MT5 交易对 原子金 MT5     是一个专业化的组织结构     500美元账户的黄金EA MT5     想要进行纪律严明的自动化交易、控制风险敞口并采用更有条理的交易方法的交易者   在 MetaTrader 5 上交易 XAUUSD   。采用多策略设计。       MT5黄金专家顾问 系统旨在评估不断变化的市场状况，并以稳定的交易处理、实际的风险控制和更一致的执行质量为重点，做出相应的逻辑反应。 对于正在寻找交易者的人来说   适用于小额账户的黄金交易机器人 MT5     适用于 500 美元账户的最佳黄金 EA MT5   ，或者     Atomic Gold MT5 是一款 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的低余额黄金 EA   ，它定位为一种结构化的解决方案，强调逻辑、纪律和风险意识下的自动市场参与，而不是鲁莽的过度投资。 专为小额账户黄金交易而设计 Atomic Gold MT5 专为想要……的交易者而设计   适用于MT5小账户的黄金EA     该系统拥有更强大的战略基础。它融合了多层
Golden Taipan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3.38 (16)
专家
Golden Taipan FX – 非网格黄金交易机器人 MT5，适用于 XAUUSD H1 图表 Golden Taipan FX     是精密制造的   非网格黄金交易机器人 MT5     专为希望实现结构化自动化、严格执行和可控风险敞口的交易者而设计     MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD 市场 。专为……开发     XAUUSD H1 时间框架 ，该智能交易系统无需基于网格的交易堆叠即可运行，而是专注于更清晰的入场点、可控的风险和更稳定的交易过程。 对于正在寻找交易者的人来说   无网格的黄金EA MT5   ，     非网格 XAUUSD EA MT5   ，或     Golden Taipan FX 是一款 无需网格策略的安全黄金交易机器人 ，它提供了一种更专业、更可控的自动黄金交易方法。 非网格黄金交易机器人 MT5 Golden Taipan FX的核心特征是其结构……     非网格黄金交易机器人 MT5   。该系统摒弃了依赖分层持仓和不断增加风险敞口的网格化恢复模型，而是采用更为严谨的框架，旨在维持更清晰的交易结构和可控的市场参与。 这使
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
专家
Hamunaptra Portfolio 适用于 GBPUSD H1 Hamunaptra Portfolio 是一款用于 GBPUSD H1 时间周期的专业 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统，运行在 Expert Advisor HQ 通用组合框架之上。 它为 GBPUSD H1 提供结构化的自动交易，并在图表上清晰显示入场、离场、保护参数以及实时表现，让您可以实时看到智能交易系统的运行情况。 概览 Hamunaptra Portfolio 将针对 GBPUSD 的组合策略逻辑与 Expert Advisor HQ 的执行与保护引擎相结合。它不仅关注识别交易机会，更强调让每一笔交易都经过严格的过滤、执行、风险控制与全程监控的流程。 该框架提供分层的入场保护、日内保护和账户保护，自动协商适合当前经纪商的订单成交模式，内置针对临时执行问题的重试机制，集成与 MetaTrader 5 经济日历联动的新闻过滤器，并提供类似 TradingView 风格的分析面板。这些组件共同构建出一个透明且可控的 GBPUSD 交易环境。 推荐市场 品种： GBPUSD 时间周期： H1 本产品专为
Golden Gator EP
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
专家
Gold Gator Portfolio 用于 XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统（EA），适用于 XAUUSD 的 M15 时间周期，基于 Expert Advisor HQ 通用投资组合框架运行。 该系统专为 XAUUSD M15 的结构化自动交易而设计，在图表上提供清晰的入场、出场、保护机制以及实时绩效反馈，使您能够在黄金日内交易时段直观地了解 EA 的运行状态。 概述 Gold Gator Portfolio 将其针对 XAUUSD 的组合式策略逻辑与 Expert Advisor HQ 的执行与保护引擎相结合。其重点不仅在于识别交易机会，还在于让每一笔交易都经过严格的流程，包括筛选、执行、风险控制以及整个持仓周期的监控。 该框架提供多层级的入场保护、每日保护和账户保护机制，自动匹配经纪商订单执行类型，具备应对临时执行问题的重试引擎，内置新闻过滤器，以及类似 TradingView 的分析仪表板。这些组件共同构建了一个透明且可控的 XAUUSD M15 交易环境。 推荐市场 交易品种： XAUUS
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
专家
Yellowstone FX – 最安全的黄金交易机器人，MT5 平台，XAUUSD H1 图表。 黄石特效   是精密设计的   最安全的黄金交易机器人 MT5     该解决方案专为那些优先考虑资本保护、纪律严明的交易执行和可控风险敞口的交易者而设计。       XAUUSD 市场 。专为……而建     MetaTrader 5     并针对以下方面进行了优化     XAUUSD H1 时间框架 ，这款高级智能交易系统专注于稳定性和结构化自动化，而不是激进和不可预测的交易行为。 对于正在寻找交易者的人来说   安全黄金EA MT5   ，     低风险黄金交易机器人MT5   ，或     Yellowstone FX 是一款 具有强大风险管理功能的黄金 EA MT5 交易系统，它采用精细化的系统设计，以一致、逻辑和专业的风险优先方法运行。 专为安全可控的XAUUSD交易而设计 Yellowstone FX 是专门为……开发的     XAUUSD H1   ，使其能够在清晰定义的市场结构内运行，而不是对多个交易品种应用通用逻辑。这种有针对性的方法有助于实现更稳定的业绩
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
指标
介绍     RF Oracle FX 是一款机器学习指标，可帮助您更清晰地解读市场。它基于真正的随机森林集成模型构建，完全使用 MQL5 从零开始编写，并在您的 MetaTrader 5 终端中以简洁现代的视觉体验提供预测性的牛市和熊市概率信号。 这并非又一个规则固定的箭头指标。它是一个自训练预测引擎，能够从每个已确认K线的最新市场走势中学习，并不断调整自身以适应当前的市场环境。 重要的。     购买后，请通过 MQL5 向我发送私信，即可收到您的专业 PDF 用户手册、推荐设置和分步设置指南。 购买 RF Oracle FX，您就有机会获赠最热门货币对的免费设置文件包。详情请私信联系我。 您可以在评论区找到实际示例和屏幕截图，我的卖家个人资料中还有更多系统展示。如果您在购买前有任何疑问，请直接联系我。 上市价格为     99.99 美元 。随着销量增加，价格还会上涨，所以这是最低价。 RF Oracle FX 的独特之处是什么？ 许多被冠以“人工智能”之名的指标，实际上只是换了个标签的简单移动平均线规则。RF Oracle FX 是一款实时运行的随机森林分类器和回归器，它会在您
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
指标
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
指标
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的结构化成交量智能分析 首发价格：$99.99 —— 每售出一批价格都会上涨。早期购买者将锁定该指标历史最低价。 大多数交易者只看价格，而专业人士关注的是 资金真正成交的位置。 Meridian Order Flow Profiler 将真正的机构级订单流分析引入 MetaTrader 5 —— 自动识别构成每个市场结构波段的成交量，并通过硬件加速的 Canvas 渲染引擎 进行呈现，带来干净、高端、媲美 TradingView 的视觉体验，这是传统 MT5 图形对象无法实现的。 这不是一个简单附加在图表旁的滞后成交量柱状图。Meridian 使用自适应 ATR 波段识别算法，捕捉市场的 真实结构波动 ，并对每个波段构建高分辨率的成交量分布——清晰呈现 控制点（POC） 、 买卖量差（Delta） 以及 异常成交区 ，揭示主力资金的参与痕迹。 当你能够看见市场在 哪里 形成共识价格，你就不再依赖猜测，而是用与机构相同的地图进行交易。 为什么选择 Meridian 结构化，而非静态。 成交量基
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
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