Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA

PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks

PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all critical logic exposed through on‑chart diagnostics and structured inputs.

PyroFlux continuously builds a tick‑volume profile across a configurable history window, identifies a Point of Control (POC) and high‑volume zones above and below price, and then classifies the current regime (range, trend, reversal, breakout) before deciding whether to trade. Entry logic can be set to automatic regime detection or locked to specific styles (reversal, breakout, POC reversion, continuation), while exits can be driven by zone‑based SL/TP, logic‑only closures, or a hybrid of both, giving the buyer enough flexibility to match the EA to their own risk and workflow without changing its core philosophy.

What PyroFlux EA does

The EA builds a granular volume profile using recent highs, lows, closes and tick volumes, splitting the price window into bins and tracking which bins attract the most activity over time. This engine drives a full‑chart heatmap drawn directly onto the chart, plus a compact HUD panel that displays the current market state, entry logic, buy/sell liquidity percentages, POC, spread and profile range in real time.

Based on this context, PyroFlux looks for specific combinations of price location, liquidity imbalance and candle structure (for example, strong bodies breaking out of zones or price reverting away from POC bands). Only when both the regime classification and conservative filters agree does the EA build a trade plan with stop‑loss, take‑profit and, optionally, partial profit logic.

Core features for the buyer

PyroFlux EA v3 puts a lot of emphasis on execution quality and user experience:

A full‑chart heatmap and dark‑themed HUD give a clear visual explanation of what the EA “sees” when it trades, instead of hiding logic from the user.

Broker safety checks verify trading permissions, symbol trade mode, tick size, quote validity and stops levels before any trade is opened, helping avoid issues with restricted symbols, prop firm rules or misconfigured accounts.

Conservative entry filters check minimum profile range, maximum spread, POC alignment, slope direction and closed‑bar confirmation, so trades are not opened in thin, noisy or obviously conflicting conditions.

Flexible exit models (zone SL/TP, logic‑only, hybrid) and partial profit options allow the user to choose between more mechanical, more discretionary or more risk‑managed styles without rewriting the EA.

Position sizing supports both fixed lots and balance‑per‑0.01‑lot sizing, normalized to the symbol’s minimum, maximum and step volume, making it easier to adapt the EA to different account sizes and instruments.

All of this is packaged as a single EX5 file with Latin‑character inputs and no DLLs or hidden account limitations, in line with Market requirements and your own preference for simple, transparent end‑user experience.

Inputs and configurability

Inputs are grouped into logical sections: profile engine, thermal palette, geometry, TradingView‑style theme, HUD panel, core trading, position sizing, entry filters, stops and targets, broker safety checks, diagnostics and performance. Each group can be adjusted without touching code, and default values are chosen to be neither too aggressive nor too conservative for most liquid symbols and common intraday/swing timeframes.

Buyers can enable or disable automatic regime selection, tighten or relax filters for spread and profile range, enforce stricter risk‑reward floors, and choose whether the EA trades only on new bars or on every tick. This keeps configuration focused on clear, understandable concepts instead of obscure parameters, which is important for Market users who are evaluating multiple products and want to understand what knobs they are turning.

Who this EA is for

PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is intended for traders who:

Prefer to see on‑chart context (heatmap, HUD, diagnostics) and understand why a robot trades, rather than relying on a hidden signal source.

Want strict quality filters, broker checks and risk‑reward controls built into the system so that obviously poor conditions are filtered out by design.

Are comfortable adjusting a small number of well‑named inputs to match their broker, symbol set and risk profile, and testing on demo before going live.

It is suitable for major forex pairs, indices, metals and similar instruments where tick volume and session behavior provide useful profile information. As always, users should validate any settings on their own broker symbols in the Strategy Tester and on demo accounts before using live funds.metatrader5

How buyers should use it

The recommended workflow for buyers is:

Attach PyroFlux EA v3 to the desired symbol and timeframe.

Keep the default profile depth and sensitivity as a starting point, and verify that the heatmap and HUD are displayed correctly.

Begin with conservative position sizing and the default entry logic (automatic regime) plus zone‑based exits, then review trades and diagnostics in the journal to see how the EA responds to different regimes.

Only after understanding its behavior, adjust filters (spread, profile range, slope, RR) and risk parameters to fine‑tune the EA for your own conditions.

This approach helps potential customers assess the EA’s logic and visual feedback in a controlled way, making it easier to decide whether the system fits their trading style and risk tolerance.mql5+1

Important notice

PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Market rules explicitly prohibit profit promises and misleading statements, and this EA is designed with those rules in mind. Every buyer should test the robot on a demo account, make sure their broker and account type are compatible, and only trade with capital they can afford to lose.