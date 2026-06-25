Smart Pair Trading — Statistical Arbitrage EA

Trade the relationship, not the direction.

Smart Pair Trading is a market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from the natural tendency of two correlated instruments to drift apart and then snap back together. Instead of guessing whether a market goes up or down, it trades the spread between two symbols — buying the undervalued leg and selling the overvalued one — and closes when they converge. This is the same statistical-arbitrage logic used by quant desks, packaged into a fully automated, set-and-forget EA.

Why Smart Pair Trading?

Market-neutral by design. Because you hold one long and one short leg at the same time, broad market swings largely cancel out. The EA targets the gap between two instruments, giving you a return stream that behaves differently from a typical trend or scalping system.

Because you hold one long and one short leg at the same time, broad market swings largely cancel out. The EA targets the gap between two instruments, giving you a return stream that behaves differently from a typical trend or scalping system. Built on real statistics, not indicators. Every trade is driven by live OLS regression (rolling beta + alpha) and a normalized Z-score of the spread — the same toolkit used in institutional pairs trading. No repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic.

Every trade is driven by live (rolling beta + alpha) and a normalized of the spread — the same toolkit used in institutional pairs trading. No repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic. Correlation filter keeps you out of bad trades. The EA continuously measures the correlation between your two symbols and refuses to open a position when the relationship breaks down. If the pair stops behaving like a pair, the EA simply waits.

The EA continuously measures the correlation between your two symbols and refuses to open a position when the relationship breaks down. If the pair stops behaving like a pair, the EA simply waits. Smart Exit takes profit on convergence. A tunable convergence target lets you bank profit early, mid-way, or hold for full mean-reversion — you control how patient the exit is.

A tunable convergence target lets you bank profit early, mid-way, or hold for full mean-reversion — you control how patient the exit is. Noise-filtered signals. An EMA smoothing layer cleans micro-noise out of the Z-score so the EA reacts to genuine divergence, not random tick spikes.

An EMA smoothing layer cleans micro-noise out of the Z-score so the EA reacts to genuine divergence, not random tick spikes. Disciplined risk and timing controls. Profit target, loss limit, post-trade cooldown, an extra cooldown after losing trades, one-trade-per-candle protection, and fully separate trading windows for entries and exits.

Profit target, loss limit, post-trade cooldown, an extra cooldown after losing trades, one-trade-per-candle protection, and fully separate trading windows for entries and exits. Broker-proof execution. Automatic digit detection (2/3-digit gold, 4/5-digit forex), per-symbol slippage scaling, and automatic lot normalization to each symbol's volume rules mean the EA behaves identically across brokers.

Automatic digit detection (2/3-digit gold, 4/5-digit forex), per-symbol slippage scaling, and automatic lot normalization to each symbol's volume rules mean the EA behaves identically across brokers. Live on-chart dashboard. A clean panel shows correlation, live Z-score, entry/exit levels, OLS beta, open P/L, hold time, smart-exit target, cooldown timers, win rate, and profit factor at a glance.

Key Features at a Glance

Statistical-arbitrage core: rolling OLS beta/alpha + Z-score spread model

Adjustable entry / exit thresholds for any volatility regime

Real-time correlation filter with absolute-correlation support (works on inversely correlated pairs too)

Smart Exit convergence target (early / mid / late exit, your choice)

EMA signal smoothing to suppress noise and false entries

Account-currency profit target and loss limit

Post-trade cooldown + extra cooldown after a loss

One-trade-per-candle protection against over-trading

Independent time windows for opening and closing trades

Automatic broker digit + slippage + lot adjustment

Professional real-time dashboard with full trade analytics

Magic-number isolation — runs safely alongside your other systems

Recommended Setup

Pairs: Any two correlated (or inversely correlated) instruments — e.g. EURUSD / XAUUSD, AUDUSD / XAUUSD, XAUUSD / BTCUSD, or correlated indices.

Any two correlated (or inversely correlated) instruments — e.g. EURUSD / XAUUSD, AUDUSD / XAUUSD, XAUUSD / BTCUSD, or correlated indices. Calculation timeframe: M1 (default) for responsive intraday pair trading.

M1 (default) for responsive intraday pair trading. Account: Hedging account required (the EA holds two opposing positions simultaneously).

Hedging account required (the EA holds two opposing positions simultaneously). Minimum balance: Size your lots to your account; the EA auto-normalizes volume to broker limits.

Size your lots to your account; the EA auto-normalizes volume to broker limits. VPS recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.

Tip: Start on a demo account, confirm both symbols are available with your broker, and tune the Entry/Exit thresholds and correlation filter to your chosen pair before going live.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5, hedging account type

account type Both symbols available in Market Watch with sufficient history on the calculation timeframe

Broker offering both instruments you intend to pair

Support

Questions about settings, pair selection, or optimization? Send me a message — I'm happy to help you get the most out of Smart Pair Trading.

Risk warning: Trading leveraged products carries a high level of risk. Statistical arbitrage relies on historical relationships between instruments that can change or break down. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.