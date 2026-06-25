Smart Pair Trading

5 

  Smart Pair Trading — Statistical Arbitrage EA 
Trade the relationship, not the direction.
 
Smart Pair Trading is a market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from the natural tendency of two correlated instruments to drift apart and then snap back together. Instead of guessing whether a market goes up or down, it trades the spread between two symbols — buying the undervalued leg and selling the overvalued one — and closes when they converge. This is the same statistical-arbitrage logic used by quant desks, packaged into a fully automated, set-and-forget EA.
 
Why Smart Pair Trading?
 
     
  • Market-neutral by design. Because you hold one long and one short leg at the same time, broad market swings largely cancel out. The EA targets the gap between two instruments, giving you a return stream that behaves differently from a typical trend or scalping system.
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  • Built on real statistics, not indicators. Every trade is driven by live OLS regression (rolling beta + alpha) and a normalized Z-score of the spread — the same toolkit used in institutional pairs trading. No repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic.
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  • Correlation filter keeps you out of bad trades. The EA continuously measures the correlation between your two symbols and refuses to open a position when the relationship breaks down. If the pair stops behaving like a pair, the EA simply waits.
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  • Smart Exit takes profit on convergence. A tunable convergence target lets you bank profit early, mid-way, or hold for full mean-reversion — you control how patient the exit is.
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  • Noise-filtered signals. An EMA smoothing layer cleans micro-noise out of the Z-score so the EA reacts to genuine divergence, not random tick spikes.
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  • Disciplined risk and timing controls. Profit target, loss limit, post-trade cooldown, an extra cooldown after losing trades, one-trade-per-candle protection, and fully separate trading windows for entries and exits.
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  • Broker-proof execution. Automatic digit detection (2/3-digit gold, 4/5-digit forex), per-symbol slippage scaling, and automatic lot normalization to each symbol's volume rules mean the EA behaves identically across brokers.
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  • Live on-chart dashboard. A clean panel shows correlation, live Z-score, entry/exit levels, OLS beta, open P/L, hold time, smart-exit target, cooldown timers, win rate, and profit factor at a glance.
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Key Features at a Glance
 
     
  • Statistical-arbitrage core: rolling OLS beta/alpha + Z-score spread model
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  • Adjustable entry / exit thresholds for any volatility regime
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  • Real-time correlation filter with absolute-correlation support (works on inversely correlated pairs too)
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  • Smart Exit convergence target (early / mid / late exit, your choice)
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  • EMA signal smoothing to suppress noise and false entries
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  • Account-currency profit target and loss limit
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  • Post-trade cooldown + extra cooldown after a loss
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  • One-trade-per-candle protection against over-trading
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  • Independent time windows for opening and closing trades
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  • Automatic broker digit + slippage + lot adjustment
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  • Professional real-time dashboard with full trade analytics
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  • Magic-number isolation — runs safely alongside your other systems
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Recommended Setup
 
     
  • Pairs: Any two correlated (or inversely correlated) instruments — e.g. EURUSD / XAUUSD, AUDUSD / XAUUSD, XAUUSD / BTCUSD, or correlated indices.
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  • Calculation timeframe: M1 (default) for responsive intraday pair trading.
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  • Account: Hedging account required (the EA holds two opposing positions simultaneously).
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  • Minimum balance: Size your lots to your account; the EA auto-normalizes volume to broker limits.
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  • VPS recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.
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Tip: Start on a demo account, confirm both symbols are available with your broker, and tune the Entry/Exit thresholds and correlation filter to your chosen pair before going live.
 
 
Requirements
 
     
  • MetaTrader 5, hedging account type
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  • Both symbols available in Market Watch with sufficient history on the calculation timeframe
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  • Broker offering both instruments you intend to pair
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Support
 
Questions about settings, pair selection, or optimization? Send me a message — I'm happy to help you get the most out of Smart Pair Trading.
 
Risk warning: Trading leveraged products carries a high level of risk. Statistical arbitrage relies on historical relationships between instruments that can change or break down. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


    

    
  



  


  

    

      
评分 1

    

    



    

      
playgold
1126


      

        

          
            
              playgold
            
            
              2026.07.13 06:00 
            
            
          
            

        

         
        

          

                
This is a very good and flexible implementation of the pair trading concept (edit: even if apparently AI-generated, like much other content these days). The inputs look familiar to those of us who started with a certain pair trading EA that became popular in the last couple of months, but the implementation is different. This EA actually gives slightly better results in some of my backtests, e.g. with my broker's real ticks for the XAUUSD/XAUEUR pair (and trading only XAUEUR), the reference EA is profitable only since March 2026, whereas this one already since late January 2026. It also has a daily drawdown limit (edit: and now a few more features) that the reference EA lacks. User support is great, and the developer considers feature requests. Edit on August 8, 2026: on the other hand, the reference EA has a live signal showing (mostly) growth since September 2025, whereas this one's signal shows less conclusive growth since June 2026, so it hasn't yet proven its worth to a similar extent. I think the recent price increase here to $499 (vs. the reference EA's $470) is thus unjustified. This is still a higher-risk, more experimental alternative, not yet a mature product.

          

        

      

    




  

  

    

      
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The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ProTrade EA
      
      

        
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Key Features    Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing    Trading Dashboard Int

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Universal Counter Trend Grid EA MT5
      
      

        
Catur Cipto Nugroho

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System 
For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        LT Gap EA
      
      

        
BacktestPro LLC

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Kabuto Golden Balls 4
      
      

        
Tham Horanop

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Smart M Quantum
      
      

        
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Smart Money Quantum EA Smart Money Quantum is an advanced algorithmic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAU/USD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. This system combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles with institutional risk management to capture high-probability movements in the gold market. 
Key Features  Trading Strategy SMC Methodology: Accurately identifies and trades institutional Order Blocks Break & Retest System: Confirms liquidity zones before executing trades RSI

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
      
      

        
Natalyia Nikitina

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 是一款基于先进市场分析算法和风险管理策略的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易顾问。该顾问全自动运行，几乎无需交易者干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取详细的安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件，因此 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 仅以单货币模式运行 。多货币截图仅用于说明。 重要信息： 该顾问的演示版本仅供评估使用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金规模和所选工具进行个性化优化。优化必须由用户独立完成，并且至少 每年一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的交易经验以及您在优化过程中设置的参数。 主要特点 市场分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于识别交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件和不同的波动水平。 现代订单执行类型： IOC, FOK, Ret

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neopips Engine EA
      
      

        
Md Billal Hossain

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
NeoPips Engine EA – 终极交易革命已然到来！ 
“交易的真正力量在于洞察他人所忽略的。NeoPips Engine 不随波逐流，而是掌控市场。” 
 关于 NeoPips Engine EA：您的智能交易盟友 
NeoPips Engine EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一款多维度、AI 优化的专家顾问，专为追求精准度、适应性和长期表现的交易者打造。 
与那些规则僵化的过时机器人不同，NeoPips Engine 是一种动态策略——它会实时思考、学习并适应市场。 
这不仅仅是自动化，更是一场持续的进化。 
 更上一层楼的智能：让您自由发挥的核心功能 
 人工智能决策 
动态模式识别 
预测趋势分析 
基于实时数据的智能进出逻辑 
 多引擎策略核心 – 四种模式，同一个目标：赢。 
NeoPips 引擎会根据实时信号自动切换引擎： 
 剥头皮模式 – 捕捉快速波动的爆发 
 波动模式 – 瞄准长期趋势阶段 
 突破模式 – 在重大经济新闻发布时激活 
️ 安全守护模式 – 在市场波动时介入 
 效果：无缝过渡，在所有市场阶段

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Scalping King Santosa BOT EA
      
      

        
Edwin Santosa

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
KING SANTOSA EA – Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Smart. Discipline. Profit. KING SANTOSA EA is a professional Expert Advisor specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) . Designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and consistency, this EA focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk management. Rather than opening trades aggressively, KING SANTOSA EA analyzes market conditions and executes positions only when predefined trading crit

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Phantom Liquidity Hunter Algorithm ICT Logic
      
      

        
Rendi Kurniawan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
PHANTOM | LIQUIDITY HUNTER INSTITUTIONAL ALGORITHM [ICT LOGIC] ️ WARNING: NOT FOR GAMBLERS. The marketplace is full of "RNG Robots" and Martingale Gamblers disguised with flashy cartoons. It's time for serious Logic. While others pray to the grid gods during a market crash, Liquidity Hunter executes cold, calculated mathematics based on Institutional Concepts (ICT/SMC). This is not a toy. This is a weapon designed to survive—and profit from—market chaos.  THE PHANTOM DIFFERENCE Most EAs on th

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
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Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
GoldSpire MT5 是一款专业的 Grid 与 Basket Expert Advisor，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易开发。该 EA 结合了受控的网格管理、自适应市场过滤器以及内置保护功能，用于以更结构化、更注重风险控制的方式管理交易周期。 GoldSpire MT5 不是一个简单地持续开仓的普通网格机器人。EA 会分析当前市场环境，并根据不同的市场状态调整其交易行为。在较稳定的市场阶段，系统可以选择性地启动新的 basket；而在不明确、高波动或风险较高的市场环境中，额外的过滤器可以限制交易活动。 该 EA 的重点之一是网格控制。在打开新的 grid level 之前，GoldSpire MT5 会检查多个条件，包括市场结构、反向波动、spread、市场波动性和风险状态。这有助于避免在困难的市场阶段中不受控制地增加持仓。 推荐使用 交易品种: XAUUSD / Gold
时间周期: 灵活
最低入金: 500 USD
推荐入金: 2,000 USD 起
推荐杠杆: 优先 1:500
账户类型: 推荐 Hedging 账户
经纪商: 推

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Santa Scalping MT5
      
      

        
Morten Kruse

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. 
General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Scalping MT5 EA
      
      

        
The Hung Ngo

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

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全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。

特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 

只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 

Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 
***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 
隆重推出量子泰坦

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

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传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 
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Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.47 (103)
        

        

          
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道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   
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MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

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Profalgo Limited

        

          

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

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Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 
特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 

MT4版本：   点击此处 

量子王者频道：       点击这里 

***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

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更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 
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折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 

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Chen Jia Qi

        

          

          4.47 (17)
        

        

          
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Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号：
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2：
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： 
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 
当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。
重要：
购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情；
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TICK STACK LTD

        

          

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          5 (4)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Pulse Engine
      
      

        
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

        

          

          4.06 (36)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 
该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 
每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Emperor MT5
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.86 (506)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 
已验证信号：   点击此处 
MT4版本：   点击这里 

量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 

每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 



量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Nexorion Initium Novum EA
      
      

        
Valentina Zhuchkova

        

          

          4.23 (26)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 
https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 
系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XG Gold Robot MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.33 (112)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Chiroptera
      
      

        
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen

        

          

          4.64 (47)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
      
      

        
Jimmy Peter Eriksson

        

          

          4.52 (21)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 
如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 

亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 
并继续朝突破方向移动。 

该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 

它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 

该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 
加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SomaGold
      
      

        
Andrii Soma

        

          

          5 (10)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 
2020–2025 
时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Byrdi
      
      

        
William Brandon Autry

        

          

          5 (21)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ArtQuant Gold
      
      

        
Miguel Angel Vico Alba

        

          

          4.2 (25)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Mad Turtle
      
      

        
Gennady Sergienko

        

          

          4.53 (123)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 
如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ 
Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 
此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。
模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 
参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 
不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易；
不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔；
也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 
EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。
模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 
它们以点数（pips）而非

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        The Gold Phantom
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.7 (44)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 
！！黄金幻影来了！！ 

继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 
黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 
在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 
Go

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XIRO Robot MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          5 (34)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        BB Return mt5
      
      

        
Leonid Arkhipov

        

          

          4.42 (125)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 
当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。
之后将上涨。
该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 
设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Burning Grid
      
      

        
Magma Software Solutions UG

        

          

          4.59 (29)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. 
The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum Bitcoin EA
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          4.77 (128)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 
使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 
重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 
每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元

100本只剩80本了。 
量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 

***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold House MT5
      
      

        
Chen Jia Qi

        

          

          4.49 (59)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。
每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。

实盘信号：
利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 
BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 
Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。）
重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。
（MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
      
      

        
Profalgo Limited

        

          

          4.18 (11)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here 
LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 

歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        HFT Spike EA
      
      

        
OMG FZE LLC

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
[ My Channel ] 

HFT Spike EA 
推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 
策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 

基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。
平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD
Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits
Leverage : Any
Broker : Any
Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500)
Latency : up to 500ms 

无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。
无马丁格尔 - 无网格
可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式
对于每日亏损设

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Big Forex Players MT5
      
      

        
MQL TOOLS SL

        

          

          4.76 (140)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t

    
  





    

  

  

    

      
作者的更多信息

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Turtle One MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          3.67 (3)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Welcome to the Turtle One Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Turtle One system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Signal   | Input Parameters Guide  | Turtle One Channel   M

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Net Z
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? 
NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rou

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bitcoin Wizard MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum.   Setfile   Why Bitcoin Wizard : Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7. Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders. Every trade is protected by a stoploss. 
SET UP 

Symbol BTCUSD/BITCOIN Timeframe M15, H1 Type of account Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500 Setting Need Setfile Minimum

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Major Trend
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The Major Trend EA is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on AUDUSD and NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profitability. Si

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Hedging Pro Ultimate
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (5)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile  | Input Parameters Guide Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD 
Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 
2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        South East EA
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          4.43 (7)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? 
SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fil

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Villa MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 249 $ Real Account Monitor  | Setfile Gold Villa MT5 — Advanced Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System Gold Villa MT5 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed through extensive research and analysis of multiple high-performing trading methodologies within the MQL5 ecosystem. Instead of relying on a single trading concept, Gold Villa MT5 intelligently combines five independent trading strategies into one adapti

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Ninja MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 5/10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ Real Account Monitor  | Signal Setfile 
Gold Ninja MT5 Gold Ninja MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a combination of market structure analysis, liquidity filtering, and pending order execution. The EA is designed to identify potential market opportunities while maintaining a structured approach to trade management and risk control. Main Features Market Structure Analysis Gold Ni

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Monas
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 7/10 spots at current price! Next Price 199 $ Monas – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 Monas is a professional Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
It combines market structure logic, liquidity filtering, and strict risk management to provide a stable and disciplined automated trading approach. Signal | Setfile  | User Manual  | Monas Channel Key Features • Market Structure-Based Trading Monas analyzes real-time price b

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bitcoin Whale
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 9 / 10 spots at current price! Next Price 149 $ 
About This Bot Bitcoin Whale is a professional breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture strong BTCUSD momentum using multi-range high/low breakout logic. The EA works by identifying important price ranges such as previous day high/low, multi-hour blocks, and major trading sessions, then placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders beyond those levels. This allows the robot to enter only

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SouthEast
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (11)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Promo Discount 50 % From $ 499 to $ 250 , limited time offer, get yours copy right now! SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? 
SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set fi

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Hedging Pro Ultimate MT4
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT5 version  |  Product knowledge & Setfile  |  How to set up news filter  | Input Parameters Guide 
Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Open Position Method: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Lock Recovery
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. 
Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & setfile: Click here   
Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk 
2. Manage pending orders + Delete trendline after ope

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Stop Out Monitor MT4
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          实用工具
        

      

    

        
Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. 
With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur.    So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level   in percentage   , where this info

    

      
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        GO Trendline
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines.

Setfile | Bot explanation: here   | How to trade properly :  here   | MT5 Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending or

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trendline Trade Panel
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        NetZ
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ?
NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        DuniaMaya
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? 
Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Lock Recovery MT4
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          3 (2)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. 
Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & Setfile: Click here | MT5 Version : Click here 
Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk + Trade At New Bar :open and 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Major Trend EA
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The   Major Trend EA   is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on   AUDUSD   and   NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profita

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Bitcoin Wizard MT4
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Bitcoin Wizard — Professional Version Trade Bitcoin Momentum With Precision Automation Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Bitcoin using a momentum breakout strategy powered by intelligent pending orders. The system analyzes market highs and lows within selected periods to identify potential explosive movements, allowing trades to enter only when momentum confirms the opportunity. Built for traders who prefer disciplined and structured execution, 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GO Trendline MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          3.67 (3)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. 

Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here |   MT4:   here Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pen

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trendline Trade Panel MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Dunia Maya
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? 
Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        GOLD Pyramid
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          4.33 (3)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account
+ VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD FAQ | Setfile:  pls  leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select En

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neuron Net GOLD
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

          4.6 (10)
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. 
How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Omni Gold MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. 
Signal |   Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide 
Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Stra

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Super Gold Trend
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) 
Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Neo Gold MT5
      
      

        
Sugianto

        

          

           
        

        

          
          专家
        

      

    

        
Neo Gold EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Neo Gold EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced risk management, trade automation, and broker-friendly features to help traders trade confidently in all market conditions. NOT GRID, NOT MARTINGALE, NOT AI, NO HUGE SL Signal |  Setfile  | Manual Guide  | Neo Gold Public Channel   Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 spots at current price! Next Price

    
  





    

  




      

      

              

        

          
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playgold
1126


        

          

            
              
                playgold
              
              
                2026.07.13 06:00 
              
              
            
                  

          

            

            

                  
This is a very good and flexible implementation of the pair trading concept (edit: even if apparently AI-generated, like much other content these days). The inputs look familiar to those of us who started with a certain pair trading EA that became popular in the last couple of months, but the implementation is different. This EA actually gives slightly better results in some of my backtests, e.g. with my broker's real ticks for the XAUUSD/XAUEUR pair (and trading only XAUEUR), the reference EA is profitable only since March 2026, whereas this one already since late January 2026. It also has a daily drawdown limit (edit: and now a few more features) that the reference EA lacks. User support is great, and the developer considers feature requests. Edit on August 8, 2026: on the other hand, the reference EA has a live signal showing (mostly) growth since September 2025, whereas this one's signal shows less conclusive growth since June 2026, so it hasn't yet proven its worth to a similar extent. I think the recent price increase here to $499 (vs. the reference EA's $470) is thus unjustified. This is still a higher-risk, more experimental alternative, not yet a mature product.

            

          

        

        

            

    

      
Sugianto
17296


      

        来自开发人员的回复 Sugianto
        
          
            2026.07.13 06:28
          
          
        
        

          hello there, thank you for the kind review.
        

      

    


        

      



              
      

          


        

          
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