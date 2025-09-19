XAU Scalper Pro EA

Product Name

XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading


Introduction

XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe.

It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control.

The EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management


Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Scalper Pro includes a smart exit mechanism that monitors trend strength and reversals in real time. This allows the EA to close trades early when conditions deteriorate, protecting capital and improving consistency.


Key Features

- Proven Indicators: MACD, Stochastic, SMA, and ADX for multi-layered signal confirmation

- Adaptive Trend Evaluation: Filters out weak or unclear trends before executing trades

- Clear Entry & Exit Logic: Combines indicator signals to maximize entry accuracy and minimize false triggers

- Effective Trade Management: Automatically moves Stop Loss to break-even after reaching a profit threshold

- Sequential Execution: Opens new trades only after closing the previous one

- Optimized for XAU/USD M5: Not intended for use on other symbols or timeframes

- Smart Exit Logic: Automatically closes trades when trend reverses or momentum weakens, reducing exposure to adverse moves


Performance Summary

With over 1000 trades and a Sharpe Ratio of 3.70, XAU Scalper Pro demonstrates consistent performance and disciplined risk control.


Backtest Results 

Metric 

Value

Symbol 

XAU/USD

Timeframe 

M5

Period 

Jan 1 – Sep 19, 2025

History Quality 

100%

Total Trades 

1080

Profit Factor 

1.18

Net Profit 

$581.08

Max Drawdown 

16.41%

Sharpe Ratio 

3.70

Recovery Factor 

2.86

Z-Score 

-3.72 (99.74%)

Win Rate (Short Trades) 

55.78%

Win Rate (Long Trades) 

40.20%

Largest Profit Trade 

$20.82

Largest Loss Trade 

-$18.05


Backtest conducted using real tick data with 100% modeling quality to ensure realistic execution conditions.


Pricing

Option

Duration 

Price

Notes 

Full Purchase

Lifetime 

$300

Includes all future updates 

Rental – 1 Month

30 Days 

$30

Ideal for short-term testing 

Rental – 3 Months

90 Days 

$60

Save compared to monthly 

Rental – 6 Months

180 Days 

$100

Discounted rate 

Rental – 12 Months

365 Days 

$150

Best value option


The EA is provided as a compiled file (.ex5). Source code is not shared under any licensing plan.

All users receive the current version with full functionality. Future updates and enhancements are automatically delivered to lifetime buyers. Rental users can renew their license to access the latest versions as they become available.


Important Notes

- This EA is designed exclusively for XAU/USD on the M5 timeframe. Do not use it on other symbols.

- Recommended settings are provided via the MQL5.com product comments section or direct messaging system.

- Best run on a VPS for uninterrupted execution.

- Suitable for accounts starting from $500+.

- No external DLLs or dependencies required.

- Verified on MQL5 with automatic TP/SL closure.

- Smart Close logic is active throughout the trade lifecycle, ensuring dynamic risk control beyond static stop levels.


作者的更多信息
Fibonacci auto resistance levels
Ayman Ramadan Serour
指标
Fibonacci Auto Levels — Smart, Automatic Fibonacci Mapping Introduction Fibonacci Auto Levels is an indicator that automatically detects key price zones and draws precise Fibonacci levels. It helps traders focus on strategy by removing the need for manual setup. Key Features - Automatic peak and trough detection based on customizable candle lookback - Classic and extended Fibonacci levels from 0.0% to 161.8%, drawn with geometric precision - Customizable visual design with adjustable colors,
