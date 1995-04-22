

ORB QUANTUM APEX

Institutional Indices Breakout Engine





ORB Quantum Apex is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Global Indices (US30, SP500, NASDAQ, DAX). It harnesses the explosive volatility of the market open using the proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy, supercharged with our proprietary Ghost Protocol V2 stealth technology.



Indices trend harder and longer than currency pairs. By capturing the initial momentum of the New York or London session open, ORB Quantum Apex secures high-probability payouts without relying on dangerous grid or martingale systems.



=== WHY ORB QUANTUM APEX? ===

1. PURE ORB STRATEGY: The system records the High and Low of the market during the first 'X' minutes of the session open. If price breaks the High, it buys. If it breaks the Low, it sells. Simple, logical, and used by institutional floor traders for decades.

2. GHOST PROTOCOL V2 (VIRTUAL TRAILING): All Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops are calculated virtually. Your broker NEVER sees your exit levels. As price moves in your favor, the Virtual Trailing Stop locks in profits invisibly, protecting you from broker stop-hunting.

3. QUAD-INDEX ARCHITECTURE: Attach to just ONE chart and trade up to 4 indices simultaneously (US30, SP500, NASDAQ, DAX). You can customize the symbol names to match your specific broker (e.g., WS30, US30Cash, DE40).

4. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE: Maximum 1 trade per index per session. Clean, institutional-grade risk management. Trades are closed automatically at the end of the session to avoid overnight holding risks.

5. PROP FIRM GUARDIAN: Features the Aegis Shield (Hard Daily Drawdown Limiter) and Phantom Randomizer (execution delay) to ensure compliance with strict Prop Firm rules (FTMO, MFF, etc.).

6. QUANTUM HUD: A sleek on-chart dashboard that displays the current ORB state (WAITING, FORMING, ACTIVE), floating P&L, and daily drawdown metrics.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] US SESSION SCALPER (New York Open)

Captures the explosive momentum of the Wall Street open.

- Sym1: US30 / Sym2: USTEC (NASDAQ) / Sym3: US500 / Sym4: (Blank)

- SessionHour: 16 (Broker time for 09:30 EST) / SessionMin: 30

- ORBDuration: 15 (Forms range for first 15 mins)

- TradeDuration: 120 (Closes after 2 hours)

- GhostMode: true / VirtualSL: 3000 / VirtualTP: 6000 / TrailStart: 1500 / TrailStep: 500

- RiskPercent: 1.0 / MaxDailyDD: 4.0



[SETUP 2] EU SESSION BREAKOUT (London/Frankfurt Open)

Focuses on European volatility.

- Sym1: DE40 (DAX) / Sym2/3/4: (Blank)

- SessionHour: 10 (Broker time for 08:00 GMT) / SessionMin: 00

- ORBDuration: 30

- TradeDuration: 240

- GhostMode: true / VirtualSL: 2500 / VirtualTP: 5000 / TrailStart: 1000 / TrailStep: 500

- RiskPercent: 1.5 / MaxDailyDD: 4.0



[SETUP 3] PROP FIRM APEX (Ultra Safe)

Designed for evaluation phases.

- Sym1: US30 / Sym2: USTEC

- SessionHour: 16 / SessionMin: 30

- ORBDuration: 15 / TradeDuration: 60 (Quick hits)

- GhostMode: true / VirtualSL: 2000 / VirtualTP: 4000 / TrailStart: 1000 / TrailStep: 500

- RiskPercent: 0.5 / MaxDailyDD: 3.0 / UseRandomizer: true



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open any chart in MetaTrader 5 on the M15 timeframe (e.g., US30).

2. Drag and drop ORB Quantum Apex onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact symbol names your broker uses for the indices (e.g., if your broker uses "WS30" instead of "US30", type "WS30" in the InpSym1 field). Leave a field blank to disable that index.

4. Set the SessionHour and SessionMin to match your broker's server time for the market open you want to trade (e.g., NY Open is usually 16:30 broker time).

5. Ensure all specified symbols are visible in your Market Watch window.

6. Enable "Allow Algo Trading".

7. Run on a VPS 24/5. The terminal must remain open for Ghost Protocol to function.