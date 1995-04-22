Ashinton Risk Console Pro MT5 - Professional manual trade execution, lot sizing, and risk management panel.

The Ashinton Risk Console Pro is a professional-grade execution and risk management utility designed specifically for manual and discretionary traders who demand precision, discipline, and consistency in every trade.

Built for MetaTrader 5, the EA combines intelligent position sizing, advanced risk control, visual trade planning, and streamlined execution into one sophisticated institutional-style trading console.

This is not a signal generator. This is not a “set-and-forget” robot.

Key Features

Professional execution and risk management console

Intelligent risk-based lot sizing

Dynamic visual trade planning

Real-time risk/reward calculations

Draggable chart-based trade levels

Market and pending order execution

Break-even and trailing stop controls

Advanced trade management tools

Institutional-style interface

Exposure and margin monitoring

One-click trading support

Optimized for discretionary trading workflows

Suitable for forex, indices, metals, and CFDs

Clean, professional visual design

Ashinton Risk Console Pro is designed for traders who make their own decisions — but want smarter execution, cleaner risk management, and professional-level trade control.

Trade With Precision. Manage Risk Like a Professional.

Most traders focus on entries. Professional traders focus on risk.

Ashinton Risk Console Pro was developed around one core philosophy: Consistent risk management is the foundation of long-term trading success.

The panel allows traders to visually structure trades directly on the chart using dynamic Entry, Stop Loss, and Profit Target levels while the system intelligently calculates:

Position size

Monetary risk

Potential reward

Risk-to-reward ratio

Margin requirements

Exposure

Spread conditions

All in real time. The result is a cleaner, faster, and more disciplined execution workflow.

Designed for Manual & Discretionary Traders

Ashinton Risk Console Pro is ideal for:

Price action traders

Supply & demand traders

Smart money traders

ICT-style traders

Swing traders

Intraday traders

Scalpers

Funded account traders

Prop firm traders

Professional discretionary traders

The EA enhances your existing strategy without interfering with your trading decisions. You stay in control. The EA handles the calculations, execution precision, and risk management.

Intelligent Risk-Based Lot Sizing

The system automatically calculates lot size based on your chosen risk model.

Supported risk modes include:

Percentage of account balance

Percentage of account equity

Fixed monetary risk

Fixed lot override

This allows traders to maintain consistent risk exposure across all market conditions and instruments.

Whether trading forex, indices, metals, or crypto CFDs, the EA dynamically adapts position sizing to your configured risk profile.

Visual Trade Planning Directly on the Chart

Ashinton Risk Console Pro transforms the chart into a professional trade planning environment.

The EA uses draggable visual trade levels for:

Entry

Stop Loss

Profit Target

As levels are adjusted, the system instantly recalculates:

Risk

Reward

RR ratio

Position size

Margin usage

This creates a highly intuitive and efficient trading workflow with immediate visual feedback. Integrated risk and reward zones provide additional clarity before execution.

Institutional-Style Execution Console

The interface has been carefully designed with a premium institutional-inspired layout focused on:

Clarity

Speed

Precision

Workflow efficiency

Low visual clutter

The console provides rapid access to:

Market execution

Pending orders

Position management

Break-even controls

Trailing stop controls

Exposure management

Emergency position liquidation

All from a centralized dashboard.

Advanced Position Management Tools

Ashinton Risk Console Pro includes intelligent trade management functionality designed to simplify active trade handling.

Features include:

Close All positions

Close Winners

Close Losers

Close Buy positions

Close Sell positions

Partial close functionality

Break-even automation

Trailing stop management

Panic close mode

This enables traders to respond quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining structured risk control.

Smart Protection Features

The EA incorporates multiple execution safeguards designed to improve trade discipline and reduce avoidable errors.

Integrated protections include:

Spread monitoring

Trade structure validation

Invalid stop detection

Risk exposure monitoring

Margin awareness

One-click execution control

Symbol-specific management

Magic number filtering.

Ashinton Risk Console Pro was created for traders who understand that professional trading is not simply about finding entries — it is about controlling risk, protecting capital, and executing with consistency.

Whether managing a personal account or trading under strict prop firm rules, the EA provides a smarter and more disciplined execution environment designed to support serious trading performance.

For a fully automated "set-and-forget" style trading system with professional risk control and structured execution, check out the Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro EA

For traders running multiple accounts and need a synchronization solution, check out the