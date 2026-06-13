Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a professional prop firm compliance and risk management dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account performance, stay within challenge rules, and protect funded accounts from avoidable violations.

Whether you are trading a prop firm challenge, managing a funded account, or simply looking to improve your risk discipline, Ashinton Prop Guard Pro provides real-time monitoring, intelligent protection controls, and a powerful compliance dashboard directly on your chart.

Key Features

Comprehensive Account Monitoring

Track all critical account metrics in real time:

Balance

Equity

Free Margin

Current Profit/Loss

Daily Profit/Loss

Daily Drawdown

Maximum Drawdown

Weekly Loss

Day Baseline

Account Currency

Broker Day

Profit Target Tracking

Stay focused on your objectives with live progress tracking:

Target Amount

Target Progress

Target Remaining

Target Percentage

Target Status

Trading Days Progress

Days Remaining

Risk Management Dashboard

Monitor exposure and account risk from a single interface:

Open Risk

Open Positions

Total Lots

Position Value

Risk Heat Indicator

Exposure Monitoring

Visual indicators make it easy to identify elevated risk conditions before they become account-threatening events.

Prop Firm Compliance Monitoring

Designed specifically for traders participating in evaluation and funded account programs.

Monitor:

Daily Drawdown Limits

Maximum Drawdown Limits

Weekly Loss Limits

Trading Day Requirements

Profit Targets

Risk Thresholds

Receive instant visual status updates through a professional compliance scoring system.

Advanced Protection Engine

Protect your account when predefined thresholds are reached.

Available actions include:

Warning Only

Block New Trades

Close Open Positions

Disable Trading

Close & Lock

Designed to help prevent accidental rule violations and preserve account integrity.

News Protection

Avoid trading during major economic announcements.

Features:

Upcoming Event Monitoring

Event Impact Detection

Configurable Protection Windows

News Status Dashboard

Event Countdown Display

Compliance Score System

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro continuously evaluates account conditions and generates a compliance score based on:

Drawdown Status

Risk Levels

Target Progress

Protection Status

Account Health

Quickly identify whether your account is operating within acceptable parameters.

Professional Dashboard Interface

Features a modern premium design:

Full-screen responsive layout

Dynamic chart scaling

Professional status indicators

Progress bars

Real-time updates

Clean visual hierarchy

Designed to remain clear and readable across multiple monitor sizes and chart configurations.

Ideal For

Prop Firm Challenge Traders

Funded Account Traders

Swing Traders

Day Traders

Scalpers

Professional Risk Managers

Traders seeking improved discipline and consistency

Benefits

Improve trading discipline Reduce emotional decision-making Monitor compliance in real time Protect funded accounts Track profit targets efficiently Visualize account health instantly Prevent avoidable challenge failures Trade with greater confidence

Inputs & Customization

Configure:

Initial Balance

Daily Drawdown Limits

Maximum Drawdown Limits

Weekly Loss Limits

Profit Targets

Trading Day Requirements

Protection Actions

Alert Preferences

News Protection Settings

Adapt the software to your preferred prop firm rules or personal risk management framework.

Note