Ashinton Prop Guard Pro

  • 实用工具
  • ASHINTON CAPITAL
    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    I’m a Forex trader and strategy developer with a strong focus on disciplined risk management, market structure, and systematic execution. Over the years, I’ve been actively involved in both manual trading and the development of automated strategies for MetaTrader 5, with the goal of creating tools
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 20

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a professional prop firm compliance and risk management dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account performance, stay within challenge rules, and protect funded accounts from avoidable violations.

Whether you are trading a prop firm challenge, managing a funded account, or simply looking to improve your risk discipline, Ashinton Prop Guard Pro provides real-time monitoring, intelligent protection controls, and a powerful compliance dashboard directly on your chart.

Key Features

Comprehensive Account Monitoring

Track all critical account metrics in real time:

  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Free Margin
  • Current Profit/Loss
  • Daily Profit/Loss
  • Daily Drawdown
  • Maximum Drawdown
  • Weekly Loss
  • Day Baseline
  • Account Currency
  • Broker Day

Profit Target Tracking

Stay focused on your objectives with live progress tracking:

  • Target Amount
  • Target Progress
  • Target Remaining
  • Target Percentage
  • Target Status
  • Trading Days Progress
  • Days Remaining

Risk Management Dashboard

Monitor exposure and account risk from a single interface:

  • Open Risk
  • Open Positions
  • Total Lots
  • Position Value
  • Risk Heat Indicator
  • Exposure Monitoring

Visual indicators make it easy to identify elevated risk conditions before they become account-threatening events.

Prop Firm Compliance Monitoring

Designed specifically for traders participating in evaluation and funded account programs.

Monitor:

  • Daily Drawdown Limits
  • Maximum Drawdown Limits
  • Weekly Loss Limits
  • Trading Day Requirements
  • Profit Targets
  • Risk Thresholds

Receive instant visual status updates through a professional compliance scoring system.

Advanced Protection Engine

Protect your account when predefined thresholds are reached.

Available actions include:

  • Warning Only
  • Block New Trades
  • Close Open Positions
  • Disable Trading
  • Close & Lock

Designed to help prevent accidental rule violations and preserve account integrity.

News Protection

Avoid trading during major economic announcements.

Features:

  • Upcoming Event Monitoring
  • Event Impact Detection
  • Configurable Protection Windows
  • News Status Dashboard
  • Event Countdown Display

Compliance Score System

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro continuously evaluates account conditions and generates a compliance score based on:

  • Drawdown Status
  • Risk Levels
  • Target Progress
  • Protection Status
  • Account Health

Quickly identify whether your account is operating within acceptable parameters.

Professional Dashboard Interface

Features a modern premium design:

  • Full-screen responsive layout
  • Dynamic chart scaling
  • Professional status indicators
  • Progress bars
  • Real-time updates
  • Clean visual hierarchy

Designed to remain clear and readable across multiple monitor sizes and chart configurations.

Ideal For

  • Prop Firm Challenge Traders
  • Funded Account Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Day Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Professional Risk Managers
  • Traders seeking improved discipline and consistency

Benefits

  1. Improve trading discipline
  2. Reduce emotional decision-making
  3. Monitor compliance in real time
  4. Protect funded accounts
  5. Track profit targets efficiently
  6. Visualize account health instantly
  7. Prevent avoidable challenge failures
  8. Trade with greater confidence

Inputs & Customization

Configure:

  • Initial Balance
  • Daily Drawdown Limits
  • Maximum Drawdown Limits
  • Weekly Loss Limits
  • Profit Targets
  • Trading Day Requirements
  • Protection Actions
  • Alert Preferences
  • News Protection Settings

Adapt the software to your preferred prop firm rules or personal risk management framework.

Note

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a monitoring and risk management utility. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee trading results. Traders remain responsible for trading decisions. Your strategy gets you funded. Your risk management keeps you funded.


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FREE
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Aleh Piatrenka
实用工具
自动将 MT5 交易的开仓、平仓、部分平仓及修改的实时通知发送到 Slack。 该工具支持16种语言：英语、法语、德语、印地语、印尼语、意大利语、哈萨克语、韩语、荷兰语、波兰语、葡萄牙语、俄语、西班牙语、土耳其语、乌克兰语和越南语。你也可以通过自定义通知文本使用其他语言。该产品专为无需持续监控终端即可接收 Slack 通知的交易者设计。适用于使用 Expert Advisor 的用户、交易多个品种的交易者以及 VPS 用户。 能够正确识别全部和平仓（例如：0.10 / 0.30 手），并实现了防止重复消息的机制。 通知可以发送到交易账户的所有品种，或仅发送到附加该工具的图表品种（可选）。 提供 Test Slack 按钮用于验证聊天功能，并可在设置后从图表中隐藏。还新增了 Send open positions 按钮，可将当前所有未平仓头寸以表格形式发送到 Slack。 通知内容： 开仓通知包括：交易品种、交易量、交易方向（BUY / SELL）、开仓价格，以及 Take Profit 和 Stop Loss（可选）。 平仓通知包括：交易品种、平仓量（部分或全部）、平仓价格（可选），以
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Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
专家
NeoPips Engine EA – 终极交易革命已然到来！ “交易的真正力量在于洞察他人所忽略的。NeoPips Engine 不随波逐流，而是掌控市场。” 关于 NeoPips Engine EA：您的智能交易盟友 NeoPips Engine EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一款多维度、AI 优化的专家顾问，专为追求精准度、适应性和长期表现的交易者打造。 与那些规则僵化的过时机器人不同，NeoPips Engine 是一种动态策略——它会实时思考、学习并适应市场。 这不仅仅是自动化，更是一场持续的进化。 更上一层楼的智能：让您自由发挥的核心功能 人工智能决策 动态模式识别 预测趋势分析 基于实时数据的智能进出逻辑 多引擎策略核心 – 四种模式，同一个目标：赢。 NeoPips 引擎会根据实时信号自动切换引擎： 剥头皮模式 – 捕捉快速波动的爆发 波动模式 – 瞄准长期趋势阶段 突破模式 – 在重大经济新闻发布时激活 ️ 安全守护模式 – 在市场波动时介入 效果：无缝过渡，在所有市场阶段
Hardstop Risk Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
5 (1)
实用工具
Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Risk Manager — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! Are you tired of watching your hard-earned capital erode due to unexpected market swings? Then Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Protection EA — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! This all-in-one, intelligent risk management tool continuously monitors your account, employing multiple layers of prot
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5 (4)
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5 (3)
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4.4 (5)
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5 (1)
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4.93 (43)
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5 (1)
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3.67 (3)
实用工具
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4.92 (12)
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5 (1)
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
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Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
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Ryuta Tanaka
实用工具
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Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
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Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
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Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
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Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
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MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
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Ian Nganga Comba
实用工具
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 交易账户分析仪表板 Forex Analyzer Pro 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 用户设计的网页交易分析平台。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可同步 MetaTrader 5 账户活动，并通过结构化仪表板将交易数据整理为分析、报告、监控和交易日志工具。 该平台允许用户通过支持的桌面和移动设备网页浏览器访问其交易仪表板。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可连接您的 MT5 账户，并将交易活动集中到统一的仪表板中，方便您监控持仓、查看历史记录、分析统计数据以及管理交易记录。 功能特色 • MT5 账户仪表板 • 持仓监控 • 交易历史分析 • 交易日历 • 策略跟踪 • 交易日志 • 账户统计分析 • 绩效报告 • 交易通知 • 多账户支持 MT5 账户仪表板 查看 MetaTrader 5 账户中的重要信息。 仪表板显示： • 账户余额 • 账户净值（Equity） • 可用保证金 • 保证金水平 • 当前持仓 • 浮动盈亏 • 交易量 • 经纪商信息 • 账户详情 所有账户信息均以结构化界面呈现，方便监控和管理。
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
实用工具
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
实用工具
# 如果您有任何其他需求或對合作感興趣，請聯繫 zion.quantech.london@gmail.com。 Flash Trade (FT) 最友善的手動交易工具。 使用最直觀的操作來確保您的資金。 FT的特點 點擊任意位置快速交易 FT支持市場訂單和掛單 兩次點擊完成訂單並設置SL和TP 三次點擊完成掛單並設置SL和TP 自動將每個訂單的止損金額設置為您設置的餘額百分比或固定金額 下訂單時實時預估利潤 超簡單的界面和操作 支持拆分訂單 使用方式 市場訂單: 點擊圖表決定止損價位 點擊Buy或是Sell鈕 掛單: 點擊圖表決定入場價位 選擇掛單類型 點擊圖表決定止損價位 暫停FT: 點擊右上方的"On/Off"按鈕來切換開關 當按鈕從綠(On)變為紅(Off)，代表FT已被停止 點擊"Off"按鈕再次開啟FT 如果有任何疑問、改善建議或是bug回報都可以聯繫e50310@gmail.com或留下評論 功能將持續於未來的版本推出
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Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro
ASHINTON CAPITAL
专家
Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro – Structured Trading Automation Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro is a fully automated trend-following,  risk-controlled MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade identified trend continuation  opportunities using a multi-stage entry confirmation aligned with directional bias, and price structure-based swing levels. It focuses on clean execution, strict money management, and safety protections (daily drawdown lock, spread protection, cooldown rules, and more), making it suitable for t
Ashinton Risk Console Pro
ASHINTON CAPITAL
专家
Ashinton Risk Console Pro MT5 - Professional manual trade execution, lot sizing, and risk management panel. The Ashinton Risk Console Pro is a professional-grade execution and risk management utility designed specifically for manual and discretionary traders who demand precision, discipline, and consistency in every trade. Built for MetaTrader 5, the EA combines intelligent position sizing, advanced risk control, visual trade planning, and streamlined execution into one sophisticated institution
Ashinton Trade Sync Pro
ASHINTON CAPITAL
专家
Ashinton Trade Sync Pro is a professional MT5-to-MT5 trade copier designed for traders who demand stability, speed, and clean execution management across multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts. Built with a premium full-chart dashboard and a lightweight local synchronization engine, the system allows traders to replicate trades between Master and Slave terminals with precision while maintaining full control over risk scaling, trade management, and account synchronization. Whether you are managing person
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